ST. JOHNSBURY — The Central Vermont Little League 9-and-10 year-old all-star team made history Tuesday night winning its first title at any level in league history.
The 10U team did the honors with a 9-6 win over St Johnsbury to capture the District 4 championship at St. Johnsbury’s Legion Field.
The team’s roster includes Chase Lafaille, Jack Scribner, Ira Alberghini and Benicio Hawkes from Rumney School, Eli Pike, Gage Heise and Camden Leno from Calais Elementary School, Plainfield home school student Ambrose Hochschild, Finnegan Conner and Cormaic Farrell from Berlin Elementary School, Ethan Howe from East Montpelier Elementary School, Dylan Pelletier from Montessori School of Central Vermont and Teigen Reimer-Tatistcheff from Cabot School.
The team had a pair of alternates, Tanner Alberghini from Rumney School and Sophia Ridge from Union Elementary School
The team’s coaches are Sven Scribner (Middlesex), Coby Heise (Calais) and Dave Pike (Calais).
Despite the pandemic, the league had 124 kids come out to play in “Player Pitch” this summer, which includes the 9-10 (Minors) and 10-12 (Majors) age groups.
This year’s district tournament had four teams, with squads from Connecticut North, St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville joining CVTLL. In a typical season, teams from Waterbury Mad River (Waitsfield), Barre and Caledonia West (Hardwick) would also compete in District 4.
CVTLL is supports nine central Vermont towns: Berlin, Cabot, Calais, East Montpelier, Marshfield, Middlesex, Montpelier, Plainfield and Worcester.
The league, in its fifth season, was formed through a merger in December 2015, when a groups from the Central Valley and Montpelier communities got together to keep baseball and softball alive and well in the communities.
Prior to the merger, Montpelier had won a championship at its 10-12 year old level. Tuesday’s win provided one of the biggest moments in the history of the young league and a pick-me-up in a crazy time.
“It’s neat to have these kids play together,” said CVTLL vice president Jim Tringe. “We weren’t sure the health department would allow youth baseball and everything was in the balance in June.”
Mark Campbell, the league’s president, has been a huge supporter of baseball and softball over the years and has done everything from collecting and redeeming returnables to umpiring games.
He was happy to give the kids this opportunity.
“It was nice for them to be able to play. Nobody could play any school ball,” Campbell said. “Most of the kids have been playing together since they were four years old. These kids are the future varsity players.”
When Gov. Phil Scott gave his blessing for athletics to continue in June, the league was fast at work to put together its season, which started in July.
“We were lucky to have a season,” Tringe said. “Some of the other local leagues decided not to have a season.”
Tringe talked about the importance of the league’s sponsors to allow the season to happen, helping with uniforms and equipment, among other things.
The league decided to waive their modest registration fees for the season and instead asked for donations, if families chose to do so.
At its core, the CVTLL was just happy to give kids a chance to be active and be with their friends.
“The kids were really excited because they weren’t sure they would have a season,” Tringe said.
“They were over the moon,” Campbell said.
The District 4 9-10 champions are in the process of reaching out to the state’s other three districts to see if they can get a state tournament organized before school starts.
The 10-12 year old tournament, made up of kids in the Majors division, is scheduled for this weekend.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.