Capital City Stampede

10K Running Results

Montpelier

June 10, 2023

1 Nick Orlando 28 M South Burlington 33:54 2 Ian McCallum-Cook 34 M Burlington 34:41 3 Silas Talbot 30 M Burlington 35:27 4 Teague O’Connor 39 M Burlington 35:33 5 Ben Taska 33 M Barre 36:07 6 Bradley Calkins 41 M Winooski 36:41 7 Seth Jackson 33 M Montpelier 37:02 8 Stephen Gonzalez 38 M Williamstown 37:40 9 Paul Murphy 53 M Mendon 37:57 10 Alex Mchenry 57 M South Burlington 38:31 11 Tim Richmond 48 M Milton 38:48 12 Jon Floyd 50 M Waterbury 40:12 13 Binney Mitchell 54 M Burlington 40:33 14 Nick Persampieri 63 M Burlington 40:48 15 Allen Mead 56 M Hinesburg 41:06 16 Jess Marini 32 F Burlington 41:15 6:39 17 Sarah Waterman Manning 39 F Morrisville 41:59 18 Stephen Brown 39 M Montpelier 42:18 19 Sarah Pribram 55 F Shelburne 42:18 20 Luke Miller 28 M Montpelier 42:21 21 Matt Guild 59 M Bellows Falls 42:24 22 Brian Eustis 21 M Essex Jct. 42:27 23 Peter Maurais 35 M Barre 43:20 24 Addie Hedges 20 F Montpelier 43:21 25 Emily Bloom 20 F South Burlington 44:18 26 Hibby Whitten 34 F Cambridge 44:39 27 Anne Treadwell 55 F Montpelier 44:46 28 Michael Flanders 65 M Cape Elizabeth ME 45:24 29 Scott Nichols 57 M Essex 45:58 30 Mack Gardner-Morse 62 M Calais 46:08 31 Michael Giammusso 51 M Adamant 46:32 32 Kevin Markowski 65 M Middletown CT 46:41 33 Peter Luyckx 52 M Montpelier 46:59 34 Eric Spencer 33 M Montpelier 47:29 35 Kimberly Tillotson 40 F Williamstown 47:40 36 Julie Kelly 50 F Essex Jct. 47:47 37 Brady Dunkle 28 M Essex Jct. 48:24 38 Robin Jackson 32 F Montpelier 48:31 39 Rob Hamel 55 M Gorham NH 49:13 40 Matthew Dugan 59 M Waterbury 49:27 41 Wendy Memishian 26 F South Burlington 49:51 42 John Andrews 59 M Newbury 49:59 43 Jessica Bolduc 47 F Craftsbury 50:22 44 Liz Champagne 65 F South Burlington 50:29 45 Cris Cote 60 M Essex Jct. 50:30 46 Michelle Baker 58 F Waterbury 50:36 47 Josh Burke 33 M Barnet 50:41 48 Ananya Das 40 F South Burlington 50:42 49 Eline van den Broek 42 F Hinesburg 50:51 50 Clara Ayer 34 F East Montpelier 51:00 51 Christina Guggenber 29 F Waitsfield 51:11 52 Craig Manning 48 M Norwich 53:09 53 Dot Martin 62 F Montpelier 53:30 54 Hannah Jones 26 F South Burlington 54:15 55 Erin Kinnarney 33 F Randolph 54:29 56 Sara Clark 32 F Burlington 54:49 57 Dennis Casey 64 M Groton 55:07 58 Paul Voltmer 54 M Windsor 55:30 59 Ted McKnight 78 M Jericho 56:28 60 Douglas Glover 74 M Plainfield 56:52 61 Anna Reinold 41 F Barre 56:54 62 Muangthai Prachankh 33 M Richmond 57:03 63 Darrel Lasell 65 M Williamstow 57:37 64 Kim Musgrave 55 F Montpelier 58:01 65 Michael Gordon 66 M Essex Jct. 59:30 66 Julia Smith 58 F Whistler BC 1:00:18 67 Dan Layne 62 M Claremont CA 1:00:22 68 Phyllis Tillinghast 59 F Montpelier 1:01:17 69 Steven Read 58 M Piermont NH 1:01:19 70 Rose Bergeron 66 F Essex Jct. 1:02:22 71 John Valentine 73 M Roxbury 1:03:04 72 Heidi Hales Dugan 52 F Waterbury 1:03:20 73 Bob Murphy 83 M Barre 1:03:50 74 Ana Ulberg 27 F Burlington 1:08:02 75 Kimberly Luebbers 54 F Williston 1:08:10 76 Peter Mitchell 83 M Jericho 1:08:11 77 Brian Flynn 78 M Shelburne 1:08:13 78 Amy Lafayette 39 F Winooski 1:08:26 79 Dan Barnes 43 M Winooski 1:08:26 80 James Rohr 62 M Barre 1:09:21 81 Gary Furlong 69 M Milton 1:10:01 82 Jaime Gadwah 46 F Saint Johns 1:11:39 83 Lisa Layne 61 F Claremont CA 1:12:59 84 Robert Luebbers 58 M Williston 1:13:43 85 Blaise Laing 38 F West Berlin 1:17:44 86 Matthew Moore 39 M Sharon 1:17:45 87 Cheryl Lasell 63 F Williamstow 1:19:51 88 Gavin MaGill 18 M Montpelier 1:26:27 89 Emma Eggleston 17 F Montpelier 1:26:30 90 Kara Eggleston 54 F Montpelier 1:51:35 91 Heather Malone 56 F Lakeland FL 1:51:35