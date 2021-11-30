CAPITAL DIVISION
FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Clarissa Demers, North Country
FIRST TEAM
Maggie Aiken, Harwood Emma Newland, Lyndon Ella Buckingham, Lyndon Kate Guay, Milton Emma Philbrook, Milton Denise Berger, Missisquoi Kali Favreau Ward, Missisquoi Eli Muller, Montpelier Hanna Grasso, Montpelier Clarissa Demers, North Country Bryn Jenness, North Country Ruby Harrington, Spaulding Isabella Bevins, Spaulding Hannah Angell, St. Johnsbury Clara Andre, St. Johnsbury Kaelyn Hayward, U-32 Caitlyn Fielder, U-32
SECOND TEAM
Rachel Goodwin, Harwood Merry Smith, Harwood Kiarra Reynoso, Lyndon Jamie Fenoff, Lyndon Ella Toner, Milton Laurie Olsaver, Milton Lindsey Gagne, Missisquoi Naomi Rose Edele, Missisquoi Izzy Jackson, Montpelier Maaika Samsom, Montpelier Leah Lewis, North Country Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding Molly Bombard, Spaulding Liv Eberhardt, St. Johnsbury Taylor Farnsworth, St. Johnsbury Morgan Ribolini, U-32 Alaina Beauregard, U-32
HONORABLE MENTION
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.