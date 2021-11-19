BARRE — The Castleton University men’s basketball team got balanced scoring and held off Northern Vermont University-Johnson’s second-half charge for an 84-80 victory on Friday night in the Granite City Shootout at the Barre Auditorium.
The Spartans placed four players in double figures led by Darrell Hardge’s 17 points. Joe Alamprese added 15 and Jackson Atty and Remy Brown 12 points apiece.
Oluwadare Sowunmi grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for the Spartans.
Malik Moore led the 1-5 Badgers with 30 points.
Castleton had a 12-point lead at halftime but the Badgers stormed back.
Castleton takes a 4-3 record into Saturday’s game at the Granite City Shootout against Norwich at 4 p.m. back at the Auditorium.
Johnson tangles with Vermont Tech in its second game of the Granite City Shootout on Saturday at noon.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 78, VT Tech 51
BARRE — The Norwich University men’s basketball team pushed its record to 4-0 with a 78-51 win against winless Vermont Tech Friday afternoon in the Granite City Shootout at Barre Auditorium.
The score was tight in the early stages, but Norwich went on an 8-0 run to open up a 10-point lead midway through the first half. The Cadets led by as much as 14, before taking a 10-point lead into the break.
Down the stretch of the second half, Norwich dominated, finishing the game with a 22-7 run.
Donovan Lewis led a trio of double-digit scorers for the Cadets with 16 points. Kyle Booth and Owen Liss both had 14 points.
Dominick Presendieu had 17 points to lead Vermont Tech, followed by Cyncere Watkins with 14.
Norwich (4-0) plays Castleton Saturday at 4 p.m. The Knights (0-6) play NVU-Johnson at noon.
UVM 61, Yale 53
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team pushed its record to 3-1 on Friday by clipping Yale 61-53 behind Ryan Davis’ 18 points and nine rebounds. Ben Shungu added 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Vermont will compete in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida, Nov. 22-24.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NU 77, NVU-Johnson 72
BARRE — The Norwich University women’s basketball game won its second consecutive game, coming back from 15-points down to take down Northern Vermont University-Johnson 77-72 in a non-conference matchup, Friday afternoon in the Granite City Shootout at Barre Auditorium.
Haley Brewster scored 36 points in the contest, including 23 in the fourth quarter, while pulling down 15 boards for a double-double. Silas Bernier added another 15-points and dished out four assists in the game.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Babson 3, Castleton 3
WELLESLEY, Mass. — The Castleton University men’s hockey team came up with a superb performance in tying Babson, the eighth-ranked team in the country, 3-3 on Friday night.
Scoring for the 1-5-1 Spartans were Bryce Irwin, Brandon Picard and Glenn Wiswell.
Wiswell had the equalizer to send the game into overtime Anton Tarvainen assisted on that tying goal.
Also with assists for the Spartans were Jahwara Rennalls, Justin Stairs, Wiswell and Irwin.
Castleton goalie Dominic Rodrigue had a whopping 61 saves. Brad Arvanitis had 26 saves for the Beavers.
The Spartans are at the University of Southern Maine on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Norwich 1, NEC 1
NORTHFIELD — New England College scored first but Bryan O’Mara answered for Norwich University with Clark Kerner and Devon Becker picking up the assists.
The Cadets and NEC battled through an overtime stanza but left the arena with a 1-1 tie.
Norwich (3-0-3) now prepares for the First Light Shootout hosted by Middlebury College. The Cadets’ first-round opponent will be Plattsburgh State on Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.
The other game will pit Middlebury against Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Providence 4, UVM 3
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s hockey team had a dream start against nationally-ranked Providence College, but couldn’t sustain it, falling 4-3 Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
UVM jumped out to a 3-0 edge in the first period with goals from Ray Vitolins, Philip Lagunov and Simon Jellus.
The Friars responded with three second-period goals, two from Patrick Moynihan and one from Max Crozier.
Cody Monds scored with six minutes to play to push Providence ahead.
UVM and Providence finish their two-game set on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Burlington.
RUGBY
Norwich 36, IUP 5
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — The Norwich University men’s rugby team advanced to the Division II quarterfinals with a 36-5 win against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Friday.
The Cadets play Georgetown University on Sunday at 11 a.m. looking to lock up a spot in the final four.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Midd in Final Four
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Middlebury College field hockey team is aiming for a fourth straight national championship at the Final Four this weekend.
The No. 1 and 20-0 Panthers take on No. 4 and 18-2 Rowan University on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Middlebury is led by Erin Nicholas with 24 goals including eight game-winning scores. No. 10 Trinity and No. 2 Johns Hopkins tangle at 2 p.m. and the winners of each game square off in Sunday at 1 p.m. for the national championship.
SNOW SPORTS
Killington Cup
KILLINGTON — Killington Resort has received a positive snow control announcement from FIS (International Ski Federation), the governing body of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup.
According to FIS: “This is to inform you that the Women’s’ Audi FIS Ski World Cup races in Killington (USA) are confirmed following the official snow control from today 17th November 2021. As scheduled, the races will take place on 27 and 28 November 2021.”
With this announcement, Killington Resort can assure international race teams and ski racing fans traveling to central Vermont for Thanksgiving weekend that both the Giant Slalom and Slalom races will take place as scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28.
General admission tickets are available for $5 at www.killington.com/worldcup. All general admission proceeds will benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation to provide grants that support winter sports in the Northeast. All HomeLight Killington Cup spectators will need a ticket to gain entry to this year’s event.
A full schedule of events at Killington Resort during World Cup Weekend including race start times, entertainment, concerts by DJ Z-Trip, O.A.R. and G. Love, plus information on many free parking and shuttle bus options is available at www.killington.com/worldcup. Killington strongly suggests to not bring bags to the venue; priority for security screening will be given to those without bags.
Killington’s priority is to protect the well-being of spectators, athletes and staff for the duration of the HomeLight Killington Cup.
Actions being taken to prioritize the wellbeing of the community include ticketing the entire event—including General Admission—to control attendance and requiring proof of vaccine or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to the event from spectators.
