The University of Vermont has a busy slate of games on tap and the Catamounts are ready to ring in the New Year with victories.
Basketball showdowns with Albany on Saturday and Sunday will give the America East opponents two opportunities to claim bragging rights. Senior guard Stef Smith and the UVM men will host the Great Danes, while the UVM will make the trek to the Empire State.
It’s not often that the UVM men’s and women’s hockey team play on New Year’s Day, but both will do so Friday. The UVM men will travel to play No. 15 Providence at 1 p.m. Friday. The UVM women will host Holy Cross at 6 p.m. Friday.
Here’s a glance at all four UVM teams the will be in action during the upcoming days.
MEN’S HOCKEYIt will be the second time in program history the UVM men play on the first of the year. Vermont faced Ohio State on the same date in 2011 during the Catamount Cup and fell 3-1.
Providence is 0-5 games on Jan. 1, falling most recently with a 5-2 loss to Brown in the Mayor’s Cup in 2012. The Catamounts will face Providence again at 7 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be broadcast live on NESN.
Graduate transfer Tristan Mullin made his Catamount debut last Saturday against No. 15 Northeastern and had an immediate impact. He started the game and scored on the power play, notching his 50th career point. The Catamounts picked up their first Hockey East Association points with a tie against Northeastern. Vermont has scored four times this year, with Alex Esposito, Ray Vitolins, Mullin and Jacques Bouquot all finding the back of the net.
Tyler Harmon has been in net for most of the Catamounts’ ice time this year and has a save percentage of .892. Freshman Gabe Carriere got his first collegiate action last week and was perfect, making 23 saves against the Huskies.
UVM has struggled mightily on the power play, killing off penalties just 66.7% of the time, a mark that’s better than just one Hockey East team.
The Catamounts’ weekend opponent, Providence, has been great in those situations. In 21 chances, the Friars have killed off 20 penalties.
The Friars are 2-3-1 after suffering a 2-0 loss Monday at UConn. The Huskies’ Tomas Vomacka, a Nashville Predators draft pick, made 37 saves for his second career shutout. The Friars have been shut out three times in six games this season, but they showed their potential during a 5-0 win against Northeastern.
Tyce Thompson, Greg Printz and Parker Ford all have five or more points. Printz leads the team with three goals and 18 shots.
Vermont leads the all-time series with Providence 28-27-10. The Catamounts are 13-12-7 against the Friars on the road. The Catamounts are 3-4-3 vs. the Friars in their last 10 meetings. The Friars defeated UVM, 3-2, at Gutterson Fieldhouse last February.
Vermont coach Woodcroft is working remotely as an assistant coach for Sweden during the World Junior Championships. Four Providence players compete for the U.S. squad.
WOMEN’S HOCKEYAfter a long layoff, the UVM women’s hockey team is back in action Friday, hosting Holy Cross at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
When the puck drops, it will have been 12 days since UVM’s last game. The Cats fell to UNH and earned a split of its opening weekend.
The Catamounts were 4-2 winners against the Wildcats on Dec. 19, with three freshmen, including Montpelier native Bella Parento, scoring a goal. They followed that with a 2-0 loss to UNH.
Friday will be the fifth time in program history the Catamount women will play on New Year’s Day. The Cats are 1-3 in its games on Jan. 1. They skated to a 2-1 victory at Union in 2011.
Holy Cross is 2-5 with wins against 4-2 Maine and 1-3 Merrimack.
The Crusaders don’t have a ton of scoring, averaging less than two goals per game. However, they do have a handful of players who can find the back of the net.
Freshman Bryn Saarela leads Holy Cross with three goals, good for 15th in the conference, along with two assists. Three other Crusaders have a pair of goals. The teams will play again Saturday at 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALLThe end of the Cats’ last game stung.
Vermont led by one point in the closing seconds against New Jersey Institute of Technology. UVM successfully defended a last-second 3-point attempt, but NJIT’s San Antonio Brinson just beat the buzzer on a putback.
Just like that, the Catamounts dropped their second America East Conference game in four tries. UVM hasn’t lost more than two conference games since the 2015-2016 season.
The Catamounts have to win out to keep that conference dominance going and the next dog to step up to the Cats is the Great Danes of the University of Albany, who come to Burlington on Saturday and Sunday.
Albany comes in at 0-3, but that record doesn’t tell the story of its early season. They lost by one and five points to perennial contender UMBC and lost by five to Niagara.
The Great Danes will be well-rested, having last played on Dec. 22.
Albany isn’t going to blow teams away with its offensive ability, sitting ninth out of 10 America East teams in points per game, at 63.0, but it has a solid group of contributors who can take over on any night.
Graduate student Kellon Taylor averages 10.7 points per game and junior Antonio Rizzuto puts up 10.3 a contest. C.J. Kelly and Jamel Horton are offensive threats as well.
Junior Ryan Davis returned to the court for UVM last weekend against NJIT and averaged 24.5 points in those two games. That scoring will be a major asset around the veteran scoring punch of guards Stef Smith and Ben Shungu, both averaging in double figures through four games.
UVM has owned the all-time head-to-head battle with Albany going 20-8 against its conference rival. The last time the Great Danes beat the Catamounts was in 2016 at SEFCU Arena.
Saturday’s tip-off at Patrick Gymnasium is at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLThe UVM women will head southwest from their Burlington stomping grounds to the capital of New York State when they play Albany on Saturday and Sunday.
Like their male counterparts, the Catamounts are 2-2 and hoping to make a move up the America East standings.
The usual suspects of Josie Larkins, Emma Utterback and Delaney Richason have produced a solid scoring punch for UVM, but the addition of freshman Anna Olson has been a boon.
Olson won the America East Rookie of the Week accolade twice in a row, having posted a double-double on Dec. 20 against UMass Lowell and a career high 17 points last weekend against NJIT.
Albany heads into Saturday as losers of two straight. The leader of the pack for the Great Danes is sophomore Helene Haegerstrand and junior Ellen Hahne. Both women rank in the top 10 of the conference in scoring and Hahne is sixth in rebounding.
The Great Danes have owned UVM historically, but the Catamounts were the winners in the last matchup at Patrick in February.
Saturday’s tip at SEFCU Arena is at 3 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 2 p.m.
While Albany and UVM are battling in the middle of the conference standings, one team has established itself above everyone else, the University of Maine.
Maine is 5-0 and is at New Hampshire, who resides in the conference basement, this weekend.
Windsor all-time leading scorer Olivia Rockwood has seen action in four of the Black Bears’ games. Rockwood has made a 3-pointer, has three steals and a block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.