The Vermont State University Castleton is ready for its final act in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
Next fall, VTSU Castleton will make its way to the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference in 2024 beginning a new era in Spartan football.
Castleton began its preseason camp this week, and with the incoming conference move, the schedule will be much different next year.
With the closing of a chapter on tap, here’s a peek at the VTSU Castleton football schedule with a little history twist. We’ll take a look at some of the best previous matchups the Spartans have had with their 2023 opponents.
Plymouth at Castleton, 9/2
Castleton and Plymouth have met 12 times with the Panthers holding a 7-5 edge over the Spartans.
The best matchup of that bunch has to be the 2013 game, where Castleton won 35-31.
The game was as back and forth as they come. The Spartans jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but Plymouth responded with 28 unanswered points. Castleton tied it back up at 28-28, before the Panthers notched a field goal.
The Spartans would have the last laugh. Elias LaCount had a touchdown rush with nine minutes to play and VTSU held on with strong defense down the stretch.
Castleton quarterback George Busharis was making his first start that day and shined throwing for 463 yards.
Castleton at Fitchburg, 9/9
VTSU Castleton and Fitchburg Sate have split their six matchups 3-3.
Their best battle came in a defensive struggle in 2019, where the Falcons won 12-10.
Castleton took a 10-6 lead in the third quarter and held it for much of the rest of the game, but couldn’t hold off a relentless 13-play, 79-yard drive for Fitchburg, which ended in a 4-yard touchdown pass.
The Spartans started to put together a drive to respond, but ran out of time.
Chris Rice was a major defensive standout for Castleton in that game with 10 tackles.
Norwich at Castleton, 9/16
Castleton and Norwich’s battle for the Maple Sap Bucket figures to remain on both team’s schedule even after the conference move.
The Cadets own a 9-4 advantage over their in-state rivals in the all-time series.
A matchup that really stands out in their rivalry was the 2012 game, where Castleton won the Sap Bucket for the first time ever, winning 35-27.
Not only was it a historic win, but it was a record-breaking day for the Spartans.
VTSU quarterback Shane Brozowski set a Spartan record with 481 passing yards and tossed five touchdown passes. His most frequent target on the afternoon was Brandon Boyle, from Springfield. He caught 15 passes for a school-record 256 yards, highlighted by a program-record 92-yard touchdown strike in the fourth quarter.
Castleton led that game by as much as three touchdowns and held off a late Norwich surge.
Castleton at St. Lawrence, 9/23
There isn’t a whole ton to say on this matchup. Castleton and St. Lawrence have met the past two years and both have heavily gone in the Saints’ favor.
The Spartans hung around early in last year’s matchup, but St. Lawrence quickly pulled away.
The Saints were just 4-6 last year, but played in a very strong Liberty League conference that had the likes of one-loss Ithaca and three-loss RPI, along with teams like Hobart and Union.
Castleton at UNE, 9/30
These two teams have met just once in their history, coming back in 2019, where the the University of New England won 31-21 over Castleton.
The Spartans trailed by as little as three points on three separate occasions, but the Nor’easters pulled away in the third quarter.
Devin Wollner was a big bright spot for Castleton, rushing for 141 and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Gallaudet at Castleton, 10/14
Castleton and Gallaudet have played a lot of close games over the years and they are split in the all-time series, 6-6.
One of those nail-biters came in 2021, where the Spartans edged the Bison 31-30.
Castleton trailed for nearly all of the game, but pushed ahead with a 3-yard touchdown run by Lucas Morse with 42 seconds left. It was Morse’s second touchdown of the fourth quarter as the Spartans climbed out of a 10-point hole to win the game.
The running game was crucial all day as the Spartans posted a program-record 333 rushing yards in the victory, scoring all four touchdowns on the ground.
Dean at Castleton, 10/28
Castleton rolled to a victory last year against Dean College and hold a 4-1 advantage all-time.
The first game between the two squads in 2017 was a tight one, with Castleton eking out a 17-14 win.
Moe Harris took matters into his own hands late in the game to erase a mini deficit, rushing for 133 of his 200 yards in the fourth before scoring the game-winning touchdown with 2:34 to play.
Castleton at Alfred, 11/4
VTSU Castleton and Alfred State have met seven times in their history, with five going in the Spartans’ favor.
The best matchup of that bunch was actually won by the Pioneers, a 21-15 triumph in 2019.
Castleton was in the midst of a tough season, but carried a 6-0 lead into the third quarter against Alfred.
After Alfred nabbed the lead in the third quarter, the teams traded blows the rest of the way.
Andy Kenosh had a field goal that gave the Spartans a lead midway through the fourth, but it wouldn’t last as the Pioneers scored the game-winning touchdown about three minutes later.
Castleton at Anna Maria, 11/11
Castleton and Anna Maria have had their fair share of offensive showdowns throughout the years, and more often than not, it’s the Spartans coming out on top, holding a 12-3 edge in the all-time series.
The games didn’t get more offensive-minded than the 2011 contest that Castleton won 56-52.
Shane Brozowski set a Castleton record with seven touchdown passes, and threw for 458 yards in the win.
Castleton’s Homecoming game saw the teams combine for 1,144 total yards and 15 touchdowns on the afternoon.
The game ended in the most exciting fashion with the Spartans converting on fourth down with 15 seconds left to score the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Brozowski to Adam Farmer.