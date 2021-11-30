CAPITAL DIVISION

FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Clarissa Demers, North Country

FIRST TEAM

Maggie Aiken, Harwood Emma Newland, Lyndon Ella Buckingham, Lyndon Kate Guay, Milton Emma Philbrook, Milton Denise Berger, Missisquoi Kali Favreau Ward, Missisquoi Eli Muller, Montpelier Hanna Grasso, Montpelier Clarissa Demers, North Country Bryn Jenness, North Country Ruby Harrington, Spaulding Isabella Bevins, Spaulding Hannah Angell, St. Johnsbury Clara Andre, St. Johnsbury Kaelyn Hayward, U-32 Caitlyn Fielder, U-32

SECOND TEAM

Rachel Goodwin, Harwood Merry Smith, Harwood Kiarra Reynoso, Lyndon Jamie Fenoff, Lyndon Ella Toner, Milton Laurie Olsaver, Milton Lindsey Gagne, Missisquoi Naomi Rose Edele, Missisquoi Izzy Jackson, Montpelier Maaika Samsom, Montpelier Leah Lewis, North Country Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding Molly Bombard, Spaulding Liv Eberhardt, St. Johnsbury Taylor Farnsworth, St. Johnsbury Morgan Ribolini, U-32 Alaina Beauregard, U-32

HONORABLE MENTION

Kate Goodrich, Harwood Anna Kudriavetz, Harwood Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon Julianna O’Halloran, Milton Kelsey Thomas, Milton Cayley Renaudette, Missisquoi Maddie Saunders, Missisquoi Olivia Jerome, Montpelier Ella Averbeck, Montpelier Julie Tanguay, North Country Natalie Desjarlais, North Country Corrina Moulton, Spaulding Abigail Geno, Spaulding Maddie Hurlbert, St. Johnsbury Madigan Maurer, St. Johnsbury Peyton Smith, U-32 Maria Stephani, U-32

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.