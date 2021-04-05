The three-time defending champion U-32 boys and girls were recognized in full force recently when Vermont coaches announced the Nordic and Alpine skiing All-State teams.
Coach Mark Chaplin and the Raiders recorded boys and girls sweeps for the third straight season in cross-country skiing. The Raiders held off second-place Craftsbury and third-place Middlbury in the boys competition. U-32 avenged a late-season loss against Harwood on the girls’ side to complete the three-peat at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Highlanders standout Ava Thurston was also honored along with her younger sister Julia and teammate Maisie Franke.
The Division II Nordic girls all-state selections were: Camille Bolduc, Craftsbury; Maisie Franke, Ava Thurston, Julia Thurston, Harwood; Maggie McGee, Lamoille; Lina Seeman, Lyndon; Phoebe Hussey, Middlebury; Sadie Bell, Putney; May Lamb, Isabelle Serrano, U-32.
The honorable mentions were: Anna Isselhardt, Peoples; Ayla Bodach-Turner, Amy Felice, Shams Ferver, Avery Knauss, U-32.
The Division II Nordic boys all-state selections were: Aiden Casey, Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury; Jack Christner, Elvis McIntosh, Middlebury; Joe Graziadei, Neil Guy, Mount Abraham; Carson Beard, Sam Clark, Jed Kurts, Tzevi Schwartz, U-32.
The honorable mentions were: Charlie Krebs, Craftsbury; Leo Circosta, Hazen; Lucas Palscik, Zach Wilkerson, Middlebury; Austin Beard, U-32.
The Division I Nordic girls all-state selections were: Lydia Hodgeman, BFA-St. Albans; Rebecca Cunningham, Maeve Fairfax, Quincy Massey-Bierman, Burlington; Esther Cuneo, Finnegan Mittelstadt, CVU; Maggie Payne, Mount Anthony; Finley Barker, Hattie Barker, Emma Page, Mount Mansfield.
The honorable mentions were: Ava Whitney, Brattleboro; Rosie Brown, Gillian Fairfax, Burlington; Emma Crum, CVU; Eden White, Mount Anthony.
The Division I Nordic boys all-state selections were: Jacob Tremblay, Calvin Storms, BFA-St. Albans; Geo DeBrosse, CVU; Finn Payne, Peter McKenna, Riley Thurber, Mount Anthony; Elliot Austin, Willem Smith, Mount Mansfield; Jack Young, North Country; Luke Rizio, Twin Valley.
The honorable mentions were: Ethan Mastare, BFA-St. Albans; Sam Frietas-Egan, Nolan Holmes, Magnus von Krusenstiern, Brattleboro; Taylor Carlson, Mount Mansfield.
This year’s Alpine slalom state championship meet was held March 15 at Cochran’s Ski Area. The giant slalom race was held March 17 at Smuggler’s Notch.
The Alpine boys all-state team was: Peter Gilliam, Sean Gilliam, CVU; Michael Mansfield-Allesio, Colchester; Ethan Barber, Cyrus Goetze, Ebbe Longstreth, Mount Mansfield; Brady Kenosh, Reed Martin, Rutland; Thomas Zschau, St. Johnsbury; Rex Jewell, Justin Shafritz, South Burlington; Aaron Wilson, Woodstock.
The honorable mentions were: Seth Boffa, Ari Diamond, CVU; Curtis Wheeler, Lyndon; Cody Van Dine, St. Johnsbury.
The Alpine girls all-state selections were: Francesca Levitas, Burr and Burton; Dicey Manning, Olivia Zubarik, CVU; Gretchen Kogut, Harwood; Kendall Macleod, Lamoille; Louise Filkorn, Cara Cagliardi, Mount Mansfield; Blythe Fitch-O’Leary, Deena Jacunski, Rice; Maggie Anderson, St. Johnsbury; Abigail Masillo, Amber Wood, Woodstock.
The honorable mentions were: Cristina Gregory, Annabelle Gray, Burr and Burton; Charlotte, Couperthwait, CVU; Annika Socia, Lake Region.
