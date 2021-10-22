They’re back.
That is the theme of the day at Castleton University. Saturday, the Castleton football team is finally back home for its first game in Dave Wolk Stadium since Sept. 18. Its opponent Keystone College is back, playing its first full season of varsity football in about 75 years.
The 0-7 Giants are not the patsy their record might say that they are. They are coming off a 39-36 loss to Dean College, a team that Castleton beat in a dogfight two weeks ago, 21-13.
Keystone Sports Information Director Ryan Novitsky tells us that he believes the school’s teams became the Giants when the major league baseball team donated uniforms to Keystone College for its sports programs.
Christy Mathewson graduated from what was then Keystone Academy before going on to Bucknell University.
Mathewson’s major league pitching statistics are incredible — a record of 373-188 with earned run average of 2.13. He played nearly his entire career with the New York Giants.
The Keystone football team would like to capture some of that greatness.
Castleton coach Tony Volpone believes the Giants are on the right path to that.
“You can see on film that they have gotten better every week,” Volpone said.
“They have got an accurate quarterback and a couple of running backs who can make explosive plays.”
That QB is Tom Roach and he threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns against Dean while also running for another score.
They are effective with their run/pass option game but Volpone said he believes the Spartans have something in place for that.
The Spartans are coming off a bye week but that is not something that concerns Volpone.
It came at a good time, as far as he is concerned, because the team had some injuries that needed healing.
“When we came off the practice field the other day, you could see that the guys were eager to play a football game and even more eager to be back home,” the Castleton coach said.
Castleton QB Jake McCarthy is working on a special season. He has completed 104 of his 183 passes and has five touchdowns against three interceptions.
His leading receiver is Anthony Martinez who has 28 catches for 423 yards and two touchdowns.
A new name surfaced against Dean as CVU’s Jacob Griggs had six tackles and a sack from his linebacker spot.
“We acknowledged his play. He had a big impact on the outcome of that game,” Volpone said.
Castleton returns home after three road games and a bye with a 3-3 record and is still alive in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference race at 1-1.
Kickoff at The Wolk is at noon.
An hour later, the ball will go in the air in Cambridge, Massachusetts where Norwich University and MIT will mix it up in a NEWMAC game.
Norwich is looking to have some success after being outscored 105-21 the last two weeks by Merchant Marine and Springfield College.
“No disrespect to anyone, but this team is not those two teams,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
Translation: MIT is good but the Cadets do have a chance.
Norwich is 2-5 and 1-2 in the NEWMAC. MIT is 2-3 and 0-2 in the NEWMAC.
Last week against Springfield, Rashawn Fraser got the start at quarterback.
He was a wide receiver when camp opened but got shifted to QB.
“He unselfishly went from starting wide receiver to being a backup quarterback,” Murnyack said.
The other backup Grant Willard broke his foot and the staff decided to give Fraser an opportunity, starter Mitchell Theal taking a seat against Springfield.
Fraser did some good things and he gives the defense another back to account for with his ability to run. He ran for 66 yards on 17 carries.
Murnyack said both Fraser and Theal will play against MIT.
Mount Mansfield Union graduate Jehric Hackney got his chance to play against Springfield and made the most of it. He had 55 yards and a touchdown to show for his 10 carries.
“He did great. He was the third back in a two-back rotation but he never complained. He just worked his tail off. It was awesome for everyone to be able see how to handle things when adversity strikes,” Murnyack said. “I was excited for him.”
Matthew Christie also had a big game last week for the Cadets in the secondary. The junior safety had 14 tackles.
“The last two weeks he has had a lot of tackles. It is his first year back there and he is still learning,” Murnyack said. “We like him a lot.”
Murnyack knows MIT will be a tough hurdle.
“It will be a challenge,” he said.
Every Saturday is an imposing challenge in the NEWMAC.
Middlebury will be an underdog when it takes its 1-4 record to Middletown, Connecticut to face 5-0 Wesleyan.
Dartmouth knocked New Hampshire out of the FCS Top 25 poll by beating the Wildcats in Durham 38-21.
Dartmouth put itself into the Top 25 at No. 25 and played Columbia in Hanover on Friday night.
TROPHY GAMESEveryone loves trophy games and Vermont teams are involved in their share of them.
When Anna Maria pays a visit to Castleton on Oct. 30, they will be battling for The Helmet trophy. The helmet is painted half in Castleton green and half in Anna Maria red.
The Spartans and Anna Maria have about as much history with one another as is possible. When their programs made their debut in 2009, their first game was against one another.
Norwich and Coast Guard fight for The Mug, one of Division III football’s most cherished trophies and one that Norwich captured this season.
Norwich also fights St. Lawrence University for the Hoffman Cup.
Middlebury College will travel to Hamilton on Nov. 6 with the Rocking Chair at stake.
Norwich and Castleton have their annual battle for the Maple Sap Bucket trophy and bragging rights for the sate of Vermont.
This season, there is a new trophy game in Maine. Husson University will be making the trip down to Biddeford to clash with the University of New England over the first annual Lobster Trap trophy game on Saturday.
There will be 10 Vermonters on the rosters for the historic first contest that is billed as the Trap Game for short.
Vermonters on the Husson roster include Rutland’s Toby Jakubowski, Springfield’s Josh Hoy, Brattleboro’s Trinley Warren, Hinesburg’s Isaac Bergeron and Michael Punt and Aidan Hogan, both North Country Union graduates.
Vermonters playing for the Nor’Easters are Shane Alercio, David Hutchison and Renwick Smith, all of St. Johnsbury, and South Burlington’s Ryan Sargent.
NOTES: Hartford’s Tyler Hamilton, the 2017 Vermont Football Gatorade Player of the Year, is becoming at force on the Bates College defensive unit. His 25 tackles from his linebacker sport is fifth most on the team. ... There hasn’t been a lot of playing time for former Brattleboro quarterback Tyler Millerick in his first year at Western New England but when he did get a chance he made the most of it. A few weeks ago, Millerick completed three of his five passes with one going for a touchdown in a 48-0 rout of Westfield State.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.