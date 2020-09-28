WOODSTOCK, N.H. — St. Johnsbury driver Stacy Cahoon showed he’s the ageless wonder of White Mountain Motorsports Park by capturing the “King of the Mountain” title at Championship Night.
The 62-year-old Cahoon sewed up his sixthe Late Model crown with a fourth-place finish as youngster Christian Laflamme edged Mike Bailey for the victory.
Cahoon entered the 50-lap Late Model season finale with a three-point edge over Quinny Welch, who won the previous five titles. The veteran started ninth and slowly picked his way through the field while Welch struggled to find the handle on his machine.
At the front, the event was a barnburner. Laflamme grabbed the top spot at the initial green flag from pole-sitter Jon Savage. Bailey quickly got the second spot and went to Laflamme’s inside. But while Bailey had a slightly faster car, Laflamme held strong on the preferred high side.
The duo went back and forth through a pair of mid-race cautions, swapping the lead six times at the start-finish line. Behind them, the lead pack reached as many as 10 cars. Joel Hodgdon, Alby Ovitt, Jeff Marshall and Jimmy Renfrew Jr. were a few of the drivers who took their shots at the lead.
Cahoon methodically moved forward during the battle, knowing the title was his if he stayed in front of Welch. Cahoon was up to third when the final caution flew with four laps to go after Renfrew and Joey Laquerre spun in separate incidents. Bailey made one last charge at Laflamme, but Laflamme edged him at the checkered flag by three-hundreths of a second for the victory.
Marshall passed Cahoon in the final sprint for third. Cahoon’s fourth-place finish gave him the title by 13 points over Welch, who could do no better than ninth at the end. It is Cahoon’s sixth “King of the Mountain” but first since 2014. Andy Hill, Ovitt, Hodgdon, Matthew Morrill and Renfrew also earned top-10 finishes.
Barton’s Shane Sicard clinched a third straight Flying Tiger championship in the best way possible by winning his fifth feature of the 2020 season. Sicard started 10th in the 35-lap event and inherited the second spot when Ryan Ware and Michael Clark tangled racing for the lead just before the halfway signal.
On the restart, Sicard got the jump over Plainfield’s Matthew Potter and quickly pulled away. Hardwick driver Jaden Perry of Hardwick moved up to second, but Sicard was long gone by that point. Sicard won the feature by a straightaway and snagging the title along with it.
East Thetford’s Brandon Gray finished third in his second career Flying Tiger start. Matthew Potter, Michael Potter, Jason Woodard, Kasey Beattie, Ware, Jamon Perry and Tanner Woodard rounded out the top-10.
It was father-son night in the Strictly Stock Mini’s, with Dustin Jackson taking the win and his dad Brett capturing the championship. Dustin dodged an opening-lap skirmish and quickly took over the top spot, passing Les Washburn for the lead on lap four and pulling away after a lap-11 caution for Jason Potter’s spin.
Dustin Jackson slowed down a bit in the closing laps, setting up a four-car battle for second close to his rear bumper. The leader rediscovered his mojo near the end and hung on for his fourth win of the year.
Brett Jackson crossed the line sixth with sparks flying off the right front of his car. He had already secure the title after challenger Tyler Thompson was involved in a hard crash during qualifying. Tim Corey, Todd Derrington, Scott Senecal and Jarred Ainsworth completed the top-10.
Easton’s Jason Wyman came from behind to win the 7-Eleven Dwarf Car championship. Wyman entered the feature 13 points behind four-time winner Colby Bourgeois. However, Bourgeois and Tommy Smither made contact while racing for the third spot on lap nine. The incident left Bourgeois’ car with a broken tie rod and he ended up losing five laps while making repairs.
With the door open, Wyman seized it window and took the lead on lap 18, only to have a caution slow him down due to Paul Marsan’s spin. Another spin with three laps to go, this time by Jeremy Labrecque, set up a shootout to the finish. Brown nosed out Wyman by two-hundreths of a second for the win, while Wyman beat Bourgeois for the title by five points. Smithers, Dave Gyger and Chad Dufour finished third through fifth, respectively.
WHITE MOUNTAIN MOTORSPORTS PARK
CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT RESULTS
LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Christian Laflamme ( 10me) Whitefield, NH 2. Michael Bailey ( 1me) South Barre, VT 3. Jeff Marshall ( 32nh) Gilman, VT 4. Stacy Cahoon ( 83vt) St. Johnsbury, VT 5. #Anthony Hill ( 8vt) Waterford, VT 6. Alby Ovitt ( 35nh) Candia, NH 7. Joel Hodgdon ( 36vt) Craftsbury, VT 8. Matthew Morrill ( 9nh) Moultonborough, NH 9. Quinten Welch ( 78nh) Groveton, NH 10. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. ( 00nh) Candia, NH 11. Oren Remick ( 21nh) Monroe, NH 12. Jon Savage ( 18nh) Whitefield, NH 13. Joey Laquerre ( 15vt) E. Montpelier, VT 14. David LaBrecque ( 57nh) Thornton, NH 15. Matt Pepin ( 2nh) Goffstown, NH 16. Reilly Lanphear ( 21vt) Waterbury, VT
FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps 1. Shane Sicard ( 4nh) Barton, VT 2. Jaden Perry ( 92vt) Hardwick, VT 3. Brandon Gray ( 00vt) E. Thetford, VT 4. Matthew Potter ( 23vt) Plainfield, VT 5. Michael Potter ( 23nh) Marshfield, VT 6. Jason Woodard ( 68vt) Waterbury Ctr., VT 7. #Kasey Beattie ( 45nh) St.Johnsbury, VT 8. Ryan Ware ( 32vt) Littleton, NH 9. Jamon Perry ( 62nh) Hardwick, VT 10. Tanner Woodard ( 68nh) Waterbury Ctr., VT 11. Eric Johnson ( 20me) Randolph Ctr., VT 12. #Bryan Wall Jr. ( 77nh) East Kingston, NH 13. Laci Potter ( 55me) West Danville, VT 14. Jody Sicard ( 49nh) Barton, VT 15. David Ofsuryk ( 73vt) Derby Line, VT 16. Michael Clark ( 2vt) Bethlehem, NH DNS Amanda Wheeler ( 20nh) Bradford, VT
STRICTLY STOCK MINI’S
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Dustin Jackson ( 37) Bethlehem, NH 2. Jack Hayes ( 09) Littleton, NH 3. Jamie Ball ( 99) Passumpsic, VT 4. Les Washburn ( 11) Bethlehem, NH 5. Addie McDaniel ( 56) Bridgton, ME 6. Brett Jackson ( 31) Bethlehem, NH 7. Tim Corey ( 10x) Whitefield, NH 8. Todd Derrington ( 57) Littleton, NH 9. Scott Senecal ( 1) Lisbon, NH 10. Jarred Ainsworth ( 94) Bethlehem, NH 11. Joe Giddings ( 41) Waterford, VT 12. Gavin McGinnis ( 10) St. Johnsbury, VT 13. Brendan Clark ( 22) Dalton, NH 14. Tyler Thompson ( 51) Littleton, NH 15. Nicole Ouellette ( 88) Milan, NH 16. Keri Driscoll ( 91) N. Woodstock, NH 17. Jason Potter ( 55) Whitefield, NH 18. Jason Fallman ( 21) N. Woodstock, NH 19. Dave Driscoll ( 19) N. Woodstock, NH 20. Adam Sicard ( 16) Barton, VT
DWARF CARS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.