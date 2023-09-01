Vermont State University Castleton has the comfort of playing its season football opener in its own Dave Wolk Stadium. Norwich University must make the trip to Husson University for its first game. Sing it, Roger Miller: Destination Bangor, Maine.
Both Vermont reams are facing tough opponents. Kickoff is 1 p.m. on Saturday for both the Spartans and Norwich.
If Roger Miller provides the soundtrack for Norwich’s opener, then Gene Pitney offers appropriate lyrics for the Spartans’ game.
You can almost hear him singing those words, “Last exit to Brooklyn.” VTSU Castleton has been in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference since 2009 when it was a charter member. The Spartans have flirted with a league championship but have never got one and this is their final chance before moving to the MASCAC in 2024. This is the Spartans’ last opportunity for their “Brooklyn.”
This the last exit. Miss it and they will have ended 15 years in the ECFC without winning the title.
Castleton coach Tony Volpone said there is no message being sent to the team about the last-chance opportunity to grab the ECFC title. He feels that is a layer of pressure that the team can do without.
The Spartans went to Hudson Valley Community College for a scrimmage and they will be looking to fix some things that came out of that session.
Hudson Valley won the scrimmage 21-3 but that means nothing. Hudson Valley regarded it as a real game with starters in most of the way while Volpone had his starters out after the first quarter.
One problem rearing its head that day was with red zone efficiency.
“We need to finish better on offense,” Volpone said.
“Defensively, we gave up some explosive plays in the passing game though they were mostly with our younger guys. We need to minimize the big play.”
Evan Smith gives Castleton experience at quarterback in his third season as the starter.
“He looks good. The ball is coming out of his hand on time,” Volpone said.
Smith also has a solid stable of receivers.
“We feel comfortable with six to eight of our receivers,” said Volpone, ticking off names like Jackson Brand, Caezar Williams, Wyatt Jackson, Henry Robertson, Hunter Swan, Braden Lankarge and tight end Caleb Graves.
The Spartans have been opening up with coach Paul Castonia’s Panthers for a decade so Volpone is pretty sure what they will have thrown at them.
“Paul is going to do what they do and they do it well,” Volpone said.
That means a steady diet of the run.
“We have got to stop the run and not give up the big pass play,” Volpone said.
“And we need to put together long drives and get points when we get in the red zone, hopefully more touchdowns than field goals.”
When the Spartans do need the field goal, they can send out Noah Crossman, one of the top kickers in the league if not the region.
Volpone has always gone into games striving to be balanced before letting the personality of the game dictate whether the team will throw or run more.
Devin Wollner is an experienced back and Smith has plenty of others he can hand off to.
It is a first game to be played in front of a large crowd so managing the emotions is part of Volpone’s message to the players. The Spartans can’t afford pre-snap or misconduct penalties.
Castleton is coming off a 5-5 record in which the Spartans went 4-2 in the ECFC, missing the title by one game. Castleton was selected for the third spot in a tie with Alfred State in the league’s preseason poll.
The Panthers were 9-2 and 6-2 in the MASCAC and picked to finish fifth in the nine-team league this season.
NU AT HUSSON
This is an old ECFC rivalry game before Norwich left for the NEWMAC and Husson for the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
Many Marshwood High School fans just might be attending their own game on Friday night against Deering and then get to watch a couple of their alums without leaving the state, not that the trip from South Berwick to Bangor is a short one.
Marshwood High graduate Trevor Chase, an NU graduate student, was the NEWMAC Offensive Player of the Year after piling up 1,049 receiving yards with eight touchdowns.
This year the guy throwing the ball his way will be sophomore Aidan Sullivan who won three state championships with Marshwood.
What does Sullivan bring to the party?
“We think everything,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
The running game will be led by Mount Mansfield Union High graduate Jehric Hackney who really came into his own last season.
“He can do a lot of things for us,” Murnyack said.
Murnyack’s Cadets scrimmaged Plymouth State and he was pleased with the results.
“We were really sharp except for one play in the first half. The defense was lights out,” Murnyack said.
Chase was not on the field for a single play against Plymouth with the thought being to keep him healthy while getting a look at players fighting for positions.
Husson has not changed a whole lot since the ECFC days and Murnyack knows that means some dynamic play at the skills positions.
“They have a very good quarterback,” Murnyack said.
One of the best. Nic Visser threw for 2,427 yards and 14 TDs last season while completing nearly 70% of his passes.
Bellows Falls’ Jed Lober is one of the top backs for the Eagles, rushing for 372 yards last fall as a freshman.
The Husson roster boasts 11 Vermonters including Rutland’s Toby Jakubowski, a junior defensive lineman.
“Husson has always been explosive on the edge with their wide receivers and defensive backs. They continue to have those guys,” Murnyack said.
Norwich is coming off a 3-7 season and was tied for sixth with Coast Guard in the league’s preseason poll.
Husson’s 5-6 record in 2022 included a 21-20 loss to Plymouth State in the New England Bowl.
QUICK KICKS: The University of New Hampshire, picked to finish second behind William & Mary in the Coastal Athletic Association, is at Stonehill on Saturday at 1 p.m. UNH was picked No. 12 nationally in the FCS Preseason Coaches’ Poll so there is lots of excitement in Durham. ... Norwich graduate Don Brown’s University of Massachusetts team began the season with a 41-30 victory at New Mexico State and will be at Auburn on Saturday. ... All other teams in Castleton’s conference (ECFC) are in action on Saturday. Gallaudet is at Keystone, Anna Maria is hosting Westfield State, Dean hosts Fitchburg State and Alfred State travels to Misericordia. ... Middlebury does not open until Sept. 16 when the Panthers go to Amherst. ... Plymouth coach Paul Castonia could reach the 100-victory milestone this season. He enters the game at Castleton with 95 victories.