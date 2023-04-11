It is a gorgeous late April day in 2033 at Dave Wolk Stadium and Western Connecticut and coach Jamie Blake’s Castleton University team are locked in a showdown for the top spot in the Little East Conference in women’s lacrosse. They are unbeaten and tied at the top of the league.
The contest is in sudden death overtime when a Castleton player — we’ll call her Jane Doe — whips a shot from 20 yards that explodes at the feet of the Wolves’ goalie and then ripples the net.
The large partisan crowd erupts and up in the booth Jack Healey, working his final season before retirement, excitedly describes the winning shot.
It is the interview with Jane Doe after the game that is the most poignant part of the day.
She tells a reporter about a day that changed her life back in 2023 when she was a 10-year-old at a Castleton game, one of the kids who were guests of the Castleton University women’s lacrosse team as a member of the Rutland County Boys and Girls Club.
She said the day was life changing as she watched the Spartans and Wolves expend so much energy while having so much fun. She aspired to be a part of the scene from that day on.
Now back to real time. It was on Friday that the Rutland County organization’s members were guests of the Spartans.
Jane Doe could have been any one of those kids.
The next day, a youth softball team took in the Little East Conference softball game. They were perched on the bank behind home plate watching the Spartans’ doubleheader sweep of Keene State.
Who knows if one or two of those miniature softball players was inspired by what what they viewed on Saturday, a day that included a dramatic 2-1 walk-off victory for Castleton on Jess Heinrichs hit in the bottom of the seventh of the first game.
The Castleton University campus is a community treasure and one that should never be taken for granted. We learned that lesson when we lost two of our campuses in Rutland County.
The CU campus is not only a wonderful setting for the fans and athletes but also for what it allows much younger people to experience, giving them examples to follow.
Whether it is in athletics or academics the Castleton campus is 165 acres of opportunity for children and their parents to enjoy and take advantage of.
SIXTY YEARS?
Has it really been 60 years since Castleton won that NAIA national championship in men’s soccer?
The title came in 1963 at the Final Four played at Frostburg State in Maryland on a weekend when Frostburg lived up to its name.
Castleton defeated East Stroudsburg State 2-1 in its semifinal game and Earlham College of Indiana toppled Trenton State 4-2 to earn its spot in the championship game.
Earlham and Castleton never got to play. A snowstorm and bitter cold temperatures nixed the game and the Spartans and Earlham were declared co-national champions.
The team will be recognized to commemorate the 60th anniversary championship by being introduced at halftime of the Norwich University football game on Sept. 16 and at the Hall of Fame brunch that same day.
Speaking of ceremonies, there will be one on April 30 at the Campus Center when the Castleton field hockey players are presented with their Little East Conference championship rings.
That 2022 field hockey crown was the first LEC championship for any Castleton team.
BIG NUMBERS
Middlebury College baseball player Kyle McCausland had a program record nine RBIs in a game when the Panthers defeated Wesleyan 23-2 over the weekend. ... Middlebury Union High graduate Bode Rubright amassed a career-high six goals in a game recently for Lake Forest in a 22-3 victory over Northland in a men’s Midwest Lacrosse Conference game. ... Rutland High graduate Samera Rideout leads the Castleton softball team with a .371 batting average, eighth best in the Little East Conference.
