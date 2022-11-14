The Vermont Soccer Coaches Association released the 2022 high school soccer all-state teams on Monday.
Division I GirlsCVU, who won its record-breaking 20th state title in program history, had four players named to the Division I all-state team. The Redhawks were 1-0 winners against Mount Mansfield in the state finals.
Brattleboro: Willow Romo, senior midfielder.
Burlington: Enya Arentzen, senior back; Brooks DeShaw, junior forward; Rosie Perkinson, junior midfielder.
Burr and Burton: Willa Bryant, senior midfielder; Emilia DeJounge, senior midfielder; Toni Levitas, senior back.
Colchester: Isabelle Benoure, junior back; Maeve MacAuley, senior back; Ava Moore, sophomore midfielder; Kelsi Pratt, junior forward.
CVU: Ava Barron, junior midfielder; Stella Dooley, junior back; Anna Morton, senior midfielder; Chloe Pecor, junior forward.
Essex: Madi Jordan, senior goalkeeper; Breya Montague, junior back; Kelsi Scanlon, sophomore goalkeeper.
Mt. Mansfield: Finley Barker, junior midfielder; Chloe DeJong, freshman back.
Rutland: Mackenize McLaughlin, senior back; Bethany Solari, junior forward.
So. Burlington: Rachel Kelley, junior midfielder; Oakley Machanic, junior midfielder.
St. Johnsbury: Lily Garey-Wright, junior back.
Division II GirlsRice claimed its third Division II title in four years beating Milton 2-0 in the state finals. It was the sixth straight trip to the D-II final for the Green Knights that had three players make the all-state team.
Harwood: Addelyne Lilley, senior back; Cierra McKay, senior back.
Lamoille: Barrett Freeman, senior forward.
Middlebury: Lily Robinson, senior midfielder.
Milton: Emma Grasso, senior midfielder; Holley MacLellan, sophomore midfielder.
Mt. Abraham: Joanna Toy, junior goalkeeper.
Montpelier: Sienna Mills, senior midfielder; Grace Nostrant, senior midfielder.
Missisquoi: Ava Hubbard, senior midfielder.
No. Country: Sabine Brueck, sophomore forward; Charli Kellaway, junior midfielder; Anya Kennedy, sophomore midfielder.
Otter Valley: Linnea Faulkner, junior goalkeeper.
Rice: Sunshine Clark, junior goalkeeper; Raven McCray-Fay, junior back; Claire Vincent, senior back.
Stratton Mt.: Raven McClure, sophomore midfielder.
Spaulding: Sage MacAuley, senior forward; Rebecca McKelvey, senior goalkeeper; Yvonne Roberge, senior back.
U-32: Avery Knauss, senior back.
Division III GirlsStowe claimed its third straight Division III state championship besting Fair Haven 2-1 in a double overtime classic. The Raiders had three players make the all-state roster.
BFA-Fairfax: Raegan Decker, senior midfielder; Ava Ardovino, sophomore forward.
Fair Haven: Lily Briggs, junior midfielder; Brittney Love, senior midfielder; Elizabeth Love, sophomore back.
Green Mt.: Autumn Fales, sophomore back; Riley Paul, senior midfielder.
Lake Region: Madison Bowman, junior midfielder; Sakoya Sweeney, senior midfielder.
Oxbow: Natalee Spear, freshman back.
Peoples Academy: Hannah Cleary, senior midfielder, Josie Simone, senior goalkeeper.
Randolph: Vivvy Davis, senior forward; Beatrice Lake, senior back; Shiloh Lake, junior midfielder.
Stowe: Orly Bryan, senior forward; Sarah Hailey, junior forward; Ellie Zimmerman, senior back.
White River Valley: Jillian Barry, senior forward; Amara Calhum-Flowers, junior midfielder; Shannon Hadlock, senior back.
Windsor: Audrey Rupp, sophomore forward.
Woodstock: Isabel Konijnenberg, senior midfielder; Dillon Moss, senior back.
Division IV Girls
Leland & Gray snapped a three-year run of Proctor state championships, beating the Phantoms 3-0 in the finals. The Rebels had three players make the all-state team.
Arlington: Sidney Herrington, junior midfielder; Sarah Tilley, senior back; Taylor Wilkins, sophomore midfielder.
Blue Mt.: Jordan Alley, junior forward; Lauren Joy, senior back.
Danville: Lilah Hall, senior forward; Sloane Morse, sophomore midfielder.
Hazen: Caitlyn Davison, junior midfielder.
Leland & Gray: Ainsley Meyer, senior midfielder; Mary Sanderson, junior midfielder; Abby Towle, senior forward.
MSJ: Isabela Anderson, eighth-grade midfielder; Emma Blodorn, junior back; Lauren Costales, senior forward.
Poultney: Hannah Welch, senior midfielder.
Proctor: Jenna Davine, senior midfielder; Isabel Greb, sophomore forward; Emma Palmer, freshman forward.
Rivendell: Ryleigh Butler, senior goalkeeper; Harper Treandly, freshman forward.
Sharon: Maeve Miller, senior back.
West Rutland: Arianna Coombs, senior forward; Peyton Guay, sophomore forward; Emma Sevigny, senior back.
Division I Boys
South Burlington claimed its first state championship in five seasons, besting Colchester 2-1 in the state finals. The Wolves have five players that made the all-state team.
BFA-St. Albans: Corbin Schreindorfer, senior forward.
Brattleboro: Paul McGillion, senior goalkeeper; Ozzie VanHendrick, junior forward.
Burlington: Joey Manley, senior forward.
Colchester: Jacques Alfani, junior forward; Henry Bacon, senior midfielder; Ethan Gamelin, senior midfielder
CVU: Eli Marden, senior midfielder; Diego Robinson, senior back; Zach Spitznagle, senior forward.
Essex: Cooper Biederbeck, senior midfielder; Rowan Jensen, junior back.
Mt. Anthony: Peter McKenna, senior forward; Silas Rella-Neill, senior midfielder.
Mt. Mansfield: Eric Bissell, senior goalkeeper; Evan Chicoine, junior back.
Rutland: Eli Rosi, senior back.
So. Burlington: Hammad Ali, junior midfielder; Andrew Chandler, senior goalkeeper; Oliver Clifford, junior back; Nathaniel Hasenecz, senior midfielder; Evan Richardson, senior midfielder.
St. Johnsbury: Gerardo Fernandez, senior forward; Jorge Trade, senior midfielder.
Division II Boys
Montpelier won its second state championship in the last three seasons, beating rival Harwood 1-0 in the state finals. The Solons placed four standouts on the all-state team.
Hartford: Joey Beggs, senior back; Nolan McMahon, senior forward; Joel Roberts, senior midfielder.
Harwood: Adin Combs, senior back; Cole Hill, senior midfielder; Adam Porterfield, senior midfielder; Jordan Shullenberger, senior forward.
Middlebury: Oliver Anderson, senior midfielder; Trey Bosworth, senior back; Owen Lawton, senior goalkeeper; Zach Wilkerson, senior forward.
Milton: Aidan Garrow, senior back.
Montpelier: Clayton Foster, sophomore back; Ronnie Riby-Williams, senior forward; Noah Samuelsen, senior midfielder; Tyler Thomas, senior forward.
Mt. Abraham: Judah Jackson, junior forward.
No. Country: Cooper Brueck, senior midfielder.
Otter Valley: Owen Thomas, junior forward.
Rice: Cade Bretton, senior midfielder; Jackson Strong, senior back.
U-32: Dylan Hinchliffe, senior back; Phinn Low, senior back; Finn O’Donnell, senior forward.
Division III Boys
Peoples Academy won its second state championship in the last three years, beating Woodstock 3-2 in the D-III state finals. The Wolves had four players make the all-state team.
BFA-Fairfax: Luca Chayer, senior midfielder; Braden Mathieu, senior forward.
Enosburg: Danny Antillion, senior midfielder; Silas Kane, senior goalkeeper; Landon Paulson, junior forward.
Fair Haven: Noah Beayon, senior back.
Green Mt.: Eben Mosher, senior back; Ben Munukka, senior forward.
Hazen: Tyler Rivard, senior goalkeeper.
Peoples Academy: Sawyer Beck, senior forward; Chandler Follensbee, senior goalkeeper; Rowan McClain, senior forward; Nathan Nolan, senior midfielder.
Randolph: Benjamin Hanford, junior midfielder.
Stowe: Tomforde Guffey, senior back; Carson Matckie, senior back; Ben Nissenbaum, senior midfielder; Woody Reichelt, senior midfielder; Henry Riley, senior midfielder.
Thetford Academy: Jake Gilman, senior forward.
Vergennes: Elijah Duprey, senior forward; Oakley Francis, junior back; Shamus Rooney, senior forward; Jack Wyman, senior midfielder.
Woodstock: Ezra Lockhart, junior midfielder; Declan McCullough, senior forward.
Division IV Boys
Winooski earned its first state championship in program history, beating Rivendell 3-1 in the state championship game. The Spartans had four players make the all-state team.
Arlington: Brayden Wilkins, senior back; Cooper Jennings, senior back; Joseph McCray, senior midfielder; Hunter McDermott, senior forward.
Leland & Gray: Parker Richardson, senior back; Trevor Stillwagon, senior midfielder.
Long Trail: Luca Goff, senior forward; Kai Lamothe, senior midfielder
MSJ: Dominic Valente, senior back; Brian Pierce, senior back.
Proctor: Joel Denton, senior forward; Matt Nop, junior midfielder.
Rivendell: Josiah Welch, senior midfielder.
Twin Valley: Garrett Cunningham, junior back; Cody Magnant, junior midfielder; Liam Wendel, senior goalkeeper.
Twinfield/Cabot: Meles Gouge, junior midfielder.
West Rutland: Tristan Rocke, sophomore midfielder.
Winooski: Hussein Abdulaziz, senior midfielder; Janvier Mufaume, senior forward; Emmanuel Omar, senior forward; Nuru Mami, senior back.
