Kade Gewanter was hooked. He had been playing football at Westfield State but when he came to watch his brother Seth, during Westfield’s bye week, play a home game at Castleton University, he knew had had to be part of it, too.
The tailgating. The huge crowds. The atmosphere was dizzying and he wanted to enjoy the experience his brother was getting in Vermont.
Saturday, that game-day experience is expected to be heightened when Plymouth State comes to town for the season opener at 1 p.m.
The twins from Deerfield, Massachusetts will be basking in an aura created by fans starved after a year’s absence of Spartan football. They will both be starting on a veteran defensive unit.
It will be no different in Northfield where Norwich University hosts Salve Regina in a rare game under the Friday night lights at Sabine Field.
The lights come on for a 6 p.m. kickoff. It is the first home night game in the long history of Cadet football.
“The kids are pumped up about it,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
Being pumped up is a great thing. Being too pumped up can work against you, Castleton coach Tony Volpone said.
After not playing football since 2019, it will be important for teams to harness the energy and emotion.
“We’ve got to keep the emotions in check to keep from making mental and physical mistakes,” Volpone said.
Castleton will have a familiar face at the controls. Jacob McCarthy returns at quarterback.
Norwich will not. Matt Dunn has graduated after throwing for 2,934 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019.
Mitchell Theal will be the likely starter at QB on Friday night but the position battle was close in camp.
Grant Willard, also the punter, is still in this quarterback sweepstakes but Murnyack said to expect Theal to get the nod against the Seahawks.
“It’s still pretty close,” Murnyack of the QB battle.
Theal and Willard are both more of a throwing quarterback.
Two of the three running backs are Vermont products. BFA-St. Albans’ Nate Parady and Mount Mansfield Union’s Jehric Hackney figures to get their share of carries.
“We are looking for big things from Nate,” said Murnyack.
McCarthy came to Castleton with a glittering high school resume. He was the QB on a Dennis-Yarmouth high school team that defeated West Springfield in Massachusetts’ Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.
Volpone has seen him grow into the position on the college level.
Volpone said McCarthy has reached “the next level of intelligence” for a quarterback.
“He makes very good decisions. The ball comes out of his hand more decisively,” Volpone said.
“He is more mobile which is something we asked him to work on. He is a better athlete.
“He has really matured.”
Salve Regina at Norwich
Murnyack knows his team is green compared to the Seahawks and most of the opponents on the Cadets’ schedule.
A number of the Salve players took advantage of the fifth year allowed by the NCAA due to COVID.
“We only have two,” Murnyack said.
The Seahawks are a veteran team with 30 seniors.
“We have some inexperience,” Murnyack said. “They will have to grow up in a hurry.
Only six Cadets have any significant minutes at the varsity level.
“The future is very bright but we are not throwing this season away,” Murnyack said.
Trevor Chase will be one of Theal’s main targets. He had an outstanding freshman campaign in 2019 when he averaged 78.8 receiving yards per game.
Chase is one of the few Cadets who have seen the field in a varsity game.
The Seahawks were picked to finish fifth in the seven-team Commonwealth Coast Conference.
Jack Maguire will be their quarterback, operating behind a very seasoned offensive line.
That line will be blocking for one of the best running backs in the region. Jack Mauriello led the Seahawks in rushing in 2019 with 1,334 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The Cadets were voted to finish sixth in the seven-team NEWMAC.
Plymouth at Castleton
The Panthers have become Castleton’s traditional opener. They know each other’s tendencies.
Each year, the Panthers have predicated their offense on the run.
“They have their formula. They don’t stray from it and it has allowed them to be successful,” Volpone said. “They possess the ball, eat up the clock and they don’t turn it over.”
The pride of this edition of Castleton football is the defense and its challenge will be slowing down that running game.
“I really like our defensive line,” Volpone said.
That unit is led by Chris Rice, the reigning Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. He had 18 tackles for a loss and seven sacks in 2019.
Milton’s Dustin Rock joined Rice on the All-ECFC’s first team. Rock had 55 tackles including 13 for a loss.
Seth Gewanter is one of the league’s best linebackers and led the Spartans with 66 tackles in 2019.
All-ECFC tackle Tucker Gaudette is the leader on the offensive line.
“Tucker has really developed in hand placement. He doesn’t let his hands get outside the framework of his body,” Volpone said.
McCarthy’s top receivers return. Anthony Martinez and Jared Brockway had nearly 900 receiving yards between them.
Chance Fee will add to McCarthy’s options as a receiver.
“He had a nice camp, making a lot of nice catches with full extension,” Volpone said.
Brett Lavanchy is back as the quarterback for the Panthers.
He will be handing off primarily to Willie Lombard or Manny Sanchez.
Lavanchy’s primary targets figure to be wide receivers Brian McGough and Zach Harris.
The Panthers’ leading receiver in 2019 Terrell Lewis has been moved to corner back.
NOTES: Plymouth and Western Connecticut are the only two schools in the MASCAC not located in Massachusetts. ... Middlebury and Dartmouth do not open the season until Sept. 18. Middlebury is at Williams, Dartmouth at Valparaiso.
