The Castleton University and Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball teams will square off on Wednesday at Glenbrook Gymnasium, but a pair of players on the court may think back to what happened just down the road.
Castleton freshman Ryleigh Coloutti and NVU-Lyndon sophomore Kerigan Disorda are in the spot they are today not only because of their talent, but the time they put in perfecting their craft with the Fair Haven girls basketball team.
For the first time in their collegiate careers, they’ll be opponents when the Hornets come to Castleton on Wednesday.
Together, Coloutti and Disorda made up one of the most elite backcourts in the state with the Slaters, as key cogs in back-to-back Division II championships, the second of which shared with Harwood due to the cancellation of the championship game in 2020 as COVID-19 surged.
The two always knew where the other would be. Disorda would hit Coloutti in her perfect spot behind the arc to knock down 3s and Coloutti would do the same thing in turn for Disorda.
It will be interesting to see how that shared experience comes into play when they lace up their sneakers as opponents on Wednesday.
Castleton (8-6) will take the court looking to snap a mini two-game skid. Following a trio of dominant performances, but the Spartans have lost by 20 or more points in their last two games, against Rhode Island College and UMass Boston.
While Coloutti was a part of some great backcourts in high school, her collegiate one isn’t too shabby either. Elise Magro, Kelly Vuz and Coloutti are all in the top 10 in points per game in the Little East Conference.
The Rutland High product Magro is second in the league 16.5 points per game, Vuz is sixth at 13.7 and Coloutti is seventh at 13.2.
Those three make the Castleton engine run, but role players like Liz Bailey, Gwyn Tatton and Olivia Perry all are dangerous in their own right.
NVU-Lyndon (6-3) is just happy for the chance to play. The Hornets haven’t played a game since Jan. 8, a 30-point win against Cazenovia.
NVU has a solid scoring attack led by senior Lea Crompton with 15 points per game. Right behind her is someone Coloutti knows well from last winter’s Division II title game, Riann Fortin. Fortin, a North Country alumna, is averaging 14.6 points per game.
Disorda has started five of her eight games and averages 5.4 points per game.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
UVM vs Stony Brook
The University of Vermont men’s basketball team has been rolling in conference play, winning their first five league games as part of a seven-game winning streak overall.
On Wednesday, the Catamounts have their first rematch of the season and it’s against a club that certainly has revenge on the mind.
UVM blasted Stony Brook 98-65 at Patrick Gymnasium on Jan. 12. The Catamounts had a historically-good shooting night, burying a program record 19 3-pointers in the win.
It was a statement win for UVM because the Seawolves are no slouch. Stony Brook has won every other conference game it has played and comes into the rematch with UVM with a 12-6 record.
The Catamounts will see if their shooting prowess travels with them. Stony Brook hosts the rematch at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Seawolves men may be the underdog in their game against UVM, but the women flip the script on that narrative.
The Stony Brook women come in to their Wednesday night matchup at Patrick Gymnasium with a 15-2 record, winning sixth straight. One of those wins was a six-point triumph over the Catamounts.
UVM can hang its hat on the fact that its the only team during the Stony Brook streak to keep the final deficit in single digits.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Patrick Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Norwich vs Anna Maria
The Norwich University men’s basketball team enjoyed one of its best starts in recent memory and is trying to find some of that early magic again.
Since the Cadets’ 4-0 start, the team has had some ups and downs. Currently, Norwich is on a bit of a down, losing three of their last four games.
The positive during that stretch is that it could easily be three wins in their last four games because two of those games were settled by four points or less.
One of those losses was to Anna Maria, the team that comes to Northfield Wednesday night.
Joey Nuttall broke Norwich fans’ hearts with a game-winning layup in the final seconds of that matchup on Jan. 12.
The AMCATS have plenty of scoring punch, averaging 84.8 points per game. Ralph Grasso Jr. is tied for fifth in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference with 18.4 points per game and Gabe Armstead is 11th at 15.1 per game. Jakai Alexandre and Trevian Grenon also average in double figures.
Three guys average in double figures for Norwich. Donovan Lewis Jr. averages 12.8 points per game, Jalen Olivero averages 10.6 and Kyle Booth averages 10.1.
Fair Haven product Kohlby Murray has seen action in every Cadets game and averages 4.8 points per game. He’s second on the team in 3-point percentage.
Anna Maria is in the midst of its best stretch of the season winning four straight.
The AMCATS will see if they can sweep the season series with Norwich 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Northfield.
The Norwich and Anna Maria women will play for the second time in three days on Wednesday.
Their Monday game went right down to the wire with the Cadets’ Haley Brewster hitting the game-winning shot in the final minute of play.
Brewster, a freshman, has Norwich’s clear offensive leader throughout the season, averaging 18.7 points per game, the third best mark in the GNAC.
Brewster has a pair of 30-point outings on her resume this season.
Anna Maria has sputtered to a 2-11 record this season, but seems to be turning a corner. The AMCATS’ last two losses, to Regis and Norwich, have come by a single possession.
Can they get over the hump and knock off the favored Cadets?Sl
We’ll find out when the ball is tipped at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Northfield.
