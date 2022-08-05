BARRE — Sam Caron grabbed his first Flying Tiger win of the season Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to stop Derrick Calkins from taking the Triple Crown Championship.
Led to the green flag by Caron and defending track champion Mike Martin, the Flying Tigers took off quickly during the 100-lap event. Caron made it look like child’s play as he steadily gained a five-car-length lead over Martin by lap 20 as the champ battled hard with Williston’s Justin Prescott for second. The lead pack started catching up to lapped traffic 40 laps into the event, as Caron’s early momentum was dashed when Ty Delphia’s flat right-front tire sent him into the bright orange Chevrolet of Cam Ouellette on lap 74.
Caron chose the outside groove on the restart and took off from Martin, but a caution flag flew again as Ouellette blew a right-front tire and was sent hard into the turn-two retaining wall to end his night. The repeat restart allowed Martin to take advantage of a little more power on the inside, with Caron keeping half-a-fender lead back at the line. Caron continued to build to his lead while racing to victory. He followed by Mike Martin and Rich Lowrey.
After patiently biding his time in traffic and using late-race moves to move up into the top five, Calkins created his own luck. By virtue of his fourth-place finish, the Hinesburg driver won the Triple Crown Championship by two points over Caron. Calkins is now the sixth Triple Crown Champion in as many years.
The Late Models put up a fierce battle while attempting to stay out of the Myers Championship shadow. All-time Late Model wins leader Phil Scott led from the onset and was followed by Tyler Cahoon, Brandon Lanphear and Chip Grenier. In the early goings it was a single file line on the inside, with part-timer Bobby Therrien the only tester of the outside groove. Point leaders Stephen Donahue and Chris Pelkey struggled to break into the top-10 during the early stages of the race
On lap 30, Wolcott’s Marcel Gravel began to use the outside to his advantage while climbing up to second behind Scott by lap 40. Behind him, Pelkey began to make up ground . On lap 45, Gravel made his move around Scott and took it all the way to victory lane. Gravel nabbed his first Thunder Road win of the season and was followed by Scott and Cahoon.
Thirty-two Street Stocks invaded the Thunder Road pit area, with 31 starting the 25-lap feature event. Rolling thunder led to a few rough patches along the way, but Zach Audet still ound a way to prevail. The Morrisville rookie drove hard to take down his first points win at Thunder Road following his victory in the Marvin Johnson Memorial Race in June. Jeffery Martin and Tyler Whittemore filled out the podium.
The Road Warriors took the stage for a 25-lap special as a late addition to Cody Chevrolet-Cadillac Night. A strong mix of wily veterans and new faces filled the ranks as Barre’s Chris Couture earned his first Thunder Road. He was trailed by Taylor Sayers and Josh Vilbrin.
The Thunder Road action returns Sunday with the 38th Enduro 200. The People’s Race annually serves as one of the largest Enduro events in New England, with over 100 cars expected to chase down the $3,000 top prize. The polar event will take place in addition to the 50-lap Street Stock Special.
