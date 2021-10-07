CRAFTSBURY — Nearly 200 racers tackled one of Vermont’s toughest cross-country running courses at the Craftsbury Invitational while tuning up for a big weekend.
North Country’s Sofia Nikitina won the 5-kilometer girls race in 22 minutes, 59.5 seconds. Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy claimed top honors in the boys competition after crossing the line in 17:29.9. Leahy’s team coasted to a 59-point victory over runner-up Montpelier, while the St. Johnsbury girls held off second-place U-32 by 20 points.
“I felt good,” Leahy said. “We’re coming off of a big block of training, so I’m a little sore. And we were also supposed to run a hard tempo today — just slower than race pace. So my heart rate wasn’t super elevated, but the course is terrible and my legs felt like garbage the whole time. ...There’s a pretty nasty hill that we had to run up twice — probably 800 meters from the finish.”
Charlie Krebs (fourth, 17:58.4), Leo Circosta (fifth, 18:27.9), Charlie Kehler (sixth, 18:37) and Alan Moody (ninth, 19:29.1) also scored points for the Chargers. Although only four athletes count toward their team total at the Division III state meet, Craftsbury will lean heavily upon its fifth runner in an effort to keep pace with the D-I and D-II giants. The Chargers’ goal is be one of the six Vermont teams that qualify for New England Championships.
“After last year, people are looking at us,” Craftsbury coach Mike LeVangie said. “The numbers are what they are and we’re happy to be there. And there’s a lot of teams that can do things. Thetford has a really good team and I don’t think by any means it’s over. But at the same time we’re trying to look at bigger and better things this year. And we’re still early in our phase of where we’re trying to get to. We still have two or three weeks until we expect to be really dropping some time.”
Leahy won last year’s D-III individual state championship by nearly a minute, crossing the line in 17:16.5 at the hilly Thetford course. Krebs (second, 18:13.7) and Moody (12th, 19:36.9) also excelled to help the Chargers claim their first title in program history with a 23-point victory over Stowe. Next week LeVangie’s team will host the NVAC Mountain Division championships, which featured a team time-trial format last year but will be an open race again this season.
“It’s a lot nicer to have people to run with,” Leahy said. “It pushes you a lot harder and I think it’s important for everyone to be racing. Racing yourself is not as fun as racing other people.”
North Country’s James Cilwik (17:39.9) and Richford’s John Viens (17:43.1) completed the boys podium.
Ezra Merrill-Triplett (12th, 19:55.3), Jay Borland (14th, 20:19.9, Luke Murphy (18th, 20:36.3), Chase Ehrlich (20th, 20:52.3) and Caleb Rockcastle (34th, 22:34.7) paced Montpelier. Wilder Brown (eighth, 19:02.8), Tennessee Lamb (15th, 20:23), Andrew Mckinstry (19th 20:50), Wyatt Malloy (24th, 21:30.6) and Otis Loga (63rd, 25:15.2) led the way for U-32.
Fourth-place Spaulding featured quality performances from Matthew Toborg (10th, 19:36.1), Camden Pierce (13th, 20:18.4), Hayden Ross (17th, 20:30.2), Alexander Maurice (39th, 22:50.1) and Noah Rubel (56th, 24:34.3). Randolph placed sixth, thanks to the efforts of Pablo Mendez (32nd, 22:25.6), Chandler Anderson (33rd, 22:31.9), Cameron Kennedy (37th, 22:47), Nicholas Jumisko-Amidon (38th, 22:48.1) and Coilin Becker (79th, 26:49.6).
Wyatt Popowicz (27th, 22:03.1) and Tanner Hackett (29th, 22:16.4) guided seventh-place Harwood. They were backed up by teammates Cooper Hansel (45th, 23:46.5), Chase Sweet (53rd, 24:21.5) and Taurin Bethel (75th, 26:11.1).
Leading the way for eighth-place Paine Mountain were Ian Kramer (22nd, 21:11.1), Colin Snyder (28th, 22:15), Owen Motyka (40th, 23:23.9), Elijah Myer (69th, 25:36.5) and Christian Dessureau (93rd, 32:10.7). Twinfield’s Ethan Parrish finished 26th in 21:41.9. The top Hazen runners were Liam Jurkiewicz (31st, 22:22.2) and Carter Hill (72nd, 26:00.9).
Rounding out the girls podium were Paine Mountain’s McKenna Knapp (23:03.3) and Craftsbury’s Anika Leahy (23:20.3). St. Johnsbury’s lead pack included Adele Bernier (fourth, 23:27.2), Hazel Fay (fifth, 23:38.1), Siri Jolliffe (17th, 24:49.7), Wisteria Franklin (21st, 25:17.8) and Amari Trott (23rd, 25:37). Defending D-II champ U-32 relied on fast times from Amy Felice (10th, 23:58.9), Esther Macke (18th, 24:50.2), Isabelle Serrano (19th, 24:50.9), Addy Budliger (20th, 24:54.8) and Madison Beaudoin (24th, 25:41.4). Teammate Ayla Bodach-Turner placed 26th in 26:16.2.
“We have Amy coming back and she finished strong,” U-32 coach Meg Allison said. “We were using this as a tempo workout today, but her tempo is nice and zippy. And our pack with our seniors Esther Macke and Isabelle Serrano and junior Addy Budliger — they were super strong together. There’s a lot of experience with those three girls. And it was beautiful to see Ayla, our senior captain, tempo-ing side by side with one of our talents in the ninth grade, Madison Beaudoin. Maddy’s job was to stick to Ayla. And Ayla’s job was to stay in that tempo range and to keep it controlled.”
Fourth-place Harwood was led by Maisie Franke (14th, 24:25.9), Heidi Haroldsen (15th, 24:41.8), Elizabeth Spina (25th, 25:51.4), Ella Cisz (34th, 27:08.1) and Hadley Andersen (56th, 29:58.0). Sara McGill (24:01.3) was 12th overall for seventh-place Montpelier. She was followed by fellow Solons Mira Pompei (38th, 27:30.8), Lena Donofrio (47th, 28:43.3), Zoe Ayres (50th, 29:08.5) and Ksenia Benoit (51st, 29:19.5).
Scoring points for eighth-place Spaulding were Emily Poulin (eighth, 23:52), Charlotte Young (35th, 27:08.9), Madalyn Sickles (49th, 28:56.9), Elizabeth Toborg (57th, 30:17.3) and Charlotte Brault (79th, 35:59.5). Knapp was supported by Paine Mountain teammates Emma Korrow (31st, 27:04.2), Rachael Wilson (40th, 27:38) and Averie Lange (83rd, 39:06.4). Competing for Hazen were Cassandra Royer (11th, 23:59.7), Lisa Velten (30th, 26:58.4), Ella Considine (53rd, 29:36.7) and Edie McKenzie (74th, 33:46.1).
Some of the top U-32, Montpelier and Harwood runners did not compete during the mid-week event, using the time to train for key races this weekend. The U-32 boys will head to the Manhattan Invitational, while most schools will race at either the Harwood Invitational or the Peoples Academy Invitational.
“We were sitting out some talent today with runners coming back from some injuries,” Allison said. “But this showed me that our team is strong. We like to run together, we support each other and they held back today. As a coach, you know what it’s like when it’s race day and the gun goes off and you get in the competition. And I’m most proud that they stuck to the plan, which is saving something in the tank. We’re saving it in the tank for Saturday, we’re saving it in the tank for (league) championships, saving something in the tank for Thetford. But this was a beautiful day and a beautiful course with lots of crowd support, so it was super fun.”
