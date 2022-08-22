Central Vermont Soccer League photo gallery Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Member's of the Upper Valley team celebrate after Sunday's 3-1 victory over Waterbury-based Zenbarn during the championship match of the Central Vermont Soccer League. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Zenbarn's Noah Derman heads the ball toward the goal during Sunday's championship match of the Central Vermont Soccer League. Photo by Gordon Miller Buy Now Zenbarn's Brett Bascom controls the ball in front of an Upper Valley opponent during Sunday's Central Vermont Soccer League championship match in Waterbury. Photo by Gordon Miller Buy Now Players from Zenbarn and Upper Valley battle for control of the ball during Sunday's Central Vermont Soccer League championship match in Waterbury. Photo by Gordon Miller Buy Now Upper Valley players attempt to protect the goal during Sunday's 3-1 victory over Zenbarn in the Central Vermont Soccer League championship match. Photo by Gordon Miller Buy Now An Upper Valley player, right, battles for the ball with Zenbarn's Wellington Newton during Sunday's Central Vermont Soccer League championship match in Waterbury. Photo by Gordon Miller Buy Now An Upper Valley player, right, battles for the ball with Zenbarn's Wellington Newton during Sunday's Central Vermont Soccer League championship match in Waterbury. Photo by Gordon Miller Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
