VAL GARDENA, Italy — Mount Mansfield Ski Club's Ryan Cochran-Siegle followed up his eighth-place finish in the Super G with a second-place finish in the downhill FIS Alpine ski World Cup race on Saturday.
Cochran-Siegle finished the race in 2:01.67, finishing 0.22 seconds behind Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Kilde swept the weekend by also winning the Super G on Friday.
The U.S.'s Bryce Bennett finished in fourth, Jared Goldberg was in sixth, Travis Ganong was in 14th, Sam Morse was in 29th and Erik Arvidsson was in 58th.
American Breezy Johnson was third in the downhill race on Saturday in France. Johnson finished in 1:44.97, her second third-place finish of the weekend. Sofia Goggia and Corrine Suter joined Johnson on the podium.
Keely Cashman was 10th in the Super G race on Sunday, finishing in 1:25.93.
The U.S. cross country skiers were in Dresden, Germany this weekend.
In the Saturday sprint free technique women's race, Stratton Mountain School's Sophie Caldwell Hamilton finished in second, behind Switzerland's Nadine Faehndrich.
SMS T2 Elite teammate Jessie Diggins finished just off the podium in fourth and Julia Kern was 12th. Hannah Halvorsen finished 23rd.
In one of the team sprint semifinals, Caldwell Hamilton and Diggins took first. The SMS pair finished in 16:31.72, besting Czech Republic's Katerina Janatova and Tereza Beranova by 0.57 seconds.
In the other semifinals, Kern and Halvorsen finished seventh in 16:24.80.
Caldwell Hamilton and Diggins were fourth in the team sprint finals and Kern and Halvorsen were seventh.
On the men's side, former Middlebury College standout Simi Hamilton was fifth in the sprint free technique race, just ahead of U.S. teammate Kevin Bolger.
The U.S.'s Logan Hanneman was 12th, James Clinton Schoonmaker was 14th, Gus Schumacher was 43 and Tyler Kornfield was 52nd.
In Sunday's team sprint semifinals, Hamilton and Bolger finished in fifth with a time of 14:40.35. In the other semifinal, Hanneman and Schoonmaker were 10th.
Hamilton and Bolger finished the team sprint finals in ninth with a time of 15:13.71. Hanneman and Schoonmaker were 20th overall.
Coming up during the week is men's slalom action in Italy on Tuesday. Green Mountain Valley School's Benjamin Ritchie starts in 46th. Ritchie was second in the FIS slalom event at Copper Mountain in November and was eighth in the National Championships.
Americans Luke Winters and Jett Seymour will also be competing.
In biathlon action, U.S.'s Clare Egan, of Craftsbury Green Racing Project, was 18th in the women's 10km pursuit on Saturday. Teammate Susan Dunklee finished in 47th.
Egan was back in action on Sunday in the 12km mass start competition, where she finished in 19th.
