The American-Canadian Tour was founded in 1986 on the continuation of a well-oiled machine that pitted New England racers and Quebec-based drivers against each other at speedways on both sides of the U.S./Canada border.
It was this camaraderie between international teams, drivers and fans that fueled the American-Canadian Tour for over 35 seasons until Covid restrictions disrupting things in a major way.
Two long years later, the time has come for Canadians to finally return stateside, and it all begins April 16 at the racing mecca of the Northeast: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Leading the charge across the border is Canada’s most recent victor on U.S. soil, Jonathan Bouvrette. The 2017 Serie-ACT champion took his first checkered flag in New England during the Sunoco World Series at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway way back in 2019. His championship-night victory helped cement Bouvrette’s first top-10 points finish in the US-based ACT Late Model Tour.
“After two years without racing in the states, I am more than thrilled to come back,” Bouvrette said. “We plan to run the full tour and have the ambition to come home as winners once again.”
With the border open, Bouvrette is poised to battle once more for the championship after two patient years of waiting. Another former Serie-ACT champion, Dany Trepanier, was the third driver in the Northeast Classic entry list received at the ACT offices. Trepanier has been a staple of Quebec Late Model racing for over a decade, winning the NASCAR Quebec Provincial Championship as well as the Autodrome Chaudiere track championship in 2021. After making seven ACT Invitational starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and coming off a powerhouse year, Trepanier will be a top threat to prevail.
These former champions are joined by rising star Raphael Lessard. The CARS Super Late Model Tour champion and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winner at Talladega Superspeedway was confirmed for the Larue Industrial Snowblowers ride on Sunday. Car owner Louis Larue stated that Lessard will be piloting a brand-new Port City Ford Mustang.
“We’re very excited to come back to the USA for (the) ACT event,” Larue said.
Autodrome Chaudiere standouts Sebastien Couture and Alexandre Tardif have also entered into the Second Annual Northeast Classic. While Couture faced ACT Late Model Tour competition at the first Claude Leclerc 150 at Chaudiere, Tardif had a little more experience that same fateful year in 2019. He made four starts in ACT Tour competition two years ago, earning his first top-10 result at Oxford Plains Speedway before triumphing at the 3rd Bacon Bowl 200 at Chaudiere last September. Tardif will attempt to ride that 2021 momentum into what will be his first start at NHMS.
“We cannot stress enough how much we’ve missed our Canadian teams and fans,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “Canadians are not only part of the namesake and legacy of our Tour, but they are the backbone of what makes ACT stand out among others. We are extremely excited to host our Canadian fans again and I anticipate many a happy greeting, handshakes and certainly hugs when we see our Quebec competitors again after these two long years.”
The 31st season of ACT Late Model Tour competition kicks off April 16 with the 2nd Annual Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The ACT Late Models, PASS Super Late Models and Modified Racing Series will go for Triple-50s along with the R&R Race Parts NH Street Stock Open Series, the Northeast Mini Stock Tour, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge and Limited Late Model Open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.