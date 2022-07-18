CRAFTSBURY - Central Vermont survived a wild finish to capture the District IV championship with a 10-9 victory over St. Johnsbury in the 8-to-10-year-old division.
Coach Gregory Fox's team locked up a spot in the upcoming state tournament, which will take place in Burlington. St. Johnsbury trailed 10-4 entering the last inning but came storming back with five runs. The game could have easily gone to extra innings, but Central Vermont held on to record the final out with runners on base. A groundout to first baseman Tanner Alberghini slammed the door on St. Johnsbury's comeback attempt.
"We are so proud of this team and the way these kids handle themselves under pressure," coach Fox said. "They showed grit and determination to win these close games against tough competition. We did not play perfect baseball on Friday but ultimately the kids dug deep and held the line when St. Johnsbury made that push with five runs in the sixth. Respect to St. J: they have an excellent team and you can tell they never got down and felt they were out of the game even though we had a lead. We will need to tighten up our play to have success in the state tournament and I know these kids have what it takes to do it and that we will be ready for this next challenge. Every player on this team worked incredibly hard and contributed to this championship, which makes it so special."
Louie Chamberlain pitched five-plus innings for the winners. Shahab Majboor recored the last two outs on the mound after Chamberlain reached his limit of 75 pitches.
Central Vermont relied on clutch run-scoring doubles by Calbe Gould, Austin Robbins and Jackson Schwartz. Majboor connected for a leadoff single and also reached base on several walks. He also contributed sacrifices and used smart base-running to help his team score.
Gould and Majboor also made great defensive plays at second base and right field, respectively. Also competing for Central Vermont were Kaitlyn DeForge, Hank Fox, Carsen Keara, William Moore and Colton Richardson. The team suffered a 2-1 loss to St. Johnsbury earlier in the week before forcing a decisive Game 3 with a 2-1 victory in the rematch.
Brattleboro 13, Rutland 11
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland 10-and-under Little League all-star team fell in the opening game of the District 2 championship series Saturday morning.
A six-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as Brattleboro took a four-run lead that was insurmountable for Rutland in its last at-bats. RCLL didn't go down without a fight, scoring two runs in the top of the sixth but didn't have enough to get over the top.
Similar to their two matchups during round robin play, this game was back and forth.
Rutland was up 5-4 after the first inning, but Brattleboro grabbed the lead back with a three-run second. RCLL would take a two-run lead before the big fifth inning for Brattleboro.
"It was a typical Rutland-Brattleboro 10U game with lots of runs scored," said Rutland coach TJ Sabotka. "Our kids battled. Anybody could have won the game."
That's been the story of the whole district tournament with very little separating Brattleboro, Rutland and recently-eliminated Bennington.
Rutland worked a lot of walks in the opener, but one of its big hits came from Cody LaFrancois, who tripled in the fifth inning. Vinny Doell had a multi-hit game for Brattleboro.
The second game of the best of three series is set for Monday night in Brattleboro.
