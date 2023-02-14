Reaching the mountain top is tough, but staying there is even more difficult.
All four defending boys basketball state champions find themselves back in the contender category going into the homestretch of the regular season.
Each is good enough to dream about cutting down the nets once again at Patrick Gymnasium or the Barre Auditorium, but the question of whether they succeed in their effort is still up for debate.
The Rice boys basketball team is looking for the ultra-rare four-peat in Division I. The Green Knights were in this position less than a decade ago when they had won three straight titles from 2013 to 2015, but they came up short in the state finals in 2016.
Accomplishing that goal won’t be any easier this time around as they have to compete with arguably the hottest team in the state currently in CVU. The Green Knights own a victory over the Redhawks, but that was in early January. Their return engagement next week will be a lot of fun to watch.
Rice has hit a roadblock as of late with both of its losses coming within the last few weeks, but it did a nice job of bouncing back on Friday against Burlington. They play at a surging South Burlington squad on Thursday, so the challengers never stop.
The talent is there for the Green Knights to get back to Patrick Gymnasium once again, but their place atop the D-I mountain is not secure.
It has been a couple years since Montpelier wasn’t the prohibitive favorite to win a Division II title, but for the first time in a while, the Solons might be going a bit under the radar.
The title of Division II favorite arguably belongs to Montpelier’s rival, Spaulding, who is undefeated and has beaten the Solons twice this season or Fair Haven, who is also unbeaten.
Sleep on Montpelier at your own risk because this team still has plenty of talent with the likes of Ronnie Riby-Williams, Carter Bruzzese and Carson Cody leading the charge.
A win this past week against Hazen is another feather in the cap for a Solons squad that can’t be counted out in their pursuit of a three-peat.
Speaking of those Hazen Wildcats, the defending D-III champs look like every bit of the contender that they were last year. Big man Tyler Rivard continues to put up dominant numbers and has the talent around him for the Wildcats to dream of another title.
Winooski, Hazen’s finals opponent last winter, has to be considered the favorite at the moment with its undefeated record, but the Wildcats are right there, along with Thetford Academy.
Hazen and Thetford battled on Monday with the Wildcats coming out on top. Rivard was his usual dominant self with 40 points, reaching 1,000 points for his career on the night as well.
The defending D-IV champions Blue Mountain recently had a massive test of its own against a rising Mid-Vermont Christian squad and the Bucks pulled out a seven-point win. A return trip to the Barre Aud is looking more and more likely by the day.
Rice and Montpelier keep a spot in the top-10 of this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings, while Hazen and Blue Mountain are quite secure with their position in the top-five of their divisions.
Let’s jump into the rankings, which were constructed before Tuesday’s games. Records are through Monday’s games and previous rankings are in parentheses.
1. CVU 15-1 (1). The Redhawks grow stronger and strong by the week and have to be considered the favorite to hoist the Division I crown next month at Patrick Gymnasium. Tests with South Burlington and Rice still loom on the schedule.
2. Spaulding 15-0 (2). The Crimson Tide remain undefeated and all signs point to them remaining that way through the end of the regular season, unless someone pulls off a big upset.
3. Rice 13-2 (3). The Green Knights took care of business on Monday with a blowout win against Essex. The final fourth of their season is filled with challenges, playing the likes of St. Johnsbury, South Burlington and CVU.
4. Fair Haven 16-0 (4). The Slaters keep on winning and their senior superstar Sawyer Ramey continues to put the finishing touches on one of the best careers in program history. Ramey had a triple-double on Monday, something he’s done multiple times this year.
5. Montpelier 12-3 (5). The Solons picked up a huge win against Hazen this past week. Even in a deep Division II field, Montpelier’s case for another trip to the Barre Auditorium is growing stronger and stronger.
6. Hartford 15-2 (7). The Hurricanes survived a competitive game against a scrappy Windsor squad on Monday. Hartford’s only losses are to Fair Haven (in overtime) and Division I Mount Mansfield.
7. South Burlington 11-5 (6). The Wolves were riding a five-game winning streak, before getting knocked off by St. Johnsbury on Monday. Their case for a trip to Patrick Gymnasium is strong, but they can’t let their guard down in a very competitive D-I landscape.
8. North Country 15-2 (8). The Falcons’ win streak hit double figures this past week. It will be interesting to see how they match up with the Spauldings, Fair Havens and Montpeliers of the world, but this team is elite once again.
9. St. Johnsbury 10-6 (9). The Hilltoppers bounced back nicely from a road loss to a surging Rutland team on Saturday to beat South Burlington on Monday. The rematch between St. Johnsbury and the Wolves is on Saturday.
10. Mount St. Joseph 10-5 (10). The Mounties maintain their spot in the top 10 with a 2-0 week, including a double-digit victory against Division I Mount Anthony. MSJ has beaten multiple D-I opponents.
On the bubble: BFA-St. Albans, Rutland, Mount Mansfield, Winooski, Hazen.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. Rice; 3. South Burlington; 4. St. Johnsbury; 5. BFA-St. Albans.
Division II: 1. Spaulding; 2. Fair Haven; 3. Montpelier; 4. Hartford; 5. North Country.
Division III: 1. Winooski; 2. Hazen; 3. Thetford; 4. Bellows Falls; 5. Richford.
Division IV: 1. Long Trail; 2. Blue Mountain; 3. Mid-Vermont Christian; Rivendell; 5. Danville.
