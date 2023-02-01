CASTLETON — Her 1,000-point milestone now tucked securely in the Castleton University women's basketball record book, Elise Magro and her teammates can now turn their attention to what is really important — earning a home game for the opening round of the Little East Conference tournament.
They put themselves in good shape for that quest on Wednesday night with a 63-46 victory over Plymouth State.
The No. 1 and No. 2 teams get a bye in the opening round of the six-team tournament and the No. 3 and No. 4 seeded teams get to play at home.
Castleton is in the No. 4 spot and just behind No. 3 UMass Dartmouth with five LEC games remaining.
"We are in a good spot," Castleton coach Tim Barrett said.
"The only thing that we are thinking about now is getting better every day," Magro said. "I think we have done a very good job of doing that."
The LEC prides itself on being a tough league in women's basketball and Exhibit A was on display Wednesday evening at Glenbrook Gym. Plymouth is winless (0-12) in the Little East and yet the Panthers were not easy to put away on this night.
When Plymouth's Sophie George connected on a 3-point field goal in the second quarter it knotted the score at 19-19.
Castleton did turn it on with defensive pressure that led to points enabling the Spartans to take a 37-21 lead into halftime.
The Spartans led by 18 heading into the fourth quarter but the Panthers had a run in them.
When Mount Abraham graduate Jalen Cook drove to the hoop for bucket, it drew the Panthers to within nine (55-46), compelling Barrett to take a timeout with 4:44 remaining.
The Plymouth State bench was energized.
West Rutland's Liz Bailey scored on a putback out of the timeout and the Spartans were able maintain their double-digit advantage the rest of the way.
Bailey was a force inside with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Magro had a stellar all-round game with 16 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds.
Kelly Vuz, Magro's backcourt mate, was also a big piece of the offense with her 11 points and four assists.
The drive for the home playoff game starts on Saturday at Eastern Connecticut. The trail concludes with games against UMass Boston, Keene State and UMass Dartmouth.
"You have to show up every day," Magro said.
"I thought we played well in spurts," Barrett said.
"I think that we came out really flat and were a little fatigued but that's not an excuse."
George led the Panthers with 23 points but Cook was also a main contributor in her return to Vermont. Her coach at Mount Abe Connie LaRose was there to watch as Cook scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Plymouth coach Leah Swanson said that Cook was really hitting her stride when her career was interrupted by COVID.
Despite the struggles by her team (5-14 overall), Swanson has been impressed by the Panthers' attitude and work ethic.
"They come to practice and work hard every day," Swanson said, noting that Cook is one of the hardest workers.
Gwyn Tatton led the Spartans on the boards with 11 rebounds.
"She is so consistent. We know what we are going to get every game from her," Barrett said.
The Spartans have one of the LEC's smaller squads with 10 players on the roster so everyone has to contribute.
Barrett said the first-year players like Emily Adams, Maggie McKearin, Luna Perry-St. Peter, Kathryn Moore and Felicia Poirier have arrived at a point where they can make those contributions.
"We have been playing 10 people pretty regularly," Barrett said. "All of our players have grown and have an understanding of what we are doing."
The Panthers will be playing for pride down the stretch in an effort to get that elusive first conference victory.
The Spartans are playing for something far more tangible.
