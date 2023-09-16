CASTLETON — You can wrap the 2023 Maple Sap Bucket in a Norwich University maroon and gold package but be sure to put a purple bow on top.
Trevor Chase and Justin Bryant, who once wore the purple uniforms of Marshwood High in Maine, were instrumental in the 28-14 victory over Vermont State University Castleton. Bryant was the Cadets' leading rusher with 100 yards and a touchdown. Chase caught three passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
The Marshwood duo scored three of Norwich's four touchdowns but it was Ethan Amburn who sealed the victory with 2:47 remaining in the game.
Castleton still had a heartbeat at that time. They trailed 21-14 and were driving for the tying touchdown. The large crowd (4,056) was in a frenzy but Amburn spoiled the Homecoming party by picking off quarterback Evan Smith's pass and taking it 36 yards to the end zone. Game over.
Mount Mansfield Union High graduate Jehric Hackney was the perfect complement to Bryant in the Cadets' rushing attack. Hackney had 64 yards on 10 carries.
The victory gave the Cadets the Maple Sap Bucket for the fifth straight time. The game left Norwich with a 1-2 record and the Spartans fell to 2-1.
"This is a very special feeling," Hackney said. "You only get this opportunity once in a lifetime, to be part of this Vermont football game and to take the Maple Sap Bucket back to Northfield."
Hackney has been productive in all three games for the Cadets and he put in the work all summer to have a special season.
"I wanted to come back stronger, faster and better," Hackney said.
The Castleton defense made big plays all day and was responsible for the Spartans having a chance to win nearly until the end.
That was evident in the first quarter when Jordan Wright and Dawson Pierson came up with great stops on back-to-back plays, a sack by Wright and pass break up by Pierson.
The Cadets, though, scored the opening quarter's only TD when Bryant got outside for a 6-yard scamper to the end zone.
Castleton's Noah Crossman attempted a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter but it was blocked.
Castleton drew even 2:42 before the half when Smith threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Brand and Crossman kicked the point. The teams went to halftime locked in that 7-7 tie.
Crossman was very much responsible for that TD with his punting. He flipped the field with a 73-yard punt — two yards short of the school record set by Carol Ojala in 2010 — and the VTSU Castleton defense held.
The Cadets had a great opportunity to go to halftime with the lead but two great defensive plays in the red zone turned them away. The first was a sack for a big loss by Wright and the second an interception by Tyler Buxton.
Ivan Hayes set up the next Norwich score with an interception. It gave the Cadets a short field and quarterback Ryan O'Keefe capitalized on it by tossing a 7-yard scoring pass to Chase. Zach Buchy drilled the PAT and the Cadets were up 14-7 with 10:04 remaining in the third quarter.
C.J. Childs gave the Spartans another great chance to tie the score by blocking a punt but they could not cash in.
Instead, it was the Cadets cushioning the lead on a 48-yard TD pass from O'Keefe to Chase.
The Cadets took that 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter but it did not take the Spartans long to get back in the game.
Just 1:13 into the final quarter, Devin Wollner scored on a 2-yard run. Crossman kicked the PAT and it was 21-14.
Smith set up the score with a 40-yard completion to Caezar Williams that brought the ball to the 6-yard line.
The defense kept giving the VTSU Castleton offense chances including a fumble recovery by Kevin McDonough midway through the fourth quarter.
The large Homecoming crowd was anticipating a comeback and then Amburn turned out the lights.
A key play came when Castleton had a fourth down and half yard to go but Smith's pass fell incomplete.
Castleton coach Tony Volpone explained that it was a relatively safe pass play and that Norwich had stuffed the run in a similar circumstance earlier.
"We thought we'd try something different," Volpone said.
"We had our opportunities."
The VTSU Castleton running game was not nearly as potent a sit was during the two victories. Wollner was the leading rusher with 34 yards and they accrued only 59 yards as a team.
That run-stopping effort by Norwich was led by Amburn, Jeremy Heanault and Eli Leblanc with seven tackles apiece. Devin DeJesus and Hayes contributed interceptions.
McDonough led Castleton's defense with 15 tackles and the fumble recovery. Buxton added eight tackles, a sack and an interception.
While the Cadets dive right into the conference (NEWMAC) battles against WPI, Castleton still has non-league games against St. Lawrence and University of New England before embarking on its Eastern Collegiate Football Conference opener against Gallaudet at home on Oct. 14.
"This is a tremendous change in momentum for us (after two losses)," Hackney said. "There is a lot that we can build on from this for a first home game against WPI."