CASTLETON — Mount St. Mary College trailed Castleton University 7-4 at halftime and did not take its first lead until the fourth quarter. Yet, the Knights won the second half 9-2 to topple Castleton 13-9 on Wednesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
“The whole year we have been a second-half team,” Mount St. Mary coach Mike Lowell said.
“Normally, the fourth quarter is our best quarter,” Castleton goalie Raven Payne said.
Yet, on this night, the Knights owned the fourth stanza, outscoring the Spartans 5-0.
The Spartans brought a 1-8 record into the contest but had the look of a winning team early. Tien Connor and Maddie Brasser scored to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead before the game was less than three minutes old.
Victoria Ward and Karlie Ferrucci scored to draw MSMC even but the Spartans took a 7-4 lead into halftime with Kimberley McCarthy scoring two of the goals.
McCarthy had a big night with three goals and an assist. She now has a team-leading 25 goals.
The game shifted dramatically in the second half. The Knights scored the first two goals after the break to pull within 7-6.
Each time they got that close, Payne made a tough save to keep the Spartans in the lead.
McCarthy’s third goal was a study in persistence and it cushioned the lead to 8-6, She pounded the ball at goalie Liz Petrellese three times, scoring on the second rebound.
Megan Shalvey scored to pull the Knights within one again, compelling Castleton coach Jamie Blake to call a timeout with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
Payne made two nice saves out of the timeout to preserve the lead and Lacey Greenamyre extended the lead to 9-7 for the Spartans.
The Spartans would have loved to have taken that two-goal advantage into the final quarter. That is why Annie Dolan’s goal was a back-breaker. It came with just 8.7 seconds to go in the third period.
Then came the Knights’ blitz. They won the fourth quarter 5-0 with Eric Schmidgall tying it at 9-9 and Shalvey scoring to give the Knights their first lead of the evening.
Shalvey led the Knights with five goals and two assists. That hikes her team-high goal total to 37.
Mount St. Mary improved its record to 7-4 and halted a three-game losing streak.
“It was a great game, an even game except for one four-minute stretch. The statistics were so even,” Blake said.
The state sheet bears her out. The Spartans outshot the Knights 34-31 and the Knights had a slight edge in corralling ground balls, 28-26. MSMC had 26 shots on goal to 22 for the Spartans.
Lowell agreed with Blake about the competitiveness of the game. It as become a rivalry despite the fact that the Knights’ Newburgh, New York campus is 190 miles from Castleton.
Castleton won the previous meeting with the Knights 8-7 in overtime.
“We like coming up here,” Lowell said.
“Once we got down, mentally we just did not know how to come back,” Payne said.
“This was really good for us. It did a lot for our confidence going into the conference games.”
The Spartans have nothing but Little East Conference games remaining and that five-game stretch begins with a home game on Saturday against Eastern Connecticut.
That will be the first of three straight home contests with Keene State coming to town on April 19 and Rhode Island College on April 23.
“Mount St. Mary came here and prepared us very well for our conference,” Blake said.
Following McCarthy in scoring for the Spartans were Greenamyre and Brasser with two goals apiece. Deena Jacunski and Connor also tacked on goals.
This one hurt, slipping away after a three-goal halftime lead.
Yet, with five LEC games lined up the rest of the month, there is a lot of opportunity in front of the Spartans.
