The Castleton University men’s lacrosse players had smiles as wide as a yawning net without a goalie after Saturday’s 24-16 victory over Salem State at Dave Wolk Stadium. If you listened closely, you could almost hear Roy Orbison singing his hit “It’s Over.”
The victory ended a 25-game losing streak for the Spartans.
But they don’t want the victory to be about the end of anything — they are more concerned about a beginning.
“We were sick of losing. We played hard,” Castleton senior midfield player Collin Johnson said.
The offensive honor roll was a long one for the Spartans. It was led by Sean Kimura with nine points (five goals, four assists), Hunter Sarro (four goals, two assists) and Chris LaBonte (three goals, three assists.)
Casey Meczywor had five goals, Johnson a goal and three assists, Dawson Nalette (two goals, three assists) and Ethan Espositio (three goals.)
The Spartans took control early with Kimura and Sarro scoring less than two minutes into the game for a 2-0 lead.
They led 6-4 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 13-6 by halftime.
Johnson said that fast start was because the Spartans came ready to play.
“We were all together two hours before the game. There was a lot of high energy,” said the senior from South Burlington.
Johnson and Castleton coach Bo McDougall credited the recent week-long spring break for the Spartans coming together to play their best game of the season.
“The break really brought us close together,” Johnson said. “We have been coming together and today we just clicked. We have seen glimpses but today was the first day that it all really clicked.”
“The break allowed us to really focus,” McDougall said. “It allowed us to get back some of the bonds that maybe we lost during some really tough games.”
The Vikings came to Castleton with a 5-4 record but with a very short bench.
They hung with the Spartans early and when Kevin Albert scored with 1:39 remaining in the opening quarter, it pared CU’s lead to 6-4.
Then, things got really tight early in the second stanza when Patrick Guinee’s goal shaved the lead to 6-5.
Meczywor scored the next goal, the first of six consecutive Castleton goals to cushion the lead to 13-5. The rout was on.
Zac Smith started the game in goal for Castleton and gave way to Rutland’s Chris Wilk who played the final three quarters making 13 saves.
“We have four goalies. They all played against Western Connecticut. It’s a good problem to have,” McDougall said.
It was a victory that got the Spartans to 1-1 in the Little East Conference and to 1-9.
The Vikings fell to 5-5 and 0-3 in the league.
The Spartans are back at Dave Wolk Stardium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the test is a stern one. Keene State comes to town for a Little East game.
“Keene has been the class of our conference year in and year out,” McDougall said. “It is nice to be going into that game with a win behind us.”
McDougall especially loved the play of his team in the first half.
“It was a tale of two halves. In the first half, we played systematic. But in the second half, we got away from that a little bit.”
McDougall knows that it will take a full 60 minutes to stay with the Owls on Tuesday night.
Tasting that elusive victory was a great feeling. Now, the Spartans want more.
NOTES: LaBonte leads the Spartans with 19 goals. .... All six remaining contests for the Spartans are LEC games. These include homes games with Keene, Plymouth State on April 20 and Mass. Maritime on April 29. ... The Little East quarterfinals begin on May 3 with the championship game scheduled for May 7.
