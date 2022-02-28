NORTHFIELD — The fifth-seeded Castleton University women’s hockey team pulled off its biggest win of the season, beating No. 2 seed Norwich 1-0 Saturday afternoon in the New England Hockey Conference semifinals.
Darby Palisi scored the game’s lone goal on a power play with 6:33 to play in the third period, assisted by Courtney Gauthier and Emery Bonner.
The Cadets had a significant shot advantage, but Spartans goaltender Kirsten DiCicco stood on her head with 41 saves. Her Norwich counterpart Alexa Berg made 22 stops.
Junior forward Mikah Baptiste led Norwich with six shots on goal. Classmate Julia Masotta was 21-for-28 in the faceoff dot. The Cadets (19-8) had two power play chances in the first period but were unable to score on either.
Norwich hit two posts just 20 seconds apart in the first period with Ann-Frederique Guay and Taylor Tom ringing shots off the post. Norwich pulled Berg for the final minute, but was unable to put any serious pressure on the net before the final buzzer sounded.
Castleton (15-9-2) will play in the NEHC championship game on Saturday against Elmira, who beat William Smith 4-0 in the conference semifinals. It will mark the Spartans’ fourth trip to the league title game. They lost the previous three trips to Norwich each time in 2014, 2015 and 2019.
Norwich’s streak of 12 straight league championship game appearances was snapped with the loss. The last time the Cadets didn’t make the championship game was their very first varsity season in 2007-08.
Cadets sweep Cyclones
in season opener
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — The Norwich University baseball team opened its 2022 season with a doubleheader at Centenary University on Sunday.
The Cadets swept the Cyclones with a 4-3 win in Game 1 and a come-from-behind 8-6 win in Game 2.
The Cadets got on the board first in the top of the second inning during the opener, thanks to a one-run groundout by senior shortstop Jacob Parizo.
The Cyclones tied the game in the bottom of the fourth before NU took the lead again in the top of the fifth frame. Junior second baseman Abel Oropeza singled to center, scoring sophomore center fielder Tyler Callahan for a 2-1 lead. Senior catcher Connor McGee singled to short to drive Oropeza later in the inning for a 3-1 lead.
Centenary rallied with two unearned runs in the home half of the fifth to knot the game at 3.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, senior Michael Koytikh stole third base and advanced to home on a throwing error for a 4-3 lead.
Sophomore Matt Ingraffia earned the opening-day start and tossed five innings of four-hit ball. He allowed three runs and walked three batters while striking out five. Fellow sophomore Timber Russell tossed an inning of relief in the sixth, allowing two hits while earning his first career win.
Sophomore Nick Beavin picked up his first career save in his first appearance on the mound for the Cadets. He issued one walk in the seventh inning to go along with two strikeouts.
In Game 2, the Cadets trailed 5-2 entering the top of the sixth inning before the offense exploded for six runs with two outs to take an 8-5 lead. Senior first baseman Hayden Roberge and junior right fielder PJ Morales both roped one-run doubles during the rally while sophomore third baseman Ryland Richardson connected for a two-run double.
The Cyclones scored one in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cadets held on for the 8-6 win. Freshman Ben Emero tossed four innings of three-run ball in his first career start. He surrendered three walks while striking out five batters.
Freshman Noah Carpenter collected his first career win in a relief effort, tossing one and one-third innings. He allowed one earned run on three hits while fanning two batters. Beavin picked up his second save of the day, throwing a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout.
The Cadets begin the season at 2-0, while the Cyclones fall to 0-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.