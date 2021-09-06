CASTLETON — When Plymouth State met Castleton University in 2019, the Panthers defeated Castleton 23-17 with a running game the Spartans could not stop.
This time, the Castleton defense rose up and pitched a shutout, 13-0, on Saturday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium in front of 3,156 fans.
“Plymouth ran the ball down our throats to win that game. We were not going to let that happen again,” Castleton defensive lineman Chris Rock said. “Coach called us out on Thursday (about 2019).”
Rock spearheaded the defense with a team-high nine tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss.
Milton’s Dustin Rock was in on seven tackles and freshman Kevin McDonough, coming off an outstanding Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl for New Hampshire in the same stadium, had five tackles.
When Rutland’s Noah Crossman put the opening kickoff in the air, there was football at Castleton for the first time in two years and the crowd was in a frenzy.
The defense played by the Spartans on that first series was a precursor for the day. Rice had a sack and a tackle for a loss and then Rock halted the drive with a sack on third down.
Crossman drilled field goals of of 26 and 34 yards in the first half to send the Spartans into the break with a 6-0 lead.
The defense made play after play during those 30 minutes including a spectacular pass break-up by Dawson Pierson on a third-and-10 to halt a Panther drive.
Late in the third quarter, Devin Wollner burst 40 yards for a touchdown to give the Spartans some breathing room, pushing the score to 13-0 with Crossman’s PAT.
Wollner led the Spartans’ ground game with 75 yards on nine carries.
McCarthy had an effective day throwing the ball. He completed 15 of his 26 attempts with a touchdown and no interceptions.
McCarthy spread the wealth, connecting with eight different receivers for his 15 completions. Tucker Kreh hauled in four of his passes for 31 yards and Wyatt Jackson caught three for 23 yards.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Salve Regina 38, Norwich 0
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets could not contain Salve Regina senior running back Joey Mauriello and dropped their 2021 season opener.
The Seahawks standout rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.
The Cadets’ defense held strong throughout the first quarter, holding Salve Regina to one field goal. Norwich used a goal-line stand to turn back the Seahawks on their opening drive. Norwich took over on downs after Patrick Keefe and Zev Motew combined to stuff Mauriello on the 1-yard line.
The Cadets ran two plays out of the wishbone offense to open their first drive, with Rashawn Fraser under center in honor of Norwich all-time coaching wins leader Barry Mynter, who passed away in May 2020. Salve Regina took the lead with 4:37 to go in the first quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Chris Maida.
The Seahawks added two touchdowns in the second quarter, courtesy of touchdown runs from 13 and 17 yards out to increase the lead to 17-0 by halftime.
Salve Regina opened the second half with Jack Maguire hooking up with Pat Travers for a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-0 Seahawks with 10:25 left in the third quarter. Marcelino LaBella caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Maguire with 13:04 left in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 31-0. The Seahawks capped the scoring with 4:52 left in the game with a 1-yard touchdown rush by Connor Welsh.
Norwich’s offense was led by Nate Parady, who had 15 rushes for 60 yards. Junior wide receiver Trevor Chase had six catches for 44 yards to lead the Cadets’ passing game. Sophomore quarterback Mitchell Theal completed 9 of 24 attempts for 63 yards.
Motew led the Norwich defensive effort with 10 tackles. Freshman Jeremy Henault had nine tackles and an interception in his collegiate debut. Junior Joseph Bornes had eight tackles and three pass breakups.
Norwich will travel to play St. Lawrence at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Norwich 5, Wentworth 0
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets were impressive from start to finish, getting goals from five players in a shutout victory on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium.
Sophomore Jami Lashua, freshman Mamadi Jiana and junior Joseph Thongsythavong scored along with seniors Amerle Nemeye and Brayan Ramirez. Norwich junior goalkeeper Robert Wagenseller stopped all three shots he faced to record his sixth career shutout.
Norwich took the lead in the 25th minute, with Lashua cutting the ball back at the top of the 18 and lacing a strike into the top-right corner of the net for his first collegiate goal. The Cadets added to their lead in the 31st minute, with Nemeye rifling a left-footed shot toward the far post and into the net to make it 2-0.
Norwich carried the two-goal lead into the halftime break and then broke the game wide open in the 56th minute with two goals 16 seconds apart from Jiana and Thongsythavong. Jiana raced in alone and finished off a shot after a beautiful flick on by Thonsythavong on a header off a Wagenseller punt to make it 3-0.
Thongsythavong and Jiana hooked up again right after the kickoff, with Jiana dispossessing a Wentworth player and sending Thongsythavong in for the 18th goal of his Norwich career. Ramirez finished off the scoring with his first Norwich goal in the 80th minute.
Norwich outshot Wentworth 23-12 and had nine corner kicks to the Leopards’ two. Wentworth starting goalkeeper Liam Nasr made seven saves in 65 minutes of action before being relieved by Louis Quintero for the remainder of the game.
Norwich will host perennial national powerhouse Amherst College at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Mammoths won the 2015 NCAA Division III National Championship and were in the final in 2019 against Tufts.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Saint Joseph’s 2, Norwich 0
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets battled hard for 90 minutes Saturday against Great Northeast Athletic Conference rival Saint Joseph’s, but the Monks were ultimately too much to handle.
Norwich goalkeeper Kim Watt made 13 saves to help her team stymie the SJC offense for much of the match. But the Monks had a little bit too much firepower and eventually broke the Norwich defensive line twice.
Madison Michaud had a goal and an assist to lead the Monks’ offense. She scored in the 19th minute to give SJC the lead. Claudia Janelle picked up the assist.
SJC (1-1) added to the lead in the 75th minute with a goal by Alicen Burnham off an assist from Michaud. Sophomore Sarah Rucci led the Cadets with two shots.
Norwich (0-1) will host Castleton University at 7 p.m. Wednesday
