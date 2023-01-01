BALTIMORE — Dylan Penn had 19 points in Vermont's 74-61 win against UMBC on Sunday and coach John Becker's earned his 264th win at UVM, tying Tom Brennan for the most in program history.
Penn added nine rebounds for the Catamounts (7-8) to open America East Conference play. Teammate Matt Veretto scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the field. Finn Sullivan was 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points for UVM.
Tra'Von Fagan finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Retrievers (9-6). Matteo Picarelli added 12 points for UMBC. Colton Lawrence also had 10 points in the loss.
"Great road win today to open up conference play," Becker said. "It's been a long week. We had a game canceled after Christmas. And sitting over the Christmas break with a loss to Toledo at home, our guys we're anxious to get back out there today. I thought right from the jump, we were really focused on the defensive end."
Penn scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help UVM pull away for good. Robin Duncan dished out a team-high seven assists and pulled in five rebounds. The guard scored four points. All 10 Catamounts that checked in registered points.
"We're a work in progress, and trying to find some frontcourt support," Becker said. "I thought Ileri (Ayo-Faleye) was really huge tonight and had his best game as a Catamount. And Dylan is a great player and we were trying to figure out the best way to take advantage of his talents. Over the last week without that game against Miami, we've been able to practice and kind of evaluate a lot of film. It looked a lot better tonight and felt a lot better. And hopefully we're starting to find our way. We're going to be a work in progress here as we go through conference play and build toward March, but I thought today was a was a great start."
Veretto scored the Catamounts' first seven points, giving UVM a 7-2 lead in the first four minutes. The graduate student sank a 3-pointer on the opening possession and added a layup at the rim. Veretto threw down a dunk over a UMBC defender for the five-point lead.
Two quick baskets helped the Retrievers close the gap to a one-point deficit with 15:12 remaining in the first half. The Catamounts countered with eight straight points to take a 15-6 lead with 13:36 on the clock. Kam Gibson sparked the 8-0 run with his first 3-pointer of the game, and Aaron Deloney added a long-range shot on the following possession.
UMBC responded with a 13-5 run over the next 5:20 to cut the Vermont lead to 20-19. Lawrence led the Retrievers' attack with five points during the stretch, as UMBC held UVM to a 2-of-8 effort from the field.
Vermont's lead grew back to nine points as the Catamounts sank four of their next five field goal attempts to take a 32-23 lead with 3:28 left in the frame. Five Catamounts contributed to the run. UMBC cut the deficit to five points in the final minutes, with Vermont taking a 36-31 lead into the halftime break.
Penn caught fire in the second half, scoring 10 points in the first 6:58 of the frame. The Catamounts were 8 of 11 from the floor during that stretch, extending their lead to 53-42. Penn gave Vermont its first double-digit lead of the afternoon with a layup.
The Retrievers quickly sliced the UVM lead down to six points with a 3-pointer by Lawrence that was followed by a layup by Fagan. TJ Hurley responded with a crucial 3-pointer from the corner, and Veretto knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Cats up 59-49 with 9:17 remaining.
Sullivan sank a 3-pointer with 6:07 left on the clock to give Vermont a 66-53 lead. UMBC briefly pulled back to within single digits before Duncan spun out of the post and finished with a left-handed layup for a 69-58 lead with 4:37 left. Vermont maintained its double-digit lead for the remainder of the game, with Sullivan hitting a 3-pointer for a late dagger.
Both teams return to play Thursday. Vermont hosts Bryant, while UMBC hosts Albany.
