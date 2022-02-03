BURLINGTON — Aaron Deloney had a career-high 24 points as Vermont extended its winning streak to 11 games, romping past NJIT 90-67 on Wednesday night.
Ryan Davis had 16 points for Vermont (17-4, 9-0 America East Conference). Ben Shungu added 14 points. Vermont dominated the first half and led 49-22 entering the break.
“It was a great win tonight,” UVM coach John Becker said. “I thought the second unit really got us going again tonight – they’ve been tremendous. Aaron Deloney was the story of the game with his 23 points in the first half. It was really cool how the crowd recognized his play in the first half by giving him that standing ovation. I thought defensively that we played really well, once again, even if the numbers don’t show it. It was a great way to end a three-game homestand.”
The Highlanders’ 45 points in the second half were a season high for the team. Antwuan Butler had 16 points for the Highlanders (8-12, 3-7), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Matt Faw added 10 points. Dylan O’Hearn had 10 points.
The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders on the season. Vermont defeated NJIT 83-57 on Jan. 19.
UVM 90, NJIT 67
NJIT (8-12)
Coleman 4-8 0-0 9, Diakite 2-4 0-0 4, Butler 6-13 1-2 16, Lee 2-4 2-3 7, O’Hearn 4-8 0-0 10, Faw 3-7 2-3 10, Gray 2-3 0-0 4, Mason 3-4 1-1 7, de Graaf 0-0 0-0 0, Faison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 6-9 67.
VERMONT (17-4)
Davis 6-8 2-2 16, Powell 1-5 0-0 2, Mazzulla 1-1 2-2 4, Shungu 5-10 2-2 14, Sullivan 1-6 0-0 3, Duncan 4-6 0-0 8, Fiorillo 2-4 0-0 6, Deloney 8-8 4-5 24, Patella 0-2 0-0 0, Beckett 3-4 0-0 6, Guillory 2-2 0-0 4, Gibson 1-3 1-2 3, Lefebvre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 11-13 90. Halftime—Vermont 49-22. 3-Point Goals—NJIT 9-23 (Butler 3-8, O’Hearn 2-3, Faw 2-5, Lee 1-2, Coleman 1-4, Gray 0-1), Vermont 11-23 (Deloney 4-4, Davis 2-3, Fiorillo 2-3, Shungu 2-4, Sullivan 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Patella 0-1, Powell 0-1). Rebounds—NJIT 19 (Coleman 4), Vermont 29 (Powell 6). Assists—NJIT 10 (Coleman, Butler 3), Vermont 17 (Duncan 4). Total Fouls—NJIT 16, Vermont 16. A—2,036 (3,266).
MEN’S BASKETBALLCastleton 64, Plymouth 33
HOLDERNESS, N.H. — The Castleton men’s basketball team’s offense was on February vacation. The Spartans lost to Little East rival Plymouth State on Wednesday night at Foley Fieldhouse, 64-33.
Justin Schwarzbeck led the Spartans with 10 points. Castleton fell to 5-14 and 0-10 in the LEC. The Panthers improved to 10-8 and 5-5 in the league.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 56, NJIT 30
NEWARK, N.J. – Sophomore forward Anna Olson posted the fourth double-double of her career with 11 points and 10 rebounds while leading Vermont in a win over NJIT in America East action Wednesday night.
The Catamounts matched a season-high with 48 rebounds. UVM outrebounded NJIT by 13. Olson posted a double-double in both Catamount games with NJIT this season.
Emma Utterback led the way with four assists. the Catamounts assisted on 14 of their 21 made field goals. NJIT has just three total assists. “It was very important to see this group respond,” UVM coach Alisa Kresge said. “I thought our defensive intensity was really good tonight, which has to be our standard every game. Offensively we have to do a better job valuing the ball.”
Castleton 76, Plymouth 46
HOLDERNESS, N.H. — West Rutland alumna Elizabeth Bailey squeezed every bit of production she could out of her 21 minutes on the floor Wednesday night in Plymouth State’s Foley Fieldhouse. The freshman had 21 points and six rebounds.
Elise Magro added 17 points and nine rebounds and Lycoming College transfer Kelly Vuz contributed a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds. Gwyn Tatton had 10 points.
Castleton improved to 10-7 and 3-5 in the Little East.
