TEANECK, N.H. – Kate Bossert registered her second goal of the season for the University of Vermont women’s soccer team to fuel Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Farleigh Dickinson.
Bailey Ayer assisted Bossert scored in the 81st minute to help UVM (2-1) hand FDU (0-3) its third straight loss. The Knights earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament last year after winning their conference tournaments and were eliminated by eventual quarterfinalist Virginia.
“We were happy to get a win and a shutout on the road against the defending NEC Champions,” UVM coach Kristi Huizenga said. “Though we would have liked to convert on a couple more of our close chances, the quality of the goal between Bailey and Kate was excellent. Several of our younger players got quality minutes today as well and made great contributions.”
Bossert led all players with five shots, including three shots on goal. Her late strike marked her second career game-winning goal. Ayer registered her second assist of the season and her fourth point.
Teammate Alyssa Oviedo directed two of her three shots on target. Vermont goalie Kylee Carafoli made her second start of the season and stopped four shots while playing all 90 minutes. Vermont outshot FDU 12-7 and registered seven shots on goal, compared to four by the Knights.
Vermont and FDU went back-and-forth in the first half, with both teams creating a number of chances on net. Oviedo generated the first opportunity for the Catamounts during a breakaway in the 12th minute, but Marie Jakobsen came away with the diving save to deny Vermont their first goal.
FDU had its best scoring chance in the 48th minute off a corner when Linda Dirnberger sent a header toward the left post. Luckily for UVM, Carafoli made a diving save to keep the score level at 0-0.
Over the next 35 minutes the Catamounts dictated play, resulting in numerous scoring attempts. A Bossert 1-on-1 chance with the keeper in the 64th minute tested the Knights, but her shot went just wide of the right post. In the 77th minute Vermont’s Aubrey Bough threatened FDU with open look on net and sent a shot low and hard on the frame, but Jakobsen came up with another save.
In the 81st minute Vermont’s Jen Fernandez directed a pass down the right sideline to Ayer, who made a couple of moves to shake off her defender. Ayer inserted a cross into the penalty box, where Bossert was waiting. Bossert showed off her leaping abilities to beat her defender and then headed the ball toward the left post. The ball banged off the inside of the woodwork and ricocheted across the goal line to give UVM the lead.
The Knights threw extra attackers forward in the last nine minutes, Vermont defended well to close out the clean sheet. The Catamounts will return home to face another NEC foe next week. Vermont will take on Sacred Heart on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. The game against the Pioneers will be the Catamounts annual Military Appreciation Day. All military personnel with a valid ID will receive a complimentary ticket to the game.