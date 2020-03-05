The top-seeded Norwich women’s hockey team will host No. 6 Suffolk at 3 p.m. Saturday in the title game of the New England Hockey Conference Tournament.
The Cadets are ranked seventh in Division III with an overall record of 21-4-2 and a conference mark of 16-0. Suffolk stands at 10-14-2 overall and 8-7-1 in the NEHC. A berth in the NCAA Tournament is on the line. Norwich will attempt to make its 11th NCAA tournament appearance in its 13th varsity season. Suffolk is a second-year varsity program and has never advanced to the Big Dance. The selection show for the 10-team NCAA field will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. before the tourney begins Wednesday.
The Cadets earned the No. 1 seed for the NEHC Tournament for the 10th straight year and are unbeaten in their last 12 games. Norwich has compiled a 157-5-5 record over the last 10 seasons in NEHC regular-season games. Norwich cruised through the first two rounds of the NEHC Tournament, downing Salem State 9-0 in the quarterfinals before skating to a 10-0 semifinal win over Plymouth State.
Suffolk has been hot at the right time, winning three games in a row after losing four straight to open the month of February. Suffolk has recorded two straight upsets with a 2-0 win over No. 3 Johnson & Wales in the quarterfinals and a 2-1 win over No. 4 Southern Maine in the semifinals.
Norwich is making its 12th straight appearance in the NEHC title game, while Suffolk is making its first trip to the NEHC Championship. The Rams earned the No. 2 seed for last year’s league tournament but were upset in the first round.
Saturday’s game will mark the fifth all-time meeting between Norwich and Suffolk. Norwich won all four of the previous meetings, prevailing 4-0 and 9-1 earlier this season. Saturday will mark Suffolk’s last NEHC game as the Rams leave to join the Commonwealth Coast Conference in 2020-21.
Norwich is led by first-year head coach Sophie Leclerc, who led Norwich to its first national championship in 2011 as a player during the program’s fourth year at the varsity level. Leclerc spent two seasons as an assistant at Norwich before spending the previous four seasons as an assistant coach at Colgate University.
Suffolk is led by Boston College graduate Taylor Wasylk, who is in her second season with the Rams. She has compiled a 25-23-5 record in her tenure and was named the 2019 NEHC Coach of the Year.
Norwich is led offensively by the three-time NEHC Player of the Year in senior forward Amanda Conway (28 goals, 26 assists). She became the Norwich all-time goal scoring leader and currently has 112 goals, ranking third all-time in NCAA Division III history. She has 183 career points and passed 2012 NU graduate Julie Fortier for the most all-time in program history two weeks ago.
Classmate Sophie McGovern (18 goals, 23 assists) ranks fourth all-time in program history in points and was named to the NEHC First Team All-Conference squad for the second year in a row. Junior defenseman Samantha Benoit (six goals, 26 assists) is another offensive leader along with freshmen Ann-Frederique Guay (16 goals, 13 assists) and Julia Masotta (nine goals, 20 assists). Benoit earned NEHC First Team All-Conference honors for the third year in a row, while Guay was named the NEHC Rookie of the Year.
Sophomore goalie Alexa Berg is 9-3-2 for NU this season with a 1.10 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage. Kate Winstanley and Emily Lambert are also solid goalies for Norwich.
Suffolk is led offensively by junior Maddy Burton, who has tallied 11 goals and tallied 11 assists and was a NEHC All-Conference Second Team selection.
Sophomore Shana Cote is tied with Burton for the team lead with 11 goals to go along with nine assists. Cote earned NEHC Third Team All-Conference honors. Sophomore Haley Poloskey has five goals and seven assists for the Rams, while classmate Jesse Kennedy has two goals and eight assists. Sophomore Grace Scholz is Suffolk’s top offensive threat from the blue line with three goals and six assists.
Freshman Julia McLellan is 6-11-2 in goal for the Rams with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. She earned NEHC All-Rookie Team honors this season. Junior teammate Kristen Caporusso is 4-3-1 between the pipes with a 2.52 goals-against average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.