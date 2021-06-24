Two drivers continue to stand above the rest after a busy week of New England Late Model Challenge Cup action.
Seekonk Speedway’s Gerry DeGasparre Jr. and White Mountain Motorsports Park’s Alby Ovitt are still the top weekly American-Canadian Tour Late Model racers in 2021 Cup standings.
DeGasparre, a seven-time Seekonk champion, has led the NELMCC standings for five of the last six weeks. Ovitt, an 8-cylinder Street Stock legend in his first full season running Late Models at White Mountain, was the only driver to interrupt that streak. Both remain players in the battle for a $5,000 top prize.
DeGasparre and Ovitt have stuck to one track and consistently enjoyed excellent results. Ovitt has scored 40 or more points four times, more than any other driver so far. This includes last Saturday’s event, where he came from eighth to place second in a 19-car White Mountain Late Model field. DeGasparre has three 40-plus point outings of his own. The latest was also this past Saturday when he charged from ninth in an 18-car Seekonk grid to finish runner-up.
The only thing separating the top dogs right now is total starts. Seekonk has run seven points-counting events, while White Mountain has held six. Each driver’s 10 best results count in the final Challenge Cup point total. That means DeGasparre’s advantage will expire by mid-July, and the standings will come down to a true head-to-head battle.
This “Pick 10” format could play into the hands of Mark Hudson, who sits third in points. The veteran racer has already run nine Challenge Cup-eligible features in the month of June. Each weekend, he has traveled to New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway for double features, then returned to his home track of Seekonk Speedway on Saturday night.
Hudson now has 13 total starts, and he has the entire summer to earn higher scores that would replace his lower finishes. This high-volume approach gives Hudson plenty of mulligans in his search for the championship-winning combination.
It may not be long before all these drivers have to contend with Barre’s Jason Corliss. Even though he has only made three Challenge Cup starts, the two-time defending Thunder Road track champion is already up to eighth in points.
Corliss earned 50 points for his win in the Memorial Day Classic on June 4, then netted a whopping 56 last week for his charge to victory from the 17th starting position. This was just one point short of the maximum 57 under the Challenge Cup point system. His wins were sandwiched around a fifth-place finish that also was from deep in the field. If Corliss can continue his sizzling start, he’ll be a contender for the Cup within a few weeks.
The rest of the top-10 is dominated by White Mountain Motorsports Park racers. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. sits fourth after an action-packed week. He made the trip to Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Wednesday and won the Triple Crown at White Mountain three days later. While they did not count for Challenge Cup points, Renfrew also won an 8-cylinder Street Stock feature at Lee USA on Friday night and his first ACT Late Model Tour event at Hudson International Speedway on Sunday.
Eight-time White Mountain champion Quinny Welch is fifth in Challenge Cup points race after back-to-back podium finishes. Danville’s Tyler Cahoon is sixth, having just transitioned to the weekly Thunder Road Late Model schedule after starting his season at White Mountain. Gilman’s Jeff Marshall slid back to seventh in the Challenge Cup after an early rear-end failure on Saturday. After Corliss, White Mountain rookie Kasey Beattie is ninth and jack-of-all-tracks Ryan Morgan is 10th.
The next week of series action begins Thursday at Vermont’s Thunder Road with a weekly 50-lap feature that could draw as many as 14 Challenge Cup racers. On Friday, there are points-counting events at New Hampshire’s Claremont Motorsports Park and Lee USA Speedway.
Saturday is the busiest day of the week. Challenge Cup racers can head to White Mountain Motorsports Park, Monadnock Speedway, Seekonk Speedway or New London-Waterford Speedbowl.
