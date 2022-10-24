High school football teams are putting in work to prepare for the playoffs that begin this weekend across the state. For the talented seniors, this will be their last shot at championship glory.
There will be a lucky group of seniors that make it to State Championship Saturday on Nov. 12 at Rutland High School.
For some of those standouts, they’ll get another chance to put on the pads one more time after that this fall as the 2022 North-South All Star Football Classic is set for Sunday, Nov. 20 with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Norwich University.
The game had been hosted at Castleton University since 2016 before this year’s change. Organizers have said that the vision was always to alternate the game between the state’s three college football facilities, Castleton, Norwich and Middlebury.
The rosters for the game that features the top high school senior football players from northern and southern Vermont were recently announced.
The South team will be coached by Mount Anthony’s Chad Gordon, who led his Patriots to a 6-2 regular season mark a season after leading them to the Division II state championship game.
The North team will be coached by Mount Abraham’s Jeff Stein, who led the Eagles to a 4-4 regular season.
The South roster: Caden Haskell, Dillon Perry, Jake Moore, Jamison Nystrom, Peter Kamel, Bellows Falls; Cam Frost, Devin Speno, Josh Curtis, Tristian Evans, Brattleboro; Eric Mulroy, Jakob Crossman, Michael Crabtree, Miles Kaplan, Nate Smilko, Trevor Greene, Burr and Burton Academy; Carson Babbie, David Doran, Joey Notte, Fair Haven; AJ Aldrich, Connor Tierney, Justin Robinson, Hartford
Cameron Stone, Cole Schnoor, Penn Riney, Sawyer Cadoret, Middlebury; Phil Severy, Mill River; Ayman Naser, Braeden Billert, Connor Barrett, Ian White, Josh Worthington, Mount Anthony; Caleb Whitney, Keevon Parks, Otter Valley; Chase Lund, Oxbow; Craig Baptie, Poultney; Eli Pockette, Jaheim Hughes, Jonah Bassett, Luke DelBianco, Tyler Weatherhogg, Rutland; Tanner Gintof, Springfield; Logan Worrall, Maison Fortin, Travis McAllister, Windsor; Willie Underwood, Woodstock.
The North roster: Cooper Harvey, Mat Verboncoeur, Shaun McGillis, BFA-Fairfax; James Harrison, BFA-St. Albans; Caleb Levasseur, Matt Fournier, Colchester; Alex Provost, Max Destito, Ryan Boehmcke, Trey Terricciano, CVU; Charlie Bowen, Josh Brown, Peter Armata, Tanner Robbins, Essex; Ashton Gould, Cam Berry, Jake Sanville, Quentin Thomas, RJ Kittredge, Lyndon; Caleb Barnier, Milton; Ray Fournier, Missisquoi
Caleb Russell, Zeke Dubois, Mount Abraham; Jordan D’Amico, Mount Mansfield; Andrew Fletcher, Cooper Wheeler, Luke Nielsen, North Country; Kaiden Quinn, Mathias Mazanti, Rice; Alex Orozco, Dawson Wilkins, Gavynn Kenney-Young, Quinn Murphy, Simon North, St. Johnsbury; Evan Knoth, James Clancy, Mitch Harvie, Noah McDonald, Sidiki Sylla, Taysean Metz, Xavian Breer, Seawolves; Zack Wilson, Spaulding; Cal Davis, Ismael Cruz, U-32.
