BORMIO, Italy — The drought is over.
On Tuesday, Mount Mansfield Ski Club's Ryan Cochran-Siegle became the first American men's Alpine skier since Bode Miller in 2006 to win a World Cup super-G race.
Cochran-Siegle's time of 1 minutes, 29.43 seconds bested Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr by 0.79 seconds to pull out the win on the Stelvio course in the Italian Alps.
Cochran-Siegle earned his first World Cup victory 10 days afte placed rsecond in the super-G in Val Gardena, Italy, for his first career World Cup podium.
The Starksboro native became the first American winner on the Stelvio since Miller won a downhill on the same slope 13 years ago to the day.
"It’s definitely a shock to me," the 28-year-old said. "I didn’t hold any expectations on this track, I just tried to ski the hill as well as I could."
Cochran-Siegle, who is the son of 1972 Olympic slalom champion Barbara Cochran, graduated from Mount Abraham in 2010 and made his World Cup debut in 2011.
He earned his first World Cup points in the super G in his second race on the tour in Beaver Creek, Colorado in 2011.
Among his accomplishments on the slopes, he finished 15th in super-G at 2013 world championships and was 25th in giant slalom, 28th in super-G and 19th in combined during 2017 world championships.
He placed 11th in GS, 14th in super-G and 23rd in downhill at the 2018 Winter Games. He was 11th in super-G, 12th in downhill and 19th in combined during 2019 world championships.
"Just a lot of years of hard work, working on my my skiing and working on my focus, trying to find that mental race day approach," Cochran-Siegle said to The Associated Press.
American teammate Travis Ganong was 15th with a time of 1:31.28, Bryce Bennett was 37th in 1:32.82, Jared Goldberg was 41st in 1:33.39 and Erik Arvidsson was 45th in 1:34.43.
Defending World Cup super-G champion Mauro Caviezel, who won this season's first race the discipline, finished fifth and remained at the top of the discipline standings after three races. Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault finished 12th.
Over the weekend, Cochran-Siegle posted the fastest times in both downhill training runs on the Stelvio. The downhill race is scheduled for Wednesday.
