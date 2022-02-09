Montpelier may be the only state capital in the United States without a McDonald’s, but the boys basketball being played in the area is a meal that will satisfy any hoops aficionado.
February is the time of year when a team needs to be playing its best basketball and many teams in Central Vermont are hitting their stride with the playoff run just around the corner.
There’s no better place to start than with Montpelier itself. What more is there to say about the Solons? They have been dominance personified for the last few seasons, looking for a third straight trip to the Division II state championship game and back-to-back titles.
They have to be the leader in the clubhouse to make that happen. Jonah Cattaneo is a big driving force in this year’s success. Cattaneo, who transferred back to Montpelier after a year at South Burlington, has been consistent as they come offensively and recently dropped 40 against rival Harwood.
Local Division II rivals Spaulding and U-32 are making waves as well.
The Crimson Tide’s lone two losses are to the aforementioned Solons and Spaulding is getting back to full strength at the right time of year.
Riley Severy, a big man for the Tide, is what makes Spaulding go, but there are plenty of 3-point threats to space the floor around him.
Isaiah Terrill recently returned for the Crimson Tide and could play a major role in a possible first trip to the Barre Auditorium for Spaulding.
U-32 can sometimes get lost in the shuffle behind Montpelier and Spaulding, but the Raiders are putting up a strong season that could make them a spoiler for a higher-seeded opponent come playoff time.
Elvin Stowell has come on strong for U-32 in recent games and could be a driving force in its success down the stretch. The Raiders are known to play fast. Can they speed down the road to The Aud this winter?
Division III Hazen recently suffered defeats by Spaulding and U-32, but have been the class of their division to this point. Tyler Rivard has established himself as one of the top players in D-III and has lots of talent around him.
Northfield has been making a run as of late in D-III as winners of five straight heading into Wednesday. A core of Adam King, Carson Smit, Caden Crawford-Stempel and Preston Lily can take them far.
Williamstown hasn’t been dominant in recent weeks, but it’s never smart to count them out. The Blue Devils have been to an incredible nine of the last 10 Division III finals.
A couple of these central Vermont giants make the top-10 in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
Let’s jump in. Records and analysis are through Tuesday’s games and the previous week’s rankings are in parentheses.
1. Montpelier 12-1 (1). The Solons maintain their grip on the top spot with two more dominant wins this past week. Montpelier’s lone loss is to Division I heavyweight Rice. The Solons are a great bet to get back to The Aud.
2. Rice 10-2 (3). The Green Knights outlasted CVU in a battle of Division I contenders. Rice has slipped up more this year than the last two, but is a team that should be right there in the D-I title conversation.
3. St. Johnsbury 9-1 (2). The Hilltoppers had a very calm week with just one game, a win against Burlington. One of their biggest tests of the season comes up on Saturday hosting Rutland.
4. Rutland 8-3 (6). Nights like Tuesday against Fair Haven show what the Raiders can be when they are at their best. Rutland was stout defensively and confident offensively. As mentioned, they have a huge test this weekend with the Hilltoppers.
5. CVU 12-3 (4). The Redhawks gave Rice all it could handle on Friday, before inching out a win against BFA-St. Albans. They are clearly in the top tier of Division I clubs.
6. North Country 11-0 (5). The Falcons hadn’t played since the last rankings, but remain one of two undefeated teams in boys basketball. This team is filled with experienced guys and will be able to handle the pressure when the games get extra important down the stretch.
7. Spaulding 12-2 (7). The Crimson Tide picked up an impressive win against an elite Hazen squad this past week. Spaulding only seems to be getting stronger and would love to make its first trip to Barre Auditorium.
8. MSJ 11-2 (8). The Mounties’ young talent continues to build more experience playing in big games. Playing a game at the Washington Armory over the weekend, MSJ got to see what it’s like when the lights are brightest. That will only help them down the stretch.
9. Fair Haven 10-3 (9). It was a tough and busy week for the Division II Slaters, playing three Division I opponents, on top of a drubbing of D-II Springfield. The Slaters only won one of those D-I clashes, but were competitive in two of the three games.
10. Hartford 10-2 (10). The Hurricanes had just one game this past week and took care of business against a scrappy Otter Valley club. The top of D-II is as elite as they come and Hartford is right there in that group.
On the bubble: Rivendell, Hazen, Winooski, Long Trail, Essex, U-32, White River Valley.
TOP FIVESDivision I: Rice; 2. St. Johnsbury; 3. Rutland; 4. CVU; 5. Essex.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. North Country; 3. Spaulding; 4. MSJ; 5. Fair Haven.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Winooski; 3. Bellows Falls; 4. Vergennes; 5. Williamstown.
Division IV: 1. Rivendell; 2. Long Trail; 3. White River Valley; 4. Blue Mountain; 5. Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.