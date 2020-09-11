NORTHFIELD – Stowe’s Leo Clark and Barre’s Allyson LaGue are two of the eight members of Norwich University’s 2020-21 recruiting class for women’s hockey.
Cadets head coach Sophie Leclerc announced that both Central Vermont products will be added to the roster for the upcoming season. Leclerc is also a Barre native and led Norwich to its first championship in 2011. Clark and LaGue will give this year’s team lots of local flair, joining a squad that’s filled with international talent.
Quebec standout Melianne Reynolds is also part of the newest recruiting class along with Icelan’ds Silvia Björgvinsdóttir and England’s Aimee Headland. Neris Archambault, Saige Biddle and Kenady Nevicosi round out the crew of incoming freshmen.
“I am thrilled with our eight newcomers and looking forward to beginning their Norwich journey alongside them,” Leclerc said. “This class checks off all the boxes. These players not only meet our high standards on the ice, but will also be great ambassadors of Norwich and our women’s hockey program.”
LaGue’s older sister Maggie was captain at Robert Morris University in 2019 before signing a professional contract with the Connecticut Whale. Allyson LaGue followed in Maggie’s footsteps by excelling at the North American Hockey Academy, where she was the recipient of the Coaches Award. A four-year NAHA competitor, Allyson LaGue, played two years on NAHA Red and won one league championship. She spent another two years on the NAHA White squad and also captured a league title.
“I chose to attend Norwich because every time I step on campus it feels like home,” LaGue said. “I also chose Norwich because I wanted to become a part of the women’s hockey program. I like how competitive Norwich is both academically and athletically.”
Clark led Stowe High School to its first hockey title in 2018. She played three years for the Raiders before transferring to Rice to play prep hockey. She was an All-State selection all three years at Stowe and was also a soccer and lacrosse standout. Her father John played football at Clarion University, while her brother, Jack, played hockey at High Point University.
“I chose Norwich because of the great atmosphere that they’ve built here and the way it just feels like home when I step on campus,” Clark said. “It feels like you’re part of more than just a hockey team or classroom but a part of a real community.”
Last winter the Cadets won their 10th NEHC Tournament title and made their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance in 13 seasons. Norwich will hit the ice for its first practice on Oct. 5. More details will be announced on the 2020-21 schedule when available.
