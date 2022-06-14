Capital City Stampede
10K Running Results
Montpelier, VT
June 11, 2022
Place Name Age Gender Town Time
1 Kae Ravichandran 24 M Burlington 34:02 2 Blake Ressler 39 M Winooski 34:17 3 Teague O’Connor 38 M Burlington 35:34 4 Stephen Gonzalez 37 M Williamstown 36:32 5 George Aitken 28 M Waterbury 37:09 6 Erin Magill 22 F Moretown 37:23 7 Danielle Winslow 28 F Richmond 38:15 8 Tim Richmond 47 M Milton 38:30 9 Alex McHenry 56 M South Burlington 38:49 10 Seth Kutikoff 34 M Burlington 39:24 11 Lori Howe 34 F Jericho 40:03 12 Jon Floyd 49 M Waterbury 40:29 13 Nick Persampieri 62 M Burlington 41:01 14 Jazymyn Sylvester 26 F Saint Albans 41:15 15 Jess Marini 31 F Burlington 42:10 16 Ian McCallum-Cook 33 M Burlington 42:14 17 Andrea Allen 26 F Burlington 42:38 18 Brian Eustis 20 M Essex Jct. 42:45 19 Patrick Campbell 41 M Warren 42:50 20 Sarah Pribram 54 F Shelburne 43:17 21 Morgan Gerdel 44 M Wailuku HI 43:42 22 Hibby Regan 33 F Cambridge 44:02 23 Salvador Acosta 50 M Montpelier 44:06 24 Damian Bolduc 45 M Craftsbury 44:09 25 Kimberly Caldwell 32 F Northfield 44:39 26 Steve Eustis 52 M Essex Jct. 44:42 27 Anne Treadwell 54 F Burlington 44:49 28 Craig Manning 47 M Norwich 45:15 29 Sandra Dickin 55 F Burlington 45:41 30 Mack Gardner-Morse 61 M Calais 45:42 31 Scott Nichols 56 M Essex 46:10 32 Anna Milkowski 47 F Montpelier 46:11 33 Frank McLaughlin 53 M Burlington 46:31 34 Jeff Savage 34 M East Montpelier 47:09 35 Nora Varhue 29 F Milton 47:28 36 Peter Luyckx 51 M Montpelier 47:32 37 Nick Ferron 39 M Middlesex 47:56 38 Tara Cariano 37 F Northfield 48:18 39 Kimberly Tillotson 39 F Williamstown 48:20 40 Scott Lovelette 53 M Montpelier 48:26 41 Scott Blackwell 28 M Hardwick 48:38 42 Naomi Hahr 38 F Richmond 48:46 43 Donna Smyers 64 F Adamant 49:03 44 Phoebe Briney 20 F Burlington 49:46 45 Liz Champagne 64 F South Burlington 49:58 46 Gordon MacFarland 74 M Burlington 50:02 47 Carolyn Siccama 51 F Williston 50:23 48 Charles Windisch 68 M Jericho 50:28 49 Tara Soraghan 40 F Lancaster NH 50:47 50 Mark Mulder 64 M Burlington 50:49 51 Jim Shea 63 M Colchester 51:19 52 Thomas Hogeboom 71 M Hardwick 52:33 53 Dot Martin 61 F Montpelier 52:33 54 Lily Clark 23 F Moretown 53:15 55 Toshiharu Furukawa 74 M Essex Jct. 53:36 56 Lukas Huffman 43 M Montpelier 53:54 57 Kevin Nadzan 48 M East Montpelier 54:08 58 Darrel Lasell 64 M Williamstow 54:33 59 Ann Bushey 64 F Montpelier 54:36 60 Erika Campbell 72 F Ridgewood NJ 55:01 61 Ted McKnight 77 M Jericho 55:07 62 Emma Dickinson 41 F Providence RI 55:38 63 Tim Rothfuss 52 M West Lebano NH 55:41 64 Steven Read 57 M Piermont NH 56:07 65 Cassandra Saikin 34 F Littleton NH 56:30 66 Madra Choromanska 27 F Hardwick 57:08 67 Jill Smith 43 F Williston 57:17 68 June Golato 60 F Essex Jct. 57:28 69 Dorothy Helling 72 F Adamant 57:52 70 Meghan Nunes 36 F Montpelier 58:03 71 Mimi Reeves 55 F Milton 58:45 72 Jim Poe 43 M Montpelier 58:48 73 Carl Champion 71 M Rutland 59:19 74 Elizabeth McCarthy 69 F Hardwick 59:47 75 Cindy Barr 53 F West Berlin 1:02:21 76 Sara Holquist 41 F Montpelier 1:02:46 77 Hope Seggelink 30 F Montpelier 1:03:23 78 Cindy Quackenbush 75 F Monson MA 1:03:32 79 Evonne Cho 41 F Montpelier 1:03:57 80 John Martin 70 M Montpelier 1:03:58 81 Cathy Martell 64 F Saint Albans 1:04:00 82 Jaime Gadwah 45 F Waterford 1:05:55 83 Carrlane Quackenbush 76 M Monson MA 1:06:06 84 Michael Shover 73 M Bradford 1:06:14 85 Morgan Burke 30 F East Hardwick 1:11:08 86 Peter Terry 75 M Bradford 1:11:56 87 Rose Bergeron 65 F Essex Jct. 1:12:37 88 Katherine Long 56 F Richmond 1:12:37 89 Gary Furlong 68 M Milton 1:13:34 90 Peter Mitchell 82 M Jericho 1:14:20 91 Barry Gould 53 M Milton 1:14:21 92 Laura Gould 51 F Milton 1:14:21 93 Frank Fahey 84 M Milton 1:15:52 94 Phillip Howard 84 M Burlington 1:21:36 95 Robert Penny 73 M Middlesex 1:21:37 96 Cheryl Lasell 62 F Williamstow 1:23:25 97 Bob Howe 75 M Barre 1:28:01
