New Years Eve 5K

Running Results

Montpelier, VT

Dec. 31, 2022

Place, Name, Age, Gender, Hometown, Time
1 Dylan Flewelling 19 M Oakland ME 17:48
2 George Aitken 29 M Waterbury Ctr 18:04
3 Nicholas Kidder 17 M Williamstown 18:20
4 Joel Thornton-Sherman 13 M Waterford 18:24
5 Alicia Freese 34 F Tunbridge 18:30
6 Kasie Enman 43 F Huntington 18:57
7 Netdahe Stoddard 45 M Cabot 19:20
8 Allen Mead 56 M Hinesburg 19:51
9 Alyssa Anderson 46 F Claremont NH 19:52
10 Moses Andrews 15 M Newbury 19:57
11 William Kriewald 36 M Moretown 20:08
12 Patrick Campbell 42 M Warren 20:21
13 Eric Darling 49 M Shelburne 20:26
14 Connor Filskov 14 M East Wallingford 20:43
15 Justin MaGill 20 M Moretown 21:12
16 Sarah Pribram 54 F Shelburne 21:29
17 Dylan Broderick 32 F Middlesex 21:30
18 Steven Gourley 32 M Colchester 21:47
19 Evan Vacarr 32 M Essex Junction 22:03
20 Mack Gardner-Morse 61 M Calais 22:07
21 Anna Milkowski 47 F Montpelier 22:11
22 Jim Flint 63 M West Rutland 22:25
23 Norm Larson 66 M Burlington 22:34
24 Kirsten Root 29 F Burlington 22:37
25 Peter Luyckx 51 M Montpelier 22:44
26 Esther Erbe 34 F Montpelier 22:51
27 Kaylan Duncan 26 M Northfield Falls 23:05
28 Graham Sherriff 46 M Montpelier 23:07
29 Frank McLaughlin 54 M Burlington 23:10
30 Kimberly Tillotson 40 F Williamstown 23:16
31 Kathleen Lamerton 46 F Ridgewood NJ 23:44
32 Brian Letourneau 42 M Essex Jct. 23:51
33 Michael Giammusso 50 M Adamant 23:53
34 Anne Treadwell 55 F Burlington 24:10
35 Lisa Mason 37 F Moretown 24:15
36 John Thornton-Sherman 13 M Waterford 24:41
37 Kristofer Anderson 49 M Middlebury 24:47
38 Tim Noonan 66 M Montpelier 24:49
39 Joseph Merrill 57 M Montpelier 24:52
40 Tracey Xu 35 F Jersey City NJ 25:03
41 Dan Collison 63 M Hanover NH 26:15
42 Donna Smyers 65 F Adamant 26:28
43 John Andrews 59 M Newbury 26:40
44 Thomas Hogeboom 71 M Hardwick 26:47
45 Will Duggan 11 M Montpelier 26:48
46 Graham Meriwether 42 M Bellows Falls 26:51
47 Mark Duchaine 44 M Huntington 26:53
48 Erika Campbell 73 F Ridgewood NJ 26:59
49 Dee Barbic 55 F Hinesburg 27:18
50 Jamie Winters 42 M Moretown 27:44
51 Amanda Chapin 36 F Pawlet 27:52
52 Paul Hennessey 73 M Melrose MA 27:56
53 Darrel Lasell 65 M Williamstown 28:08
54 Xin Yang 52 F Greensboro 28:13
55 Fabienne Pattison 62 F Barre 28:18
56 Isaac Nadzam 11 M East Montpelier 28:27
57 Stephanie Stebich 56 F Lincoln 28:38
58 Katie Humphrey 46 F Montpelier 28:41
59 Jamie Shanley 69 M Montpelier 28:43
60 Tim Rouelle 58 M Barre 28:59
61 Nicholas Browne 35 M San Antonio TX 29:08
62 Tim Rothfuss 53 M West Lebanon NH 29:28
63 Carolyn Ix 59 F Williamstown 29:30
64 Cathi Koehler 65 F Manchester CT 29:35
65 Patrick Killoran 42 X Randolph 29:38
66 Dennis Casey 64 M Groton 29:54
67 Erik Schwarz 63 M Montpelier 29:57
68 John Martin 71 M Montpelier 30:15
69 Anthony Sgherza 61 M Cabot 30:18
70 Laury Seligman 54 F Montpelier 30:27
71 Elizabeth McCarthy 70 F Hardwick 30:52
72 Geoffrey Steadman 71 M Norwalk CT 31:10
73 Jill Nicholson 58 F Burlington 31:38
74 Jessica Thornton-Sherman 53 F Waterford 31:40
75 Fred Gillen 59 M So. Duxbury 32:22
76 Liz Filskov 49 F East Wallingford 32:31
77 Donna Millay 67 F Shelburne 32:37
78 Paul Winters 46 M East Montpelier 32:40
79 Christina Hayward 39 F Worcester 32:52
80 Deb Reed 64 F Montpelier 33:02
81 Amy Tredo 51 F Meredith NH 33:24
82 Jake Brown 58 M Montpelier 33:31
83 Brooke Nadzam 46 F East Montpelier 33:33
84 Kevin Nadzam 49 M East Montpelier 33:34
85 James Rohr 62 M New Baltimore VA 34:00
86 Carter Somaini 13 M Barre 34:35
87 Jessie Estes 35 F Barre 34:47
88 Bethany Turnbaugh 37 F Moretown 34:55
89 Vicky Gratton 51 F Barton 34:59
90 Barry Gould 53 M Milton 35:12
91 Laura Gould 52 F Milton 35:12
92 Soundous Sebbata 31 F Milton 35:53
93 Linda King 67 F Moretown 35:56
94 Seldan Chapin 10 F Pawlet 36:13
95 Steph Yanaros 26 F Saint Albans 36:29
96 Ashley Leta 26 F Burlington 36:30
97 Scott Fleishman 44 M Brookfield 36:49
98 Kristi Lyon 67 F Burlington 38:05
99 Claudia Gwilliam 55 F Burlington 38:29
100 Margot Minor 32 F San Francisco CA 38:29
101 Cheryl Lasell 63 F Williamstown 39:02
102 Liz Genge 48 F Montpelier 41:34
103 Patricia Rennau 73 F Moretown 42:05
104 Bob Howe 75 M Barre 42:56
105 Samantha Neddo 26 F Barre 43:58
106 Kaylin Hunkins 30 F Montpelier 43:59
107 Caroline Earle 58 F Barre 46:05
108 Elena Gustavson 50 F Montpelier 51:59

