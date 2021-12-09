Talent will get your foot in the door. Knowledge will aid your case. But there’s nothing that compares to hard work.
Olympic champion and United States Alpine ski star Mikaela Shiffrin had just wrapped up a historic fifth straight slalom win at the HomeLight Killington Cup in November, edging out her rival Petra Vlhova to do so.
It was her hard work that got her to that point, but to stay at the level she inhabits, she needs a great team in her corner.
“It’s a testament to the work of everybody around me,” said Shiffrin, following her win Thanksgiving weekend. “It takes a lot more than me. There’s a lot of people lifting me up on a daily basis and making sure I can ski 60 seconds of a really fast run.”
One of those people in Shiffrin’s corner is Nick Franssen, who serves as Shiffrin’s physiotherapist.
Franssen is in Switzerland this week, where the World Cup tour makes another stop, but he, like Burke Mountain Academy alumna Shiffrin, owes a lot to the Green Mountain State.
Seven years of hard work in Vermont are a big reason he is in the position he is today. Franssen spent four years at Castleton University getting a Bachelors of Health Science degree in 2017, before spending three years getting his Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the University of Vermont.
Ski racing was always something Franssen was enamored by.
“It started as something to do with friends. What started as a social hour turned into a career,” Franssen said.
Franssen grew up in the Scranton, Pennsylvania area and became a ski racer with the Montage Mountain Ski team, a non-profit club associated with the local mountain.
Vermont was always somewhere he was fascinated by. The mountains were bigger, the ski scene was prominent and it piqued his interest.
“During high school, we would take trips to Vermont to find ski competitions,” Franssen said. “Vermont was a big deal. I think it’s so important to support grassroots skiing.”
His love for Vermont brought him to Castleton University, a place that still has a warm place in his heart even as he travels the globe working on the World Cup circuit.
“I had an incredible experience there. I owe a lot of credit to where I am now to that school,” Franssen said. “It’s a small school with a big heart.”
Professors like Justin Carlstrom, Preston Garcia, Peter Kimmel and Tim Thibodeau come to mind when he speaks about the experience.
“You could walk down the sidewalk and run into a professor and they would know your name,” Franssen said. “I’d rather be in a classroom with 30 people than 300 people. It’s a much more intimate education experience. They deeply care about their students.”
Out of the classroom, Franssen was making his mark on the slopes as four-year member of the Spartans’ Alpine skiing team under coaches Chris Eder and Dale Solotruck.
“They put in so much effort into their skiers. They are competing against schools with scholarships and a lot of funding,” Franssen said.
Franssen’s ski racing journey would end at Castleton, but staying in the sport was something important to him. He found that in his interest in physical therapy and healthcare and he ran with it.
“If you have a dream and are pursuing something you really love and dedicate time and effort, you can make it,” Franssen said. “I’m living proof of that.”
So how does one land a job working with one of, if not, the best female athlete in the world today in Shiffrin? It’s not a job you’ll find on job boards, it’s one where connections and networking were key.
“Castleton taught me to make connections. You have to get out and talk to people and meet people,” Franssen said. “Networking is so important. That’s how you get to the level you want to get to.”
Shiffrin is one of the most humble athletes you’ll meet. It’s clear in her interviews and what she puts out forward-facing to the world that respect is something she holds paramount.
It’s a factor that has made Franssen’s work with her so rewarding.
“Not all athletes act that way. She’s the type of athlete that will say please and thank you every single day,” Franssen said. “That’s a big thing for her and I appreciate that so much.”
Shiffrin is all about supporting those who aren’t as fortunate as she is. She remembers the work it took to get to the place she’s at now and pays that forward.
Franssen recalls how Shiffrin donated one of her race-worn slalom suits to Montage Mountain for an auction. It’s small acts like that that Franssen appreciates about her.
“I’m not someone who came from a big program, so I think it’s so important to support local small clubs,” Franssen said. “I talk with her on a daily basis and she brings so much humility to a conversation.”
Ski racing has its ups and downs and when Franssen had first started working with Shiffrin, she had just hit a down at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.
A back injury in training caused Shiffrin to miss the World Cup opening race in Soelden, Austria. It was supposed to be her return to racing following her father Jeff’s death earlier in the year.
“I got to work through that process with her. With her father passing away, that was a very difficult time for Mikaela,” Franssen said. “You could compare it to a (physical) injury. She worked hard through that process. To get through what she did was mentally and emotionally taxing.”
Shiffrin ran into a minor back injury again this season, but with plenty of help, she worked through it.
She won the giant slalom opener at Soelden, had a pair of podium finishes in slalom in Levi, Finland, before winning in her homecoming slalom at Killington.
“As a physio, I’m always having to be on my toes because things will pop up,” Franssen said. “UVM and my clinical experience gives me the experience I need to handle what’s thrown at me.”
The World Cup season is going in full force, but the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are just two months away. Shiffrin has aspirations for a third Olympic medal.
It will be a cool experience in a long list of them for Franssen, a kid from northeast Pennsylvania who had a dream.
“Never in my life did I think I’d be here, to be able to represent your country at the highest level,” Franssen said. “It just highlights where I came from. If you want something and work hard at it, it’s possible.”
He’ll think back to Montage Mountain, Castleton, UVM when he sets foot on the Olympic grounds. They all have led him to where is today.
Franssen has a family, a fiancé and so many more people that have supported and continue to support him in his job.
It surely has a lot do with his work ethic. It serves him well.
