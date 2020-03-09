BURLINGTON — UVM men’s basketball captains Anthony Lamb and Everett Duncan combined for 38 points as the top-seeded Catamounts defeated eighth-seeded Maine, 61-50, in the America East Quarterfinals.
“We were playing well coming into tonight and I knew we would have to earn this victory,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “I thought we wore them down with our depth late in the game and Everett came up big for us. Our experienced group didn’t panic and just stuck with it for the full 40 minutes.”
Lamb buried his first three shot attempts for an early seven points. But the Black Bears hit four 3-pointers for a 12-7 lead by the first media timeout. The Catamounts answered with a 22-6 run and built a 29-18 lead with six minutes left in the half.
Maine used the 3-pointer again to claw back into the game. Stephane Ingo made a long-range shot from the top of the key and Nedeljko Prijovic made one from the corner to close the gap to 32-26. Stef Smith countered with a long ball of his own right before halftime as the Green and Gold went into the locker room up 35-26.
The Cats scored the first five points of the second half. But the Black Bears mounted a 17-4 surge and cut the margin down to 44-43 with 11 minutes left to play. UVM’s defense did not let Maine come any closer as the defending conference champs closed out the game on an 11-4 run in the final nine minutes.
Lamb registered a game-high 19 points and made 7 of 14 attempts from the floor. The senior nailed two 3-pointers, pulled down six rebounds and dished out two assists. On the defensive end, Lamb recorded two steals and swatted away one shot.
Duncan matched Lamb’s output with 19 points on 6 of 10 shooting. The captain was 4 of 8 from 3-point range and tallied seven rebounds.
The guard added four assists and had a team-high three steals.
Stef Smith was also in double figures with 10 points. The junior drilled two 3-pointers and grabbed three defensive rebounds. Ryan Davis led the Catamounts with eight rebounds. The sophomore had a game-high five offensive boards and tallied eight points.
The Catamounts will host fourth-seeded UMBC in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
Vermont 61, Maine 50
MAINE (9-22)
Fleming 3-7 0-0 8, Ingo 1-5 0-0 3, Prijovic 7-17 1-2 18, El Darwich 6-16 0-0 14, Wright-McLeish 2-4 0-1 5, Radakovic 0-0 0-0 0, Yagodin 0-4 0-0 0, Stumer 1-1 0-0 2, Okoh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 1-3 50.
VERMONT (25-7)
Lamb 7-14 3-4 19, Giddens 1-1 0-0 2, E.Duncan 6-10 3-5 19, Shungu 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 4-15 0-1 10, Davis 3-8 1-2 8, Deloney 1-6 0-0 3, Patella 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, R.Duncan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 7-12 61. Halftime—Vermont 35-26. 3-Point Goals—Maine 9-29 (Prijovic 3-9, Fleming 2-4, El Darwich 2-8, Wright-McLeish 1-2, Ingo 1-3, Yagodin 0-3), Vermont 10-30 (E.Duncan 4-8, Lamb 2-7, Smith 2-8, Davis 1-2, Deloney 1-3, Shungu 0-2). Fouled Out—Fleming. Rebounds—Maine 37 (Ingo 14), Vermont 35 (Davis 8). Assists—Maine 11 (El Darwich 7), Vermont 15 (E.Duncan 4). Total Fouls—Maine 16, Vermont 9.
A—3,266 (3,266).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.