CASTLETON — The losing locker room is never a happy place but the Castleton men’s basketball team’s locker room was more tumultuous than usual following Monday night’s 74-55 loss to Fitchburg State.
“You can tell they are angry in there,” Castleton coach Paul Culpo said in the hallway just outside the locker room. “We’re all frustrated.”
It was the Spartans’ fourth straight loss as they fell to 3-6.
They have a Little East Conference game at the University of Southern Maine on Saturday followed by a long break. The next game will not be until Jan. 4 when UMass Boston comes to town for a LEC contest.
“We need the break,” Culpo said.
The Spartans report back to campus on Dec. 28 to resume practices.
The Falcons buried the Spartans under a barrage of 3-point field goals. They made 11 of their 18 3-point shots in the first half to take a 47-27 lead.
Frederick Siayor, coming off a 36-point performance against MIT, was the most accurate marksman. He nailed five of six shots in the half from beyond the 3-point stripe.
Siayor finished with 20 points, largely by connecting on six of nine from 3-point land.
The Falcons were 14 of 27 on 3-point shooting for the night.
“You can’t allow 51% for 3-point shooting,” Culpo said. “We have not done a very good job of defending the last couple of games.
“We have got to get better.”
“We just had a good night,” Fitchburg coach Titus Manderson said of his team’s perimeter shooting.
The Falcons were picked for fourth place in the MASCAC’s preseason poll and Manderson likes where his team is now as they get ready for the league schedule.
“We have won four of our last six. That is something positive to take into the break. We continue to improve. I like our upside,” he said.
The Spartans tried to make a move to get back into the game and when Brandon Cahill drove the lane for a hoop it pared the margin to 14 (63-49) but the Spartans would get no closer.
Cahill, Tray Wright and Will Radcliff had 12 points apiece for the Spartans. Alex Blackmore was solid with nine points and eight rebounds.
The Spartans more than held their own on the boards, grabbing 42 caroms to 40 for the Falcons with Carter Mackey leading the way with 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes.
Siayor led all scorers with his 20 points and he also helped key the defensive effort with three steals. Tajahn Joyner added 16 points and Semedo had 11. Semedo connected on three 3-point field goals.
The Spartans have played Fitchburg four times and have never won.
Castleton will start 2023 with a steady diet of Little East games. The first six games in the new year will be LEC games before a non-conference game at home against Lesley on Jan. 25.
