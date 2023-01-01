Central Vermont Runners 5K results Jan 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Years Eve 5KRunning ResultsMontpelier, VT Dec. 31, 2022Place, Name, Age, Gender, Hometown, Time1 Dylan Flewelling 19 M Oakland ME 17:482 George Aitken 29 M Waterbury Ctr 18:043 Nicholas Kidder 17 M Williamstown 18:204 Joel Thornton-Sherman 13 M Waterford 18:245 Alicia Freese 34 F Tunbridge 18:306 Kasie Enman 43 F Huntington 18:577 Netdahe Stoddard 45 M Cabot 19:208 Allen Mead 56 M Hinesburg 19:519 Alyssa Anderson 46 F Claremont NH 19:5210 Moses Andrews 15 M Newbury 19:5711 William Kriewald 36 M Moretown 20:0812 Patrick Campbell 42 M Warren 20:2113 Eric Darling 49 M Shelburne 20:2614 Connor Filskov 14 M East Wallingford 20:4315 Justin MaGill 20 M Moretown 21:1216 Sarah Pribram 54 F Shelburne 21:2917 Dylan Broderick 32 F Middlesex 21:3018 Steven Gourley 32 M Colchester 21:4719 Evan Vacarr 32 M Essex Junction 22:0320 Mack Gardner-Morse 61 M Calais 22:0721 Anna Milkowski 47 F Montpelier 22:1122 Jim Flint 63 M West Rutland 22:2523 Norm Larson 66 M Burlington 22:3424 Kirsten Root 29 F Burlington 22:3725 Peter Luyckx 51 M Montpelier 22:4426 Esther Erbe 34 F Montpelier 22:5127 Kaylan Duncan 26 M Northfield Falls 23:0528 Graham Sherriff 46 M Montpelier 23:0729 Frank McLaughlin 54 M Burlington 23:1030 Kimberly Tillotson 40 F Williamstown 23:1631 Kathleen Lamerton 46 F Ridgewood NJ 23:4432 Brian Letourneau 42 M Essex Jct. 23:5133 Michael Giammusso 50 M Adamant 23:5334 Anne Treadwell 55 F Burlington 24:1035 Lisa Mason 37 F Moretown 24:1536 John Thornton-Sherman 13 M Waterford 24:4137 Kristofer Anderson 49 M Middlebury 24:4738 Tim Noonan 66 M Montpelier 24:4939 Joseph Merrill 57 M Montpelier 24:5240 Tracey Xu 35 F Jersey City NJ 25:0341 Dan Collison 63 M Hanover NH 26:1542 Donna Smyers 65 F Adamant 26:2843 John Andrews 59 M Newbury 26:4044 Thomas Hogeboom 71 M Hardwick 26:4745 Will Duggan 11 M Montpelier 26:4846 Graham Meriwether 42 M Bellows Falls 26:5147 Mark Duchaine 44 M Huntington 26:5348 Erika Campbell 73 F Ridgewood NJ 26:5949 Dee Barbic 55 F Hinesburg 27:1850 Jamie Winters 42 M Moretown 27:4451 Amanda Chapin 36 F Pawlet 27:5252 Paul Hennessey 73 M Melrose MA 27:5653 Darrel Lasell 65 M Williamstown 28:0854 Xin Yang 52 F Greensboro 28:1355 Fabienne Pattison 62 F Barre 28:1856 Isaac Nadzam 11 M East Montpelier 28:2757 Stephanie Stebich 56 F Lincoln 28:3858 Katie Humphrey 46 F Montpelier 28:4159 Jamie Shanley 69 M Montpelier 28:4360 Tim Rouelle 58 M Barre 28:5961 Nicholas Browne 35 M San Antonio TX 29:0862 Tim Rothfuss 53 M West Lebanon NH 29:2863 Carolyn Ix 59 F Williamstown 29:3064 Cathi Koehler 65 F Manchester CT 29:3565 Patrick Killoran 42 X Randolph 29:3866 Dennis Casey 64 M Groton 29:5467 Erik Schwarz 63 M Montpelier 29:5768 John Martin 71 M Montpelier 30:1569 Anthony Sgherza 61 M Cabot 30:1870 Laury Seligman 54 F Montpelier 30:2771 Elizabeth McCarthy 70 F Hardwick 30:5272 Geoffrey Steadman 71 M Norwalk CT 31:1073 Jill Nicholson 58 F Burlington 31:3874 Jessica Thornton-Sherman 53 F Waterford 31:4075 Fred Gillen 59 M So. Duxbury 32:2276 Liz Filskov 49 F East Wallingford 32:3177 Donna Millay 67 F Shelburne 32:3778 Paul Winters 46 M East Montpelier 32:4079 Christina Hayward 39 F Worcester 32:5280 Deb Reed 64 F Montpelier 33:0281 Amy Tredo 51 F Meredith NH 33:2482 Jake Brown 58 M Montpelier 33:3183 Brooke Nadzam 46 F East Montpelier 33:3384 Kevin Nadzam 49 M East Montpelier 33:3485 James Rohr 62 M New Baltimore VA 34:0086 Carter Somaini 13 M Barre 34:3587 Jessie Estes 35 F Barre 34:4788 Bethany Turnbaugh 37 F Moretown 34:5589 Vicky Gratton 51 F Barton 34:5990 Barry Gould 53 M Milton 35:1291 Laura Gould 52 F Milton 35:1292 Soundous Sebbata 31 F Milton 35:5393 Linda King 67 F Moretown 35:5694 Seldan Chapin 10 F Pawlet 36:1395 Steph Yanaros 26 F Saint Albans 36:2996 Ashley Leta 26 F Burlington 36:3097 Scott Fleishman 44 M Brookfield 36:4998 Kristi Lyon 67 F Burlington 38:0599 Claudia Gwilliam 55 F Burlington 38:29100 Margot Minor 32 F San Francisco CA 38:29101 Cheryl Lasell 63 F Williamstown 39:02102 Liz Genge 48 F Montpelier 41:34103 Patricia Rennau 73 F Moretown 42:05104 Bob Howe 75 M Barre 42:56105 Samantha Neddo 26 F Barre 43:58106 Kaylin Hunkins 30 F Montpelier 43:59107 Caroline Earle 58 F Barre 46:05108 Elena Gustavson 50 F Montpelier 51:59 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.