CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team’s 71-61 overtime victory over UMass Boston was as exciting as it was improbable.
Improbable? When the Beacons’ Keriann Farina made a twisting acrobatic layup in heavy traffic it gave them a 54-49 lead over Castleton with only 26 seconds remaining in regulation time.
Five-point lead. Shot clock off. Pardon, the Beacons if they’re thinking about the ride back to Boston with victory in hand.
Then, things began to happen for a Castleton team that had not seen the lead since early in the first quarter, 4-3.
The Spartans’ Elise Magro knocked down a 3-point field goal to slice the lead to 54-52,
Farina drained one of her two free throws to give the Beacons a three-point cushion.
Then, with time ready to expire, Castleton’s Gwyn Tatton connected on a 3-point field goal to send the game into overtime.
The Beacons had to be a bit demoralized going into an overtime after enjoying the lead nearly the entire night.
Then, they had two 3-pointers in their face at the beginning of overtime. Magro and her backcourt mate Kelly Vuz drained consecutive 3-pointers to give the Spartans a 61-55 lead and they were in command from there.
The biggest shot of the night was Tatton’s launch at the end of regulation play. Magro had a pretty good look for the 3 but saw that Tatton had a better one.
“It is a play that we run in practice,” Magro said. “I saw that Gwyn had a wide open look.”
Tatton said the ball felt good when it left her hand but she knew there was more work to be done.
“I wasn’t celebrating yet. The big thing was to stay composed for the overtime,” she said.
The Spartans did not shoot well in the first half but still were only down by eight points, 27-19.
“In the second half, we showed a lot of grit,” Magro said.
Magro led the Spartans with 29 points and Vuz followed with 22.
Liz Bailey was held below her scoring average and struggled with her shot. The 6-foot-1 sophomore from West Rutland did not let that get in the way of her rebounding, grabbing a game-high 14 caroms.
Tatton added seven points.
Farina led the Beacons with 17 points and Sunny Green followed with 12.
The victory gets the Spartans to 9-3 and 2-1 in the Little East Conference.
The Beacons fell to 7-7 and 0-4 in the LEC.
Magro and Tatton had the first two buckets of the second half to shave the lead to 27-23 but the Beacons recovered and took a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
After the 3s to start the overtime by Magro and Vuz, Farina scored to get the Beacons within four, 61-57.
But Delaney Whitehead, Bailey, Magro and Vuz all made free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.
UMB’s largest lead was by 12 points in the second quarter when they stretched the lead to 21-9 and 27-15.
“We had some players we talked about shutting down at halftime,” Tatton said.
Barrett felt his players did exactly that.
“We came out in the second half and got some stops,” Barrett said. He also felt Tatton was instrumental in containing the Beacons’ leading scorer Meg Dixon.
“Gwyn did a great job on Dixon,” the coach said.
Dixon had nine points and entered the contest as UMB’s leading scorer, averaging 17.3 per game.
The momentum really shifted in the overtime,” Barrett said.
“You’ve got to win your home games in the conference,” Tatton said.
“We talk about that all the time. You have to protect the home court in the Little East,” Barrett said.
The Spartans are making a habit of pulling out close games at the end. The previous two games they defeated Southern Maine 57-54 and RPI 55-53. They pulled out the RPI contest when Magro made a layup with eight-tenths of a second remaining.
The Spartans host Eastern Connecticut in another LEC game on Saturday at at 1 a.m.
Eastern Connecticut lost its Little East game on Wednesday night, 51-37 to Rhode Island College. Eastern will bring a 9-4 and 3-1 LEC record to Vermont.
