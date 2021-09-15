The Bellows Falls field hockey team has outgunned its opponents by the ridiculous margin of 39-1.
The feeder program is in place. They grow up with sticks in their hands. They have a passion for field hockey the way Hetty Green had a passion for money.
Who can challenge them?
Well, circle the dates. Bellows Falls travels to Hartford on Sept. 27 and the Hurricanes come down I-91 for the return engagement on Oct. 12.
Oh, and don't forget that BF and Burr and Burton have played some classic matches. The Bulldogs are also on BF's schedule.
BF coach Bethany Coursen would undoubtedly like to see how her team stands up to a challenge before the playoff pairings are posted on Oct. 25. Maybe, just maybe, the Terriers will get one.
1. Bellows Falls (1) 4-0. The Terriers have outscored the opposition 39-1. That is called domination.
2. Hartford (4) 3-0. The Hurricanes have outscored their opponents 17-2.
3. CVU (2) 1-0. The Redhawks are a tough out just as they are in about every sport played.
4. Mount Abraham (5) 3-0 The Eagles have not allowed a goal through three games.
5. South Burlington (3) 1-0 The Wolves are one of those traditional field hockey powers. You just count on them making waves every year.
6. Otter Valley (6) 3-0-1 The Otters are still unbeaten and hope to stay that way with this week's trip to Brattleboro.
7. Rice (UR) 3-3. The 3-2 Green Knights have won all three of their games with a shutout and allowed only four goals in five games.
8. Woodstock (9) 2-1. The Wasps are doing it with defense. Both wins are shutouts.
9. Windsor (7) 1-2-1 Coach Jody Wood can't wait to measure her team against Bellows Falls on Thursday. The first meeting was an 8-0 loss. The Division III state champion Yellow Jackets are looking for improvement against the defending D-I state champions.
10. Burr and Burton (8) 1-2 If you think that you are taking the field against a garden variety 1-2 team, you will be in for a mammoth surprise.
