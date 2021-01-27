It has been a long time since the Castleton men’s and women’s hockey team has played a game that counts in the standings.
Their waiting game is almost over.
The Spartan men are scheduled to play this Saturday, while the women are just a week behind in getting their season going.
Castleton women’s coach Tim McAuliffe is finally getting his college career started when the Spartans meet rival Norwich on Feb. 5, barring a postponement.
“It has been a long time coming. The group is fired up,” McAuliffe said. “We appreciate the sacrifice they’ve made. I don’t know how I would be in their situation. They’ve done a fantastic job being responsible and the support from the Castleton administration and community has been awesome.”
McAuliffe takes over for Mike Venezia, who led Castleton to a 24-24-6 record in his two seasons behind the Spartan Arena glass.
The Spartans lost six seniors from last year’s 13-win team and one of those women will be standing beside McAuliffe on the bench this year.
Nicolle Trivino, a 2020 CU graduate, is a graduate assistant coach and helped impart her experience, alongside the new head man.
Trivino was the team’s second-leading scorer last year with seven goals, just one behind then-freshman Darby Palisi.
Palisi is back for her sophomore year and should be a top goal-scoring threat again.
Senior forward Courtney Gauthier and defender Casey Traill are a pair players that found offensive success last year. Gauthier will be out this year after a recent surgery, but Traill will be suiting up. Traill and Gauthier are the Spartans’ captains, while junior defender Ryanne Mix is an assistant captain.
Senior Ali Stevens had four goals as a junior.
Other forwards on the roster are Katie Nelson, Brooke Greenwood, Samantha Lawler and Kaitlin Bardellini.
“I look around and think everyone can jump in and produce for us,” McAuliffe said. “Between the returners and fresh faces, we have some good offensive touch.”
Traill, Mix, Katherine Campoli and Miranda Wheeler are returners in the defender group.
“Casey and Ryanne will be our two horses on defense and the others will feed off them,” McAuliffe said.
In goal, the Spartans have to replace Alexis Kalm. Senior Katlyn Hathaway and junior Jessie Foote are back, along with freshman Kirsten DiCicco in the goaltender group.
“Goal is up for grabs,” McAuliffe said. “They all are good enough to be in there, so we’ll go with the hot hand.”
The Spartans have nine freshmen on their roster. Alex Johnson, Sydney Vautour, Emily Harris, Jenna Krikorian and Julia Carpenter are forwards in that group.
Nancy Benedict and Alexandra Snow are first-year defenders, while Riley Nichols can play defense or forward.
Castleton is scheduled to play Norwich six times, New England College four times and Plymouth State University twice.
“The only way to get better is to play good teams,” McAuliffe said. “What better challenge than playing a team like Norwich six times. It will be nothing but helpful for when we’re playing our normal conference schedule next year.”
Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Northfield on Feb. 5, before the Spartans’ home opener the following day against the Cadets.
Norwich has seen nearly 70 positive COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. There hasn’t been anything announced about the fate of the opener next week as of now, but the Spartans are hopeful to play.
“Everyone’s sitting tight and hoping,” McAuliffe said.
Last season had some high highs and some low lows for the Castleton men.
A high that immediately comes to mind is the Spartans’ upset of Norwich University, while a few lengthy losing streaks rank among the lows.
Only four seniors graduated from that 6-17-3 club, so hopes are high that Castleton can make the most of the abbreviated season.
The Spartans, led by fifth-year coach Bill Silengo, have plenty of scoring punch back. Senior forward Glenn Wiswell was the team’s leading scorer as a junior with 13 goals.
Sophomore Calvin Moïse (8 goals), senior Nick Gravina (6), junior Alex Maunula (5) and junior Anton Tarvainen (5) are among a strong group of returning goal-scorers.
Other returning forwards on the roster are Conner Ladabouche, Jeremy Laplante, Connor Rider, Kyle Kazerold and Sam Rennert.
Matt Bloomer, Andrew Barber, Chris Butryn, Jahwara Rennalls, Kyle Sargent and Cory Ellerton are returners on the defensive end.
All three goaltenders from last year’s roster are back. Sophomore Brandon Collett had a strong freshman year and saw the most time between the pipes.
Junior Kyle Alaverdy and senior Luke Cohen will also see time in goal.
The Spartans have five freshmen on their roster. Hunter Sarro, Stone Stelzl and Nicolas Garneau are forwards in that group, while Justin Stairs and CJ Corazzin are defenders.
Castleton is scheduled to play Norwich and Skidmore College four times apiece, Albertus Magnus College and New England College twice and Babson College and Anna Maria College once.
Saturday’s season-opener is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start at Babson. Castleton’s home opener is scheduled for Feb. 5 against rival Norwich.
LACROSSE
Byrne Cup set
The Hanover Lions have scheduled June 19 as the proposed date of the 2021 Byrne Cup Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games, subject to there being spring high school lacrosse seasons in New Hampshire and Vermont.
The event will return to Hanover High School’s Branch-Merriman turf playing field, after a two-year hiatus, while reconstruction work was being done in 2018, and, then a lapse in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The girls’ game will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the boys’ game at 3 p.m.
All participants are graduated/graduating seniors chosen by their respective coaches’ associations as outstanding players from their respective states of Vermont and New Hampshire.
The Games are sponsored by the Hanover Lions Charitable Foundation and all net proceeds will go toward funding charities and community efforts the Lions support. Several private, individual donors have graciously contributed significant donations of money or time, and several businesses have generously purchased advertising in the program to help reduce the cost of the Tournament to the players.
The Hanover Lions wish to publicly thank those sponsors and advertisers. Also, the Lions would like to thank both states’ coaches’ associations and all the involved volunteer helpers for their efforts in making the event possible.
As in the past, this year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of Vin Fucile, founder of the All-Star Games and owner of Forth N Goal sports of Middlebury, who passed away unexpectedly in 1997.
The team rosters, as they develop, will be posted on the event website www.twinstateallstars.com and will be continuously updated as players register, being substantially finalized, hopefully by June 7.
SCOTT ADDRESS
Sports update
Gov. Phil Scott did not address school-based winter sports during his Wednesday press conference, but State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine discussed college sports being played amid the pandemic.
“It’s a hostile environment out there when it comes to the virus. Athletes are trying their best,” Levine said. “They’re essentially living in a quarantine-type of existence and they’re testing frequently.
“When they get off the bus, they play the game and they get on the bus and come home. They’re doing everything they possibly can. We’re seeing across the country and in professional sports, the challenges of carrying out some of these winter sports at the college level with frequent games canceled and frequent teams being quarantined.”
Levine referenced the University of Vermont women’s basketball team that decided to end their season prematurely earlier in the week. UVM athletics, as a whole, is on pause until Thursday, Feb. 4.
“(The UVM women’s basketball team) decided they really didn’t want to deal with that anymore,” Levine said. “They have I’m sure a lot of reasons they came to their conclusions. Even enduring the harshness of the lifestyle that was imposed on them, it wasn’t paying off in terms of their ability to engage in competition.”
