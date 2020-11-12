WAKEFIELD, Mass. – Hockey East released its 2020-21 men’s and women’s hockey league schedule, with league play to begin Nov. 20.
“We’re excited to make this announcement today, and very appreciative of all the hard work by so many in making it happen,” said Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf. “We’ve worked closely with all our member institutions in establishing protocols in an effort to play as safely as possible, while also giving our teams a complete and meaningful season.”
The upcoming slate will feature a double round-robin format. In developing the men’s and women’s schedules, careful consideration was given to minimizing travel and providing maximum flexibility to respond to changing conditions throughout the region.
In the case of UVM, a robust testing protocol, travel restrictions and game management safety measures have been designed in conjunction with campus and state health officials. The efforts will attempt to ensure the well-being of student-athletes, coaches, staff and the local community.
Each of the 11 men’s teams will play 20 league contests. The 10 women’s programs will compete in 18 games that will count toward the final Hockey East regular-season standings to determine the 2020-21 Hockey East Regular Season Champion. Both the men’s and women’s schedules feature weekend home-and-home series and day-of-game travel, with the exception of games involving Maine and Vermont. This will allow for consistent testing protocols throughout the season while adhering to all state guidelines.
The UVM men will start conference play against UConn with a two-game set on Nov. 20-21. It will be Vermont coach Todd Woodcroft’s debut behind the bench. The women will travel to UConn the same weekend.
The UVM women will host seven league opponents: Boston College, New Hampshire, Holy Cross, Northeastern, Merrimack, Boston University and Providence. The men will also welcome seven teams to Gutterson Fieldhouse: UConn, Boston University, Northeastern, Maine, Merrimack, UMass and UMass Lowell.
The men’s team will also be featured on NESN three times early in the season. Vermont’s contests at UMass on Nov. 27-28 will be broadcast throughout New England in addition to a game at Providence on Jan. 1.
Spectators will not be permitted at UVM. However, Hockey East will once again partner with NESN and ViacomCBS Digital to provide fans across the world the opportunity to view every game. Full television schedule details and and information about streamed games, as well as specific game times, will be announced later this week.
Three of the final five weekends of regular season play in each league are designated as Flex Weekends. These contests are tentative and opponents may be adjusted in order to maintain a competitively balanced schedule for each team. If games are postponed during the regular season, these Flex Weekend games will be rescheduled with those postponed games. Any games played during Flex Weekends will be designated as “non-conference” games and will not count toward the league standings. Additional Flex Dates have been added throughout the schedule where availability allowed to maximize the ability to play a full schedule and prioritize the student-athlete experience.
Schedules were created to prioritize a double round-robin late for each program. Efforts were also made to align men’s and women’s schedules to mitigate instances where multiple campus populations come into close contact in a single weekend. The schedules were created after consulting with Hockey East’s Return to Play Task Force, which includes conference and school administrators, team physicians, athletic trainers, facility staff and equipment managers. Those individuals met consistently over the last several months before making recommendations to league Athletic Directors. A critical component of the RTP protocol was a vigorous testing program for the teams, staff and officials. The group’s work, recommendations and guidance will be released at a future date prior to the start of the season and published on the league’s website.
UVM WOMEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE
Nov. 20-21 – at UConn Nov. 27-28 – vs. Boston College Dec. 12-13 – at Boston University Dec. 19-20 – vs. New Hampshire Jan. 1-2 – vs. Holy Cross Jan. 8-9 – at Maine Jan. 15-16 – at Merrimack Jan. 29-30 – vs. Northeastern Feb. 5-6 – at Northeastern Feb. 12-13 – vs. Merrimack Feb. 19-20 – vs. Boston University Feb. 25-26 – vs. Providence
UVM MEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE
