OXFORD, Maine — American-Canadian Tour standout Tom Carey III raced to victory during a star-studded competition during the Pine Tree State 125 at Oxford Plains Speedway.
Carey ended a five-year drought at the Vacationland oval, showing off his speed on a day that kicked off with a combination of heavy and light mist at the track. New Hampshire driver Gabe Brown claimed runner-up honors, while Vermonter Jesse Switser placed third. Twenty-six racers geared up for three heat-race qualifiers to set the field for the main event. Championship chaser Gabe Brown took down heat one, with longtime runner Brock Davis winning heat two after starting from the pole. Former ACT Rookie of the Year Ryan Kuhn triumphed in the third heat. By passing four cars in his heat, Brown took the pole for the 125-lap feature while Switser started to his outside.
Brown quickly took charge at the front, stretching an early lead. Behind him, Carey III began making use of the inside lane to move under Switser for third. Points leader D.J. Shaw used the outside to methodically move up from ninth to sixth in the early goings. Carey gradually made up ground over time, moving under Brown on the backstretch to steal away the lead on lap 42.
The first of five cautions started with the spinning Jeff Labrecque in turn two to set up the first of five dogfights between Carey and Brown at the front of the pack on lap 62. With 50 laps remaining, it was an All-Star top five as Carey led Brown, Shaw, Derek Gluchacki and New Hampshire Governor’s Cup winner Brandon Barker — with Switser and top rookie Andrew Molleur in tow.
The last caution on lap 118 set up a final seven-lap dash to the checkered flag. After several close calls over the years, Carey finally picked up the elusive ACT Tour win at Oxford Plains Speedway. Although Brown slipped back at times near the halfway point, he used the final restart to power back up to a strong second-place finish. Barker proved that his Lee USA Speedway win in May was no fluke by securing a fourth-place finish. He was followed closely by Gluchacki in fifth.
Defending champion D.J. Shaw sat just outside the top-5 in sixth, with top rookie Andrew Molleur taking seventh and Autodrome Chaudiere winner Jimmy Renfrew, Jr. coming home eighth. Kuhn finished ninth, while Thunder Road driver Marcel Gravel rounded out the top-10.
The American-Canadian Tour will head north of the border once again i for the CAN-AM 200 at Autodrome Montmagny on July 22. One of the highest-paying events of the 2023 season will include a guaranteed $10,000 check for the victor.
Oxford Plains Speedway Results