CASTLETON — Mired in a five-game losing streak, the Castleton University men’s lacrosse team needed an early spark in Wednesday’s game against SUNY Canton. Freshman Ian Edgar provided it.
Edgar scored only 48 seconds into the game and the Spartans used the early strike as a springboard to a 12-4 victory over SUNY Canton.
Castleton goalie Christopher Dindino, who seems to draw raves from opposing coaches about every time out, limited the Kangaroos to a single goal in each of the four quarters.
Dindino was a goalie at Muhlenburg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania his freshman year and has been turning heads this sophomore season for the Spartans.
“I loved my teammates and my coach at Muhlenburg but I wanted to come to a place where I could make a difference and get on the field without waiting,” Dindino said.
“I went into the transfer portal and Castleton reached out to me. I came up here and I loved it.”
Casey Meczywor followed with a score to pad the lead to 2-0.
Austin Mesler cut the lead in half for the Kangaroos but goals by Edgar and Xavier McKenna cushioned the Spartans’ advantage to 4-1 by the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans led 4-2 at halftime but then played a stellar third quarter, winning the stanza 4-1, to take an 8-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
Edgar said hitting the Roos with such an early score was important.
“It gets everybody rolling,” Edgar said. “Our energy was great today.”
“That’s a good team. They are one of the preseason favorites in the NAC (North Atlantic Conference) and are well coached,” Castleton coach Bo McDougall said.
“We needed to have a good start and once we got that first goal, we were off,” McDougall said.
The Spartans spread the wealth offensively with eight different scorers. Xavier McKenna led the attack with three goals. Edgar and Casey Meczywor added two apiece and Hunter Sarro, Ethan Esposito, Chris LaBonte, Dawson Nalette and Cam Frankenhoff each had one.
Frankenhoff’s goal was a beauty and an important one. He scored on the dead run with a laser that gave Canton goalie Sam Servati no chance.
It was the first goal of the second half, giving the Spartans a 5-2 lead and setting the tone for the rest of the day.
The Little East Conference is a bear and the 2-6 Spartans (0-1 in the LEC) have two more non-league games before finishing the season with seven straight Little East games.
“The conference games are the most important,” Edgar said. “At the end of the season, that is what makes the difference.”
The loss dropped the Kangaroos to 2-7.
Asa Forbes, Matt Gregoire and Frankenhoff contributed assists in the win over the Kangaroos.
The Spartans held a decisive (45-28) in shots.
Saturday will be a big day for lacrosse at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium. The women’s team will be going against the University of Southern Maine at noon in a Little East game before the men tangle with New England College at 3 p.m.
“We will use our non-conference games to re-evaluate everything,” McDougall said.
