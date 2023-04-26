The summer tradition of the Twin State Lions Cup soccer games makes its return on Saturday, July 15 and rosters have been announced for the Vermont girls and boys teams.
The games pit the best recently-graduated soccer players from Vermont and neighboring New Hampshire against each other.
The event will once again be held at Hanover High School in New Hampshire with the girls playing at 1 p.m. and the boys following at 4 p.m.
Each team will meet for a practice the week before on July 8 for a practice on the turf of South Burlington High School.
Division III state champion Stowe had a pair of players make the Vermont girls team with forward Orly Bryan and back Ellie Zimmerman making the squad. Bryan had an assist in the state championship game.
The Raiders’ opponent in D-III title game, Fair Haven, had one girl make the squad with do-it-all midfielder Brittney Love. Love scored for Fair Haven in the state final off an assist from her younger sister Elizabeth.
Love is continuing her soccer career at NVU-Johnson in the fall. During her four-year varsity career with the Slaters, she scored 70 goals and had 90 assists.
Two-time defending Division II champion Rice has one its backs Claire Vincent on the girls squad. A pair of players from their state championship opponent Milton, forward Taylor Kieslich and back Emma Grasso, made the squad.
Division IV champion Leland & Gray will be represented by midfielder Abby Towle. Towle had all three goals in the Rebels’ championship win against perennial power Proctor.
Vermont girls forwards: Taylor Kieslich, Milton; Sienna Mills, Montpelier. Naia Surks, Leila Monks, Mount Mansfield; Sage MacAuley, Spaulding; Orly Bryan, Stowe.
Vermont girls midfielders: Courtney Frank, Essex; Brittney Love, Fair Haven; Addelyn Lillie, Harwood; Abby Towle, Leland & Gray; Grace Nostrant, Anja Rand, Montpelier; Isabel Konijnenberg, Woodstock.
Vermont girls backs: Enya Arentzen, Burlington; Antonia Levitas, Burr and Burton; Maeve MacAuley, Colchester; Emma Grasso, Milton; Beatrice Lake, Randolph; Claire Vincent, Rice; Mackenzie McLaughlin, Rutland; Ellie Zimmerman, Stowe; Shannon Hadlock, White River Valley.
Vermont girls goalkeepers: Madi Jordan, Essex; Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding.
Rutland’s Lori McClallen will lead the Vermont girls squad. McClallen led RHS to a Division I state semifinals appearance for the third straight season this past fall. She is assisted by White River Valley’s Kimberly Prestridge, Mount Mansfield’s Peter Albright and Rutland’s Michael Coppinger.
Division II boys champion Montpelier saw the most prolific offensive player in program history make the boys team with forward Ronnie Riby-Williams.
Riby-Williams scored twice in the Solons’ come from behind semifinal victory against U-32 and scored the lone goal of the finals against Harwood. Montpelier finished the season undefeated.
Riby-Williams set the program’s single season scoring mark with 27 goals this past fall and his 60 career goals broke the school’s all-time scoring mark. D-II state finals opponent Harwood got two guys on the team with forward Jordan Shullenberger and back Adin Combs. Shullenberger finished his Highlanders’ career with 75 career goals, shattering the program’s all-time scoring mark. He scored 39 of those goals this past fall.
Division IV champion Winooski had forward Emmanuel Omar make the team.
Vermont boys forwards: Corbin Schreindorfer, BFA-St. Albans; Joey Manley, Burlington; Zach Spitznagle, CVU; Jordan Shullenberger, Harwood; Ronnie Riby-Williams, Montpelier; Emmanuel Omar, Winooski. Vermont boys midfielders: Henry Bacon, Ethan Gamelin, Colchester; Eli Marden, CVU; Oliver Anderson, Middlebury, Silas Rella-Beill, Mount Anthony; Evan Richardson, South Burlington; Ben Nissenbaum, Stowe; Jack Wyman, Vergennes.
Vermont boys backs: Diego Robinson, CVU; Cooper Biederbeck, Essex; Adin Combs, Harwood; Trey Bosworth, Middlebury; Eli Rosi, Rutland; Nathaniel Hasenecz, South Burlington.
Vermont boys goalkeepers: Owen Lawton, Middlebury; Eric Bissell, Mount Mansfield. Milton’s Glen Button is the head coach of the Vermont boys team. He will be assisted by Stowe’s Shane Bufano, South Burlington’s Adolphe Lumumba and Milton’s Seith McQuade.
