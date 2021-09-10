Last week, Norwich University’s defense got punctured by one of the region’s top running backs. Salve Regina’s Joey Mauriello made Sabine Field his personal playground, rushing for 261 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the Seahawks 38-0 victory over Norwich.
“We just couldn’t stop him,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
Castleton University Tony Volpone hopes the same fate does not await his 1-0 Spartans as they travel to Fitchburg State for their first road game.
OK, Fitchburg’s Frank Sims IV does not come into the game with the same glittering resume brandished by Mauriello, but Sims did rush for 101 yards last week in Fitchburg’s 41-6 loss to Dean.
“When he (Sims) has the ball in his hand, he’s dangerous, especially if he is on the perimeter” Volpone said. “You have got to be able to account for him in their triple option.
“You have got to play assignment football against them. If you stick your nose in where it doesn’t belong, they will go for a touchdown. And you have got to be able to tackle one-on-one.”
That’s the challenge for the Castleton defense that met its first challenge of the season with a shutout, a 13-0 victory over Plymouth State.
The victory was met with honors from the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference which named CU’s Chris Rice as the league’s Defensive Player of the Week and kicker Noah Crossman as the ECFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
There were plays that were hard to miss in Castleton’s first shutout since 2015. Things like Crossman’s two first-half field goals, quarterback Jacob McCarthy’s ability to connect with his receivers and Devon Wollner’s 40-yard dash to a touchdown.
But Volpone said there were also “a lot of little things that might not show up in a box score.”
Volpone was pointing to things like Lucas Morse diving over the pile for a first down on a key fourth-down play, Dawson Pierson breaking up a pass on another pivotal play, Tony Martinez recovering a punt or McCarthy getting down and dirty to recover a fumble late in the game while Plymouth still had a heartbeat.
“Those kinds of plays added up,” Volpone said.
He’ll hope for more of them on Saturday against The Falcons.
Kickoff in Fitchburg is 3 p.m.
“We are not as far off as it looked from the scoreboard,” Murnyack said.
“It was really disappointing but we are going to get better.”
The Cadets will try to take that first step toward improvement on Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Lawrence.
The Saints had a terrible time trying to move the ball through the air in the season-opening loss at Endicott. SLU quarterback Tyler Grochot was 14 of 42 for 118 yards and he was intercepted three times.
Murnyack will not be lulled into a false sense of security by Grochot’s one bad day.
“I have seen him up close and personal. I know what he can do. He is going to leave there with all the school records,” Murnyack said.
Grochot is second all-time in passing yardage and TD passes (43) at SLU.
Norwich’s QB was also ineffective. Mitchell Theal was nine of 24 for 63 yards and was picked off once.
“The quarterback gets too much credit when the team wins and too much blame when it loses,” Murnyack said, pointing out that Mitchell was victimized by several dropped balls.
He will hand the keys to the offense to Theal again but Murnyack said he will not hesitate to insert his other quarterback Grant Woodard.
Attendance figures
Castleton’s announced attendance of 3,156 for last week’s opener was pretty impressive.
The previous night in Northfield, Norwich’s attendance was 987.
There was no college football played in Vermont in 2020 but the 2019 game averages for home attendance as listed by the NCAA were: Castleton 2,688, Middlebury 2.611 and Norwich 1,687.
Middlebury fans only have to wait one more week for the season opener. The Panthers travel to Williams on Sept. 18.
Unfortunately, the college game program is going the way of the leather helmet at Middlebury College.
One of the great traditions of the college game has always been the program fans pick up at the game with a creative and colorful cover, followed by pages of scintillating features, statistics and priceless nuggets.
Middlebury, along with some other NESCAC schools, will be moving from print to digital programs for all home events.
It is one of the school’s efforts to move toward a more sustainable campus.
Now, you get it all on your phone.
I think about going into Dr. John Estabrook’s office in Claremont, New Hampshire where one of the biggest Boston College fans anywhere had his office wall papered with the cover from every BC game he attended. It was a lot of them.
Those days are gone at Middlebury. It’s sad.
The game program is one of college football’s most cherished traditions.
NOTES: Hobart opened last week by crushing Alfred 35-3. Burr and Burton Academy brothers Joe and Jay McCoy had a hand in it with their play in the defensive backfield. Joe had an interception and Jay broke up a pass. ... There are still no New England teams in the D3football.com national top 25 poll but Middlebury and Western New England received votes. ... Husson, a team with seven Vermonters on the roster, opened with a tough 21-14 loss to UMass-Dartmouth. North Country’s Aidan Hogan, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound tight end, had a career high eight receptions in the game. The biggest player on the Eagles’ roster is North Country’s Michael Punt, an offensive lineman at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds. The other Vermonters are Rutland’s Toby Jakubowksi and Colvin Mattingly, Brattleboro’s Trinley Warren and CVU Isaac Bergeron. ... Husson travels to Plymouth today for the first game on the new Panther Field.
