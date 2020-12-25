First-year University of Vermont coach Todd Woodcroft will have a full plate this weekend while pulling double-duty for the Catamounts and Sweden’s national junior team.
Woodcroft is seeking his first victory with UVM after an 0-2 start. Nationally-ranked Northeastern (2-1-1) will visit Gutterson Fieldhouse for games at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and the Cats are desperately attempting to get organized after an early-season letdown against UMass.
For the next two weeks Woodcroft will also be working remotely to help Sweden during the world junior championships in Edmonton. Sweden’s opening game against the Czech Republic will air live on the NHL Network at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Huskies are missing two players currently competing at the world junior championship. Freshman forward Sam Colangelo will suit up for the United States, while freshman goaltender Devon Levi is expected to start for Canada.
The Catamounts will attempt to improve defensively after being outscored 8-1 by the Minutemen during a two-game set last weekend. Alex Esposito scored UVM’s lone goal in Amherst.
The Huskies swept Merrimack and split with No. 19 Providence. Four players have scored for Northeastern and first-year goalie Connor Murphy boasts a save percentage above .900.
The Catamounts lead the all-time series with Northeastern 34-29-7. Vermont swept the Huskies in late February last season, earning victories of 4-2 and 3-1 at Gutterson Fieldhouse. It was the Catamounts’ only Hockey East weekend sweep last year. Vermont’s two wins ended a six-game win streak in the series for the Huskies. Vermont is 17-14-6 at home against Northeastern.
The No. 11 Huskies defeated No. 13 Providence, 1-0, in a shootout following a 3-3 tie at Matthews Arena last Saturday. Northeastern suffered its first loss with a 5-0 setback at Providence on Sunday.
Vermont senior goalie Tyler Harmon earned the secondary assist on Esposito’s power-play goal in the third period against No. 10 UMass. His point was the first by a UVM goalie since Brody Hoffman accomplished the feat in 2014 against UMass-Lowell in the Hockey East semifinals.
Vermont forward Tristan Mullin and defenseman Cody Schiavon will be eligible to play for the first time Saturday, giving Woodcroft more options. Mullin is a graduate student who was previously a captain at Cornell. He led the Big Red with 44 points in 63 games over the last two seasons. He also paced Cornell with seven power-play goals last winter.
Schiavon was originally slated to join the Catamounts next fall. However, with the cancellation of the BCHL season due to COVID-19, he enrolled early at UVM. He played 148 regular-season games in the BCHL during the last four seasons, serving as team captain of the Surrey Eagles and the Trail Smoke Eaters.
Freshman forward Steven Agriogianis leads the Huskies in scoring with a team-high four assists and six points. His six points are tied for second in Hockey East among all first-year skaters. Senior Zach Solow leads the way with three goals for Northeastern.
The Huskies’ primary strength during early-season action has been their power play. Northeastern has converted 30% (6 of 20) of its opportunities, boasting the fourth-best power play of all NCAA teams. Northeastern scored all six of its goals during power-play situations during its opening two-game set against Merrimack.
Vermont defenseman Andrew Lucas is the 62nd captain in program history. He is also the fourth sophomore captain to ever suit up for the Catamounts, following in the path of 1966 graduate Marshall Stevenson, 2006 graduate Jaime Sifers and 2014 graduate H.T. Lenz. Lucas skated in all 34 games last season as a freshman and led the team in scoring with 15 points.
Northeastern coach Jim Madigan was an assistant coach under Mike Gilligan at Vermont during the 1985-1986 campaign. The team featured UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman and UVM Associate Athletic Director Joe Gervais. The Huskies graduate returned to his former school and served as an assistant coach from 1986-1993.
Vermont’s Dovar Tinling is the youngest player in college hockey at the age of 17. The reigning CCHL Rookie of the Year is the youngest Canadian NCAA player since Jonathan Toews and Simon Danis-Pepin dressed for North Dakota and Maine, respectively, in 2005-06. The next-youngest players are Michigan’s Owen Power and Matty Beniers, who are 18. Dovar was named to NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2021 NHL Draft.
Saturday will be the Catamounts’ first game in program history on Dec. 26, commonly referred to as Boxing Day in Canada. The Huskies are 0-5-0 all-time on Boxing Day. Their last matchup was an 11-6 loss to Harvard in 1962 in the Boston Arena Christmas College Tournament.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Anna Olson honored
University of Vermont freshman forward Anna Olson was named the America East Rookie of the Week after an impressive opening weekend against UMass-Lowell.
She made her collegiate debut Saturday and chipped in with eight points for the Catamounts. Olson earned her first career double-double on Sunday with 11 points and 10 rebounds in Vermont’s 61-56 win over the RiverHawks. She also had one steal, one block and one assist.
Last year Vermont’s Emma Utterback was named America East Rookie of the Week three times. The Catamounts will face New Jersey Institute of Technology at 4 p.m. Sunday. The teams will play again at 2 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.